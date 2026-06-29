أعربت جمهورية الصومال، اليوم، عن خالص تعازيها وصادق مواساتها لحكومة المملكة العربية السعودية، إثر تحطم مروحية تابعة لشركة أرامكو السعودية في محافظة رأس تنورة، الذي أدى إلى استشهاد جميع ركابها.

وأكدت وزارة الخارجية الصومالية، في بيان اليوم، «تضامن جمهورية الصومال الكامل مع المملكة العربية السعودية في هذا الظرف الأليم»، مقدمةً أحر التعازي إلى أسر الشهداء، سائلةً الله تعالى أن يتغمدهم بواسع رحمته ومغفرته، وأن يلهم ذويهم الصبر والسلوان.