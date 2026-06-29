The Republic of Somalia expressed its sincere condolences and heartfelt sympathy to the Government of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia today, following the crash of a helicopter belonging to Saudi Aramco in the Al Khobar Governorate, which resulted in the martyrdom of all its passengers.

The Somali Ministry of Foreign Affairs confirmed in a statement today, "The Republic of Somalia stands in complete solidarity with the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia during this painful time," extending its warmest condolences to the families of the martyrs, and praying to Allah Almighty to envelop them in His vast mercy and forgiveness, and to grant their loved ones patience and solace.