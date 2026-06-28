أعلنت وزارة الداخلية القطرية، اليوم (الأحد)، وفاة مواطن قطري وإصابة مقيم من جنسية عربية بشظايا ناجمة عن العمليات العسكرية التي شهدتها المنطقة، وذلك بعد العثور على واسطة بحرية تأخرت عن موعد عودتها المحدد.


وذكرت الوزارة في بيان أن إجراءات التدقيق والمتابعة الروتينية للوسائط البحرية التي تقوم بها الإدارة العامة لأمن السواحل والحدود أظهرت تأخر إحدى الوسائط البحرية وعلى متنها شخصان عن موعد عودتها المحدد، فباشرت الدوريات البحرية على الفور عمليات البحث عنها منذ مساء أمس (السبت).


وأوضحت أنه في الساعات الأولى من صباح اليوم عثر فريق البحث والإنقاذ البحري التابع للإدارة العامة لأمن السواحل والحدود على الوسيطة البحرية.


وأشارت الوزارة إلى أن عملية البحث أسفرت عن التأكد من استشهاد مواطن قطري جراء إصابته بشظايا ناجمة عن العمليات العسكرية التي شهدتها المنطقة، فيما أصيب مقيم من جنسية عربية، وقد نُقل لتلقي العلاج، وهو بحالة صحية مستقرة.


وأكّدت الوزارة مواصلة استكمال الإجراءات والتحقيقات في الحادثة وفق الأطر القانونية المعتمدة.