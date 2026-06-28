The Qatari Ministry of Interior announced today (Sunday) the death of a Qatari citizen and the injury of a resident of Arab nationality due to shrapnel resulting from military operations in the area, following the discovery of a maritime vessel that was delayed from its scheduled return.



The ministry stated in a statement that the routine inspection and follow-up procedures for maritime vessels conducted by the General Directorate of Coast and Border Security revealed that one maritime vessel, carrying two individuals, was delayed from its scheduled return. Maritime patrols immediately commenced search operations for it since last night (Saturday).



It clarified that in the early hours of this morning, the search and rescue team from the General Directorate of Coast and Border Security found the maritime vessel.



The ministry indicated that the search operation confirmed the martyrdom of a Qatari citizen due to injuries from shrapnel resulting from military operations in the area, while a resident of Arab nationality was injured and has been transferred for treatment, and is in stable health condition.



The ministry confirmed that it will continue to complete the procedures and investigations into the incident in accordance with the approved legal frameworks.