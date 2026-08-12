من بين الحقول الزراعية في اليمن، خرج إيقاع بسيط وكلمات عفوية، ليجد طريقه بصورة مفاجئة إلى ملايين الشاشات حول العالم. إنها أهزوجة (دق دق سبعتين)، التي تحولت خلال الأيام الأخيرة إلى واحدة من أكثر العبارات تداولًا على منصات التواصل الاجتماعي، بعدما أعاد مستخدمون يمنيون وعرب وأجانب تقديمها بأشكال مختلفة؛ من المقاطع الكوميدية والرقص إلى التوزيعات الموسيقية والأداءات الحديثة.

لكن وراء هذا الترند قصة أقدم بكثير من (تيك توك) و(إنستغرام) و(يوتيوب). فالأغنية، بحسب ما أوردته (BBC عربي) ومصادر يمنية وعربية، تعود إلى فن «المهجل» اليمني؛ وهو لون من الفلكلور الشعبي الشفهي ارتبط تاريخيًا بالعمل الزراعي، وكان المزارعون يرددونه في الحقول لتخفيف مشقة العمل وبثِّ الحماس والنشاط بين العاملين.

صورة للمقطع الأصلي لترند «دق دق 77».

صورة للمقطع الأصلي لترند «دق دق 77».

من أين جاءت «دق دق 77»؟

المهجل ليس أغنية بالمعنى الحديث للكلمة؛ فهو تراث شفهي تناقلته الأجيال، وغالبًا ما كان يولد من لحظة العمل نفسها، بكلمات بسيطة وإيقاع منتظم قابل للترديد الجماعي. وتؤكد دراسات ومواد متخصصة في التراث اليمني أن المهاجل رافقت مواسم الزراعة والحصاد والحراثة، واختلفت من منطقة إلى أخرى ومن موسم زراعي إلى آخر.

وتشير المصادر إلى أن النسخ القديمة من المهجل تختلف عن الكلمات التي يعرفها الجمهور اليوم باسم (دق دق سبعتين). ومن العبارات المتداولة في الروايات الأقدم: «سبعتاي دق دق سبعتاي.. صباح الخير جلجلة.. على البيض المحجلة.. على كم من سفرجلة»، وهي صيغة تؤكد أن اللحن والكلمات لم يكونا وليدي موجة التواصل الاجتماعي الحالية.

أما النسخة التي اجتاحت المنصات حديثًا، فتتكرر فيها عبارة «دق دق سبعتين.. سبعة صفر مرتين»، وهي التي منحت الأهزوجة اسمها الشهير في الترند.

أداء عربي للأهزوجة.

أداء عربي للأهزوجة.

ما سرُّ «77»؟

الرقم 77 ليس عشوائيًا في النسخة الحديثة؛ فهو من مقدمات أرقام الهواتف المحمولة في اليمن، ويرتبط بشبكة موبايل في اليمن. وتؤكد بيانات الاتحاد الدولي للاتصالات أن المقدمة 77 مخصصة لهذه الشبكة.

ومن هنا جاءت لعبة الكلمات في النسخة المنتشرة: «سبعتين» في إشارة إلى 77، ثم «سبعة صفر مرتين» في تركيب شعبي ساخر جعل العبارة سهلة الحفظ والتكرار، وساعدها على التحول إلى جملة تصلح لإعادة الاستخدام في عدد لا نهائي من المقاطع.

ومع انتشار الترند، ظهرت نسخ تستبدل بقية الكلمات بأسماء أشخاص وأرقام وعبارات مختلفة، وهو ما جعل اللحن نفسه يتحول إلى قالب مفتوح يمكن لأي مستخدم أن يعيد تشكيله وفق فكرته أو محتواه.

نسخة غربية للأهزوجة.

نسخة غربية للأهزوجة.

كيف خرج المهجل من الحقول إلى العالم؟

القفزة الكبرى جاءت من مقطع عفوي مصور في بيئة زراعية يمنية، ظهر فيه شاب يردد المهجل إلى جانب مزارعين، قبل أن تنتقل اللقطة من التداول المحلي إلى منصات التواصل على نطاق واسع. وبحسب (يمن ديلي نيوز)، ساهمت إعادة نشر المقطع، ثم إعادة إنتاجه بتوزيعات موسيقية وأداءات مختلفة، في دفع اللحن إلى واجهة الترند.

بعد ذلك بدأت مرحلة جديدة من عمر الأهزوجة؛ فالمستخدمون لم يكتفوا بإعادة نشر المقطع الأصلي، بل صنعوا منه نسخًا جديدة، وأضاف بعضهم توزيعات موسيقية حديثة، فيما استخدم آخرون تقنيات الذكاء الاصطناعي لإعادة إنتاج اللحن بأصوات وأساليب مختلفة. وظهرت كذلك نسخ بأداءات أجنبية، الأمر الذي ساعد على تجاوز (الترند) حدوده اليمنية والعربية.

وهنا تكمن المفارقة اللافتة: فن وُلد في الحقول لمساعدة المزارعين على مواصلة العمل، أعادته التكنولوجيا إلى الواجهة العالمية.

لماذا انتشر بهذه السرعة؟

يبدو أن طبيعة المهجل نفسها ساعدت على ذلك؛ فالإيقاع قصير وواضح، والجملة سهلة التكرار، والعبارة الرئيسية «دق دق سبعتين» تعلق سريعًا في الذاكرة.

كما أن طبيعة منصات التواصل تقوم أساسًا على المقاطع القصيرة القابلة لإعادة الاستخدام، وهو ما منح اللحن فرصة لأن يتحول من أغنية إلى (صوت ترند) يمكن تركيب الفيديوهات عليه، وتغيير كلماته، وإعادة توزيعه مرات لا تحصى.

ولم يقتصر الأمر على اليمن؛ فقد انتقلت الأهزوجة إلى محتوى عربي وأجنبي، وظهرت نسخ موسيقية وأخرى ساخرة، وهو ما دفع وسائل إعلام عربية ودولية إلى تناول القصة.

«المهجل».. تراث أقدم من الترند

وراء الضجة الرقمية تقف حكاية تراثية أكثر عمقًا؛ فالمهجل اليمني واحد من ألوان التراث الشعبي الشفهي، ومفرده «مَهْجَل»، وتؤدى المهاجل بصورة فردية أو ثنائية أو جماعية بحسب طبيعة العمل.

وكان المزارعون يرددونها أثناء الحراثة والبذر والحصاد وغيرها من الأعمال، فيما ارتبط بعضها بمواسم زراعية محددة. ولم تكن وظيفتها ترفيهية فقط، بل كانت وسيلة لتحفيز العاملين، وتخفيف الرتابة، والتعبير عن المشاعر والأحوال اليومية.

وتشير مصادر متخصصة إلى أن هذا الفن ظل ينتقل شفهيًا بين الأجيال، لذلك يصعب في كثيرٍ من الأحيان تحديد مؤلف محدد له أو تاريخ دقيق لظهور كل مهجل، وهو ما ينطبق على كثير من الموروث الشعبي اليمني.

كما واجهت المهاجل، خلال السنوات الماضية، خطر التراجع مع تغير أنماط الحياة، وتراجع العمل الزراعي التقليدي، وانتقال كثير من أبناء الريف إلى المدن أو خارج البلاد، فضلًا عن استخدام الآلات الزراعية التي قللت من المساحات الزمنية التي كان المزارعون يؤدون فيها هذه الأهازيج.

شهرة لم تكن بلا ثمن

وفي الجانب الآخر من قصة الشهرة، ظهرت أيضًا تداعيات غير متوقعة على صاحب المقطع الذي ارتبط بانتشار النسخة الحديثة. ووفق (يمن ديلي نيوز)، تحدث الشاب لاحقًا عن تعرضه للاستدعاءات والمضايقات، بعدما أصبح المقطع واسع الانتشار، ودخل في خلافات مع أشخاص قالوا إنهم أصحاب الفكرة أو الترند.

وهكذا، تحولت دقائق قليلة من الغناء الشعبي إلى ظاهرة رقمية تجاوزت حدود اليمن، وأصبحت الأهزوجة التي كانت ترافق المزارع في الحقل حاضرة في هواتف ومقاطع جمهور من ثقافات مختلفة.

ترند عابر أم عودة حقيقية للتراث؟

ربما تكون أهم نتيجة حققتها (دق دق سبعتين) أنها أعادت الانتباه إلى المهجل اليمني نفسه؛ فخلف العبارة التي يرددها الملايين اليوم يقف تراث شفهي طويل ظل بعيدًا عن الأضواء، ولم يكن معروفًا لدى كثير من الجمهور العربي خارج اليمن.

وقد يكون الترند عابرًا، كما هي طبيعة كثير من ظواهر المنصات، لكن وصول (دق دق سبعتين) إلى جمهور عالمي يطرح سؤالًا أبعد من حدود الشهرة: هل يمكن أن تتحول هذه اللحظة إلى فرصة لتوثيق المهاجل اليمنية وحفظها ونقلها إلى الأجيال الجديدة؟

فالأهزوجة التي خرجت من الحقول أثبتت أن التراث، مهما بدا محليًا وبسيطًا، يستطيع في عصر المنصات الرقمية أن يعبر الحدود في لحظة واحدة؛ وأن جملة قصيرة مثل «دق دق سبعتين» قد تكون أحيانًا بوابة لاكتشاف حكاية ثقافية عمرها أجيال.