In a long-awaited historic step, the "WhatsApp" platform has made a major announcement, launching its new revolutionary feature that allows users to reserve a unique and personal username.

This update completely changes the game, as it enables you to communicate and share your account with anyone new (a coworker, neighbor, or seller) without having to disclose your personal phone number, thus protecting your privacy and the numbers associated with your bank accounts and official identity.

Reserve your name before someone else takes it

The feature has started to roll out gradually, and as soon as the notification reaches your phone, hurry to reserve your preferred name by following these steps:

Go to the settings in the app.

Tap on account.

Select username and enter your desired name.

The conditions and mechanism of the new feature revolve around:

Name size: The name must be between 3 and 35 characters (make sure it is distinctive and easy).

Additional security (name key): WhatsApp has provided the "Username Key" feature, which is a secret code you give only to those you want, and without it, no one can message you even if they guess your account name!

Impersonation prevention: Meta has reserved the names of celebrities and companies in advance, allowing content creators to unify their names with their Facebook and Instagram accounts.

Search concealment: These names will not be publicly searchable within the app, and only those you manually share your name with will be able to reach you.

It is worth noting that the phone number will remain a fundamental requirement for creating and verifying the account for the first time, but it will be completely hidden during daily conversations with others. If you want to take advantage of this feature, don’t wait and activate it immediately!