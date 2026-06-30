في خطوة تاريخية طال انتظارها لسنوات، فجرت منصة «واتساب» مفاجأة من العيار الثقيل، وأطلقت ميزتها الثورية الجديدة التي تتيح للمستخدمين حجز اسم مستخدم (Username) فريد وخاص بهم.

هذا التحديث يغير قواعد اللعبة تماماً، إذ يتيح لك التواصل ومشاركة حسابك مع أي شخص جديد (زميل عمل، جار، أو بائع) دون الحاجة للكشف عن رقم هاتفك الشخصي، مما يحمي خصوصيتك وأرقامك المرتبطة بحساباتك البنكية وهويتك الرسمية.

احجز اسمك قبل أن يأخذه غيرك

بدأت الميزة في الظهور تدريجياً، وبمجرد وصول الإشعار إلى هاتفك، سارع بحجز اسمك المفضل عبر الخطوات التالية:

  • انتقل إلى الإعدادات (Settings) في التطبيق.
  • اضغط على الحساب (Account).
  • اختر اسم المستخدم (Username) واكتب الاسم الخاص بك.

وتتمحور شروط وآلية عمل الميزة الجديدة في:

  • حجم الاسم: يجب أن يراوح الاسم بين 3 و35 حرفاً (احرص على أن يكون مميزاً وسهلاً).
  • الأمان الإضافي (مفتاح الاسم): وفرت واتساب ميزة «Username Key»، وهو رمز سري تمنحه لمن تريد فقط، ودونه لن يتمكن أي شخص من مراسلتك حتى لو خمن اسم حسابك!
  • منع الانتحال: قامت شركة «ميتا» بحجز أسماء المشاهير والشركات مسبقاً، وتتيح لصناع المحتوى توحيد أسمائهم مع حسابات «فيسبوك» و«إنستغرام».
  • إخفاء البحث: لن تكون هذه الأسماء قابلة للبحث العام داخل التطبيق، ولن يصل إليك إلا من تشارك معه اسمك يدوياً.

يذكر أن رقم الهاتف سيبقى شرطاً أساسياً لإنشاء الحساب لأول مرة وتأكيده، لكنه سيتوارى عن الأنظار تماماً أثناء المحادثات اليومية مع الآخرين. ولو أردت الاستفادة من هذه الميزة، فلا تنتظر وقم بتفعيلها فوراً!