The arduous search for the young Moroccan fashion designer Bushra Marzouki ended in a tragic and shocking incident that stunned Moroccan society and the fashion and beauty circles, as she was found lifeless inside her car in the Mansouria area of the Ben Slimane region, days after her mysterious and concerning disappearance.

The story began when several residents of the Mansouria area noticed strong and foul odors emanating from a suspicious car that had been parked in the area for several days without movement. The residents quickly alerted the local authorities and security forces, who rushed to the scene only to be confronted with the nightmare of finding the young designer's body inside.

Immediately, Moroccan security forces cordoned off the scene tightly, and a comprehensive investigation was launched under the supervision of the competent public prosecutor to unravel the mystery of the ambiguous death, while the body of the deceased was transported for a thorough autopsy to determine the true reasons for her passing and whether there were any criminal suspicions surrounding the incident.

The shocking discovery of Bushra Marzouki came five full days after her sudden disappearance and loss of contact. Her family and friends endured difficult days during which they launched widespread calls for help across social media platforms and WhatsApp groups to assist in solving the mystery of her absence, a digital movement that quickly transformed into a mourning tent and a major shock following the announcement of her death.

Bushra Marzouki is considered one of the most prominent young and ambitious names that has emerged in the Moroccan scene in recent years in the field of traditional fashion design, as she distinguished herself with her modern and elegant touch in designing the "caftan" and "jellaba," successfully building a large fan base of followers on social media, in addition to many Moroccan stars and artists relying on her unique designs for their official appearances.

Investigators are currently continuing to gather clues and data, reviewing surveillance cameras surrounding the location where the car was found, and interviewing those close to her, awaiting the forensic report that will settle the debate and clarify to the public how the life of this young talent ended inside her car.