انتهت رحلة البحث المضنية عن مصممة الأزياء المغربية الشابة بشرى مرزوقي، بنهاية فاجعة ومأساوية صدمت الشارع المغربي وأوساط الموضة والجمال، إذ عُثر عليها جثة هامدة داخل سيارتها في منطقة المنصورية التابعة لإقليم بنسليمان المغربي، بعد أيام من اختفائها الغامض والمثير للقلق.

بدأت القصة عندما انتبه عدد من سكان منطقة المنصورية إلى انبعاث روائح قوية وكريهة من داخل سيارة مشبوهة كانت متوقفة في المكان أياماً عدة دون حركة. وسارع السكان لإبلاغ السلطات المحلية والأجهزة الأمنية التي هرعت إلى الموقع على الفور ليصطدم الجميع بكابوس وجود جثة المصممة الشابة بداخلها.

وعلى الفور، فرضت عناصر الأمن المغربي طوقاً محكماً حول مسرح الواقعة، وتم فتح تحقيق موسع تحت إشراف النيابة العامة المختصة لفك شفرات الوفاة الغامضة، في حين جرى نقل جثمان الراحلة لإخضاعه للتشريح الطبي الدقيق لمعرفة الأسباب الحقيقية لرحيلها وما إذا كانت هناك شبهة جنائية وراء الحادثة.

وجاء العثور الصادم على بشرى مرزوقي بعد خمسة أيام كاملة من اختفائها المفاجئ وانقطاع الاتصال بها. وعاشت عائلتها وصديقاتها أياماً عصيبة أطلقوا خلالها نداءات استغاثة واسعة عبر منصات التواصل الاجتماعي ومجموعات «الواتساب» للمساعدة في فك لغز غيابها، وهو الحراك الرقمي الذي تحول في لحظات إلى سرادق عزاء وصدمة كبرى عقب إعلان خبر وفاتها.

وتعتبر بشرى مرزوقي من أبرز الأسماء الشابة والطموحة التي لمع اسمها في الساحة المغربية خلال السنوات الأخيرة في مجال تصميم الأزياء التقليدية، إذ تميزت ببصمتها العصرية والراقية في تصميم «القفطان» و«الجلابة»، ونجحت في بناء قاعدة جماهيرية واسعة من المتابعين عبر السوشيال ميديا، فضلاً عن اعتماد العديد من النجمات والفنانات المغربيات على تصاميمها الفريدة في إطلالاتهن الرسمية.

ويواصل المحققون حالياً جمع الخيوط والمعطيات، وتفريغ كاميرات المراقبة المحيطة بموقع العثور على السيارة، والاستماع إلى المقربين منها، بانتظار تقرير الطب الشرعي الذي سيحسم الجدل ويوضح للرأي العام كيف انتهت حياة هذه الموهبة الشابة داخل سيارتها.