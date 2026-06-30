The transition of employees from the Ministry of Health to health clusters under the umbrella of "Holding Health" opens an important financial file related to the transition bonuses due to employees covered by the civil service system, with the expansion of the transformation phases and the start of the second phase, which includes more than 68,000 male and female employees in 7 health clusters. According to what was previously announced by "Holding," the payment of transition bonuses for its civil service employees who have moved from the Ministry of Health to the health clusters has begun, with a total exceeding two billion riyals, benefiting about 27,000 male and female employees in the first wave of transition. The bonus is calculated at 16% of the basic salary for each year of service, with a maximum of 4 basic salaries for each employee.

The bonuses come in implementation of the commitments stated in the Cabinet's decision, which regulates the transition of employees from the Ministry of Health to the health clusters, ensuring the preservation of employees' rights and guaranteeing their job stability and the continuation of their benefits. With the second phase coming into effect, the transition procedures have included more than 68,000 male and female employees from health and administrative cadres in the clusters of Al-Ahsa, Taif, Najran, Hail, Tabuk, the Northern Borders, and Hafr Al-Batin, while the acceptance rate for transition offers exceeded 99% among those who expressed their desires during the first three days.

So far, there are no announced figures regarding the total bonuses for the second phase, as the final amount is linked to the number of civil service employees who meet the eligibility criteria, their basic salaries, and their years of service. However, the experience of the first phase reveals the extent of the significant financial commitment, as the disbursement exceeded two billion riyals for about 27,000 beneficiaries only, out of more than 62,000 male and female employees included in the first wave of transition. The calculation mechanism provides a clear ceiling for disbursement, as the amount received by the employee does not exceed 4 basic salaries, even if their years of service reach a level higher than the limit leading to this ceiling. This ties the bonus to years of service on one hand, and sets a financial ceiling that prevents the inflation of entitlements on the other hand.

The issue of transition bonuses stands out as one of the most sensitive aspects in the health transformation process, as it affects a wide segment of employees who have transitioned from the civil service umbrella to work contracts in health clusters, amid official assurances to preserve financial and job rights and not to infringe upon statutory benefits.

The health sectors are eagerly awaiting the announcement of the details of the second phase bonuses after the completion of acceptance and transition procedures, especially since the size of the current phase exceeds the first phase numerically, making the upcoming disbursement file a matter of extensive follow-up among health sector employees.