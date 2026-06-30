يفتح انتقال منسوبي وزارة الصحة إلى التجمعات الصحية تحت مظلة «الصحة القابضة» ملفاً مالياً مهماً، يتعلق بمكافآت الانتقال المستحقة للموظفين المشمولين بنظام الخدمة المدنية، مع اتساع مراحل التحول وبدء المرحلة الثانية التي تضم أكثر من 68 ألف موظف وموظفة في 7 تجمعات صحية.وبحسب ما أعلنته «القابضة» سابقاً، بدأ صرف مكافآت الانتقال لمنسوبيها من موظفي الخدمة المدنية المنتقلين من وزارة الصحة إلى التجمعات الصحية، بإجمالي يتجاوز ملياري ريال، يستفيد منه نحو 27 ألف موظف وموظفة ضمن موجة الانتقال الأولى. وتُحتسب المكافأة بنسبة 16% من الراتب الأساسي عن كل سنة خدمة، وبحد أقصى 4 رواتب أساسية للموظف الواحد.

وتأتي المكافآت تنفيذاً للالتزامات الواردة في قرار مجلس الوزراء، الذي ينظم انتقال منسوبي وزارة الصحة إلى التجمعات الصحية، بما يحفظ حقوق الموظفين ويضمن استقرارهم الوظيفي واستمرار مزاياهم. ومع دخول المرحلة الثانية حيز التنفيذ، شملت إجراءات الانتقال أكثر من 68 ألف موظف وموظفة من الكوادر الصحية والإدارية في تجمعات الأحساء والطائف ونجران وحائل وتبوك والحدود الشمالية وحفر الباطن، فيما تجاوزت نسبة قبول عروض الانتقال 99% ممن أبدوا رغباتهم خلال الأيام الثلاثة الأولى.

ولا توجد حتى الآن أرقام معلنة عن إجمالي مكافآت المرحلة الثانية، إذ إن المبلغ النهائي يرتبط بعدد الموظفين التابعين لنظام الخدمة المدنية ممن تنطبق عليهم شروط الاستحقاق، ورواتبهم الأساسية، وسنوات خدمتهم. غير أن تجربة المرحلة الأولى تكشف حجم الالتزام المالي الكبير، إذ تجاوز الصرف ملياري ريال لنحو 27 ألف مستفيد فقط، من أصل أكثر من 62 ألف موظف وموظفة شملتهم موجة الانتقال الأولى. وتمنح آلية الاحتساب سقفاً واضحاً للصرف، إذ لا يتجاوز ما يحصل عليه الموظف 4 رواتب أساسية، حتى لو بلغت سنوات خدمته مستوى أعلى من الحد المؤدي إلى هذا السقف. ويجعل ذلك المكافأة مرتبطة بسنوات الخدمة من جهة، ومحددة بسقف مالي يمنع تضخم الاستحقاقات من جهة أخرى.

ويبرز ملف مكافآت الانتقال بوصفه أحد أكثر الجوانب حساسية في مسار التحول الصحي، كونه يمس شريحة واسعة من الموظفين الذين انتقلوا من مظلة الخدمة المدنية إلى عقود عمل في التجمعات الصحية، وسط تأكيدات رسمية على حفظ الحقوق المالية والوظيفية وعدم المساس بالمزايا النظامية.

وتترقب الأوساط الصحية إعلان تفاصيل مكافآت المرحلة الثانية بعد اكتمال إجراءات القبول والانتقال، خصوصاً أن حجم المرحلة الحالية يفوق المرحلة الأولى عددياً، ما يجعل ملف الصرف القادم محل متابعة واسعة بين منسوبي القطاع الصحي.