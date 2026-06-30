كشف استطلاع جديد في إسرائيل تقدّم حزب «ياشار» بزعامة رئيس الأركان الإسرائيلي السابق جادي أيزنكوت على تحالف «معاً» بزعامة رئيس الوزراء السابق نفتالي بينيت، إذا جرت الانتخابات اليوم.
وتوقع الاستطلاع الذي صدرت نتائجه، اليوم الثلاثاء، أن يحافظ حزب «الليكود» بزعامة رئيس الوزراء بنيامين نتنياهو على الصدارة.
وبحسب الاستطلاع الذي أجرته «القناة 12» الإسرائيلية، يحافظ «الليكود» على موقعه كأكبر حزب في الكنيست بحصوله على 24 مقعداً، يليه «ياشار» بـ22 مقعداً، فيما يحصل تحالف «معاً» بزعامة بينيت المتحالف مع رئيس الوزراء السابق يائير لبيد، على 17 مقعداً.
وأظهر الاستطلاع أن أيزنكوت يعد المنافس الأقوى لنتنياهو مقارنة ببينيت، على منصب رئيس الوزراء.
وعند المقارنة المباشرة، يحصل نتنياهو على تأييد 37% مقابل 36% لأيزنكوت، بينما يتقدم نتنياهو على بينيت بنسبة 40% مقابل 32%.
ووفق الاستطلاع، الذي أوردته صحيفة «تايمز أوف إسرائيل»، يمنح الاستطلاع معسكر المعارضة الصهيوني المناهض لنتنياهو 58 مقعداً، مقابل 52 مقعداً للائتلاف الحكومي الحالي، ولا يتمكن أي من المعسكرين من بلوغ عتبة 61 مقعداً اللازمة لتشكيل الحكومة.
ويتوقع أن تحصل القائمتان العربيتان، تحالف «حداش-تعال» (حزب الجبهة الديمقراطية للسلام والمساواة، وحزب الحركة العربية للتغيير)، و«القائمة العربية الموحدة» (راعام)، على 10 مقاعد مجتمعة.
وجاء حزب «الديمقراطيون» بقيادة يائير جولان في المرتبة التالية بـ10 مقاعد، فيما يحصل كل من حزب «إسرائيل بيتنا» بقيادة أفيجدور ليبرمان، وحزب «شاس» الحريدي، على تسعة مقاعد لكل منهما.
ويمنح الاستطلاع حزب «عوتسما يهوديت»، بزعامة وزير الأمن الداخلي إيتمار بن جفير ثمانية مقاعد، و«يهدوت هتوراه» سبعة مقاعد، بينما يحصل حزب «الصهيونية الدينية» بزعامة وزير المالية بتسلئيل سموتريتش على نسبة الحسم بأربعة مقاعد.
في المقابل، يفشل كل من حزب «بلد»، وحزب «أزرق أبيض» بزعامة بيني جانتس، وحزب «الاحتياطيون» في تجاوز نسبة الحسم.
وأظهر استطلاع آخر لـ«معهد أبحاث الأمن القومي الإسرائيلي»، لشهر يونيو 2026، تراجع ثقة الإسرائيليين بنتائج حرب إيران، وتزايد التشكيك في متانة العلاقة مع الولايات المتحدة، إلى جانب استمرار المخاوف المرتبطة بلبنان.
ويرى 66% أن مذكرة التفاهم الأخيرة بين الولايات المتحدة وإيران تضر بالمصالح الإسرائيلية، فيما يعتقد 37% أن إيران خرجت منتصرة من الحرب، و43% أن الحرب انتهت من دون حسم، فيما يرى 15% فقط أن إسرائيل حققت النصر.
ويعتقد 12% فقط أن الرئيس دونالد ترمب ملتزم بدرجة كبيرة بالمصالح الأمنية الإسرائيلية، فيما يرى 81% أن الوضع الأمني في شمال إسرائيل لا يوفر شعوراً بالأمان للسكان.
ويعارض 57% الانسحاب الكامل من جنوب لبنان، حتى في حال التزام «حزب الله» بالاتفاق، فيما يؤيد 59% تنفيذ عملية عسكرية في لبنان، حتى لو أدى ذلك إلى خلاف مع إدارة ترمب. كما يؤيد 52% تنفيذ عملية عسكرية إضافية ضد إيران.
A new survey in Israel reveals that the "Yashar" party, led by former Israeli Chief of Staff Gadi Eisenkot, has surpassed the "Together" coalition led by former Prime Minister Naftali Bennett, if elections were held today.
The survey, the results of which were released today, Tuesday, predicts that the "Likud" party, led by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, will maintain its lead.
According to the survey conducted by "Channel 12" in Israel, "Likud" retains its position as the largest party in the Knesset with 24 seats, followed by "Yashar" with 22 seats, while the "Together" coalition led by Bennett, allied with former Prime Minister Yair Lapid, receives 17 seats.
The survey showed that Eisenkot is the strongest competitor to Netanyahu for the position of Prime Minister compared to Bennett.
In a direct comparison, Netanyahu receives support from 37% compared to 36% for Eisenkot, while Netanyahu leads Bennett with 40% to 32%.
According to the survey, reported by the "Times of Israel," the anti-Netanyahu Zionist opposition bloc is granted 58 seats, compared to 52 seats for the current governing coalition, and neither bloc is able to reach the 61-seat threshold necessary to form a government.
It is expected that the two Arab lists, the "Hadash-Ta'al" coalition (the Democratic Front for Peace and Equality and the Arab Movement for Change) and the "United Arab List" (Ra'am), will obtain a combined total of 10 seats.
The "Democrats" party, led by Yair Golan, comes next with 10 seats, while both the "Yisrael Beiteinu" party led by Avigdor Lieberman and the Haredi "Shas" party receive nine seats each.
The survey grants the "Otzma Yehudit" party, led by Minister of Internal Security Itamar Ben Gvir, eight seats, and "Yahadut HaTorah" seven seats, while the "Religious Zionism" party, led by Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich, reaches the electoral threshold with four seats.
In contrast, the "Balad" party, the "Blue and White" party led by Benny Gantz, and the "Reserves" party fail to surpass the electoral threshold.
Another survey by the "Israeli National Security Research Institute" for June 2026 showed a decline in Israeli confidence in the outcomes of the Iran war, an increase in skepticism regarding the strength of relations with the United States, alongside ongoing concerns related to Lebanon.
Sixty-six percent believe that the recent memorandum of understanding between the United States and Iran harms Israeli interests, while 37% think that Iran emerged victorious from the war, and 43% believe that the war ended without a decisive outcome, with only 15% seeing Israel as having achieved victory.
Only 12% believe that President Donald Trump is highly committed to Israeli security interests, while 81% feel that the security situation in northern Israel does not provide a sense of safety for the residents.
Fifty-seven percent oppose a complete withdrawal from southern Lebanon, even if "Hezbollah" commits to the agreement, while 59% support carrying out a military operation in Lebanon, even if it leads to a dispute with the Trump administration. Additionally, 52% support conducting an additional military operation against Iran.