كشف استطلاع جديد في إسرائيل تقدّم حزب «ياشار» بزعامة رئيس الأركان الإسرائيلي السابق جادي أيزنكوت على تحالف «معاً» بزعامة رئيس الوزراء السابق نفتالي بينيت، إذا جرت الانتخابات اليوم.

وتوقع الاستطلاع الذي صدرت نتائجه، اليوم الثلاثاء، أن يحافظ حزب «الليكود» بزعامة رئيس الوزراء بنيامين نتنياهو على الصدارة.


وبحسب الاستطلاع الذي أجرته «القناة 12» الإسرائيلية، يحافظ «الليكود» على موقعه كأكبر حزب في الكنيست بحصوله على 24 مقعداً، يليه «ياشار» بـ22 مقعداً، فيما يحصل تحالف «معاً» بزعامة بينيت المتحالف مع رئيس الوزراء السابق يائير لبيد، على 17 مقعداً.


وأظهر الاستطلاع أن أيزنكوت يعد المنافس الأقوى لنتنياهو مقارنة ببينيت، على منصب رئيس الوزراء.


وعند المقارنة المباشرة، يحصل نتنياهو على تأييد 37% مقابل 36% لأيزنكوت، بينما يتقدم نتنياهو على بينيت بنسبة 40% مقابل 32%.


ووفق الاستطلاع، الذي أوردته صحيفة «تايمز أوف إسرائيل»، يمنح الاستطلاع معسكر المعارضة الصهيوني المناهض لنتنياهو 58 مقعداً، مقابل 52 مقعداً للائتلاف الحكومي الحالي، ولا يتمكن أي من المعسكرين من بلوغ عتبة 61 مقعداً اللازمة لتشكيل الحكومة.


ويتوقع أن تحصل القائمتان العربيتان، تحالف «حداش-تعال» (حزب الجبهة الديمقراطية للسلام والمساواة، وحزب الحركة العربية للتغيير)، و«القائمة العربية الموحدة» (راعام)، على 10 مقاعد مجتمعة.


وجاء حزب «الديمقراطيون» بقيادة يائير جولان في المرتبة التالية بـ10 مقاعد، فيما يحصل كل من حزب «إسرائيل بيتنا» بقيادة أفيجدور ليبرمان، وحزب «شاس» الحريدي، على تسعة مقاعد لكل منهما.


ويمنح الاستطلاع حزب «عوتسما يهوديت»، بزعامة وزير الأمن الداخلي إيتمار بن جفير ثمانية مقاعد، و«يهدوت هتوراه» سبعة مقاعد، بينما يحصل حزب «الصهيونية الدينية» بزعامة وزير المالية بتسلئيل سموتريتش على نسبة الحسم بأربعة مقاعد.


في المقابل، يفشل كل من حزب «بلد»، وحزب «أزرق أبيض» بزعامة بيني جانتس، وحزب «الاحتياطيون» في تجاوز نسبة الحسم.


وأظهر استطلاع آخر لـ«معهد أبحاث الأمن القومي الإسرائيلي»، لشهر يونيو 2026، تراجع ثقة الإسرائيليين بنتائج حرب إيران، وتزايد التشكيك في متانة العلاقة مع الولايات المتحدة، إلى جانب استمرار المخاوف المرتبطة بلبنان.


ويرى 66% أن مذكرة التفاهم الأخيرة بين الولايات المتحدة وإيران تضر بالمصالح الإسرائيلية، فيما يعتقد 37% أن إيران خرجت منتصرة من الحرب، و43% أن الحرب انتهت من دون حسم، فيما يرى 15% فقط أن إسرائيل حققت النصر.


ويعتقد 12% فقط أن الرئيس دونالد ترمب ملتزم بدرجة كبيرة بالمصالح الأمنية الإسرائيلية، فيما يرى 81% أن الوضع الأمني في شمال إسرائيل لا يوفر شعوراً بالأمان للسكان.


ويعارض 57% الانسحاب الكامل من جنوب لبنان، حتى في حال التزام «حزب الله» بالاتفاق، فيما يؤيد 59% تنفيذ عملية عسكرية في لبنان، حتى لو أدى ذلك إلى خلاف مع إدارة ترمب. كما يؤيد 52% تنفيذ عملية عسكرية إضافية ضد إيران.