A new survey in Israel reveals that the "Yashar" party, led by former Israeli Chief of Staff Gadi Eisenkot, has surpassed the "Together" coalition led by former Prime Minister Naftali Bennett, if elections were held today.

The survey, the results of which were released today, Tuesday, predicts that the "Likud" party, led by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, will maintain its lead.



According to the survey conducted by "Channel 12" in Israel, "Likud" retains its position as the largest party in the Knesset with 24 seats, followed by "Yashar" with 22 seats, while the "Together" coalition led by Bennett, allied with former Prime Minister Yair Lapid, receives 17 seats.



The survey showed that Eisenkot is the strongest competitor to Netanyahu for the position of Prime Minister compared to Bennett.



In a direct comparison, Netanyahu receives support from 37% compared to 36% for Eisenkot, while Netanyahu leads Bennett with 40% to 32%.



According to the survey, reported by the "Times of Israel," the anti-Netanyahu Zionist opposition bloc is granted 58 seats, compared to 52 seats for the current governing coalition, and neither bloc is able to reach the 61-seat threshold necessary to form a government.



It is expected that the two Arab lists, the "Hadash-Ta'al" coalition (the Democratic Front for Peace and Equality and the Arab Movement for Change) and the "United Arab List" (Ra'am), will obtain a combined total of 10 seats.



The "Democrats" party, led by Yair Golan, comes next with 10 seats, while both the "Yisrael Beiteinu" party led by Avigdor Lieberman and the Haredi "Shas" party receive nine seats each.



The survey grants the "Otzma Yehudit" party, led by Minister of Internal Security Itamar Ben Gvir, eight seats, and "Yahadut HaTorah" seven seats, while the "Religious Zionism" party, led by Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich, reaches the electoral threshold with four seats.



In contrast, the "Balad" party, the "Blue and White" party led by Benny Gantz, and the "Reserves" party fail to surpass the electoral threshold.



Another survey by the "Israeli National Security Research Institute" for June 2026 showed a decline in Israeli confidence in the outcomes of the Iran war, an increase in skepticism regarding the strength of relations with the United States, alongside ongoing concerns related to Lebanon.



Sixty-six percent believe that the recent memorandum of understanding between the United States and Iran harms Israeli interests, while 37% think that Iran emerged victorious from the war, and 43% believe that the war ended without a decisive outcome, with only 15% seeing Israel as having achieved victory.



Only 12% believe that President Donald Trump is highly committed to Israeli security interests, while 81% feel that the security situation in northern Israel does not provide a sense of safety for the residents.



Fifty-seven percent oppose a complete withdrawal from southern Lebanon, even if "Hezbollah" commits to the agreement, while 59% support carrying out a military operation in Lebanon, even if it leads to a dispute with the Trump administration. Additionally, 52% support conducting an additional military operation against Iran.