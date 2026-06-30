بعد 5 سنوات كاملة من الغموض والابتعاد الاختياري عن صخب السياسة، عادت «المرأة الحديدية» أنغيلا ميركل لتتصدر المشهد في ألمانيا من جديد، ولكن هذه المرة ليس بقرار سياسي، بل بـ«لوحة رسمية» غامضة أثارت فضول الملايين، إذ يُكشف عنها الستار اليوم (الثلاثاء) وسط ترقب كبير.

اللوحة التي رسمها الفنان الشهير جيريمي كيراس، ستُعرض للجمهور لفترة مؤقتة مدتها 3 أشهر فقط داخل «متحف بوده» العريق بجزيرة المتاحف في برلين، قبل أن تنقل إلى مقر المستشارية الألمانية لتُعلق في ممر العظماء للأبد.

ميركل التي حكمت أقوى اقتصاد أوروبي بقبضة من حديد، ظهرت هذه المرة بملامح مختلفة تماماً، إذ علقت بتواضع شديد ومشاعر مختلطة في مقابلة مع صحيفة «دي تسايت» الألمانية، كاشفة شعورها برؤية وجهها داخل إطار خشبي: «سأعلق هناك إذن.. إنه لأمر غريب ومقلق حقاً أن تشاهد نفسك وتدرك أنك أصبحت جزءاً من التاريخ تدريجياً!».

وبينما تنضم لوحة ميركل إلى الطابق الأول من مبنى المستشارية لتجاور لوحات القادة التاريخيين (وكان آخرهم غيرهارد شرودر الذي رسمت لوحته عام 2007)، فجرت وسائل الإعلام مفاجأة حول كواليس القصر الرئاسي.

تبين أن اللوحة الرسمية للمستشار الألماني السابق أولاف شولتس غائبة تماماً وغير موجودة حتى الآن، إذ اعترف مكتبه بشكل مثير بأنه يعيش حالة من الحيرة، ولم يستطع حتى هذه اللحظة اختيار الفنان الذي يثق به ليرسم ملامحه، ليظل مكانه «فارغاً» بجوار ميركل بانتظار فك العقدة!