After 5 full years of ambiguity and a voluntary retreat from the noise of politics, the "Iron Lady" Angela Merkel has returned to the forefront in Germany once again, but this time not with a political decision, but with a mysterious "official portrait" that has piqued the curiosity of millions, as it is unveiled today (Tuesday) amidst great anticipation.

The portrait, painted by the famous artist Jeremy Kiras, will be displayed to the public for a limited period of only 3 months inside the prestigious "Bode Museum" on Museum Island in Berlin, before being transferred to the German Chancellery to be hung in the Hall of Fame forever.

Merkel, who ruled the strongest European economy with an iron fist, appeared this time with completely different features, as she humbly commented with mixed feelings in an interview with the German newspaper "Die Zeit", revealing her feelings upon seeing her face within a wooden frame: "So I will be hung there... It is truly strange and unsettling to see yourself and realize that you are gradually becoming part of history!"

As Merkel's portrait joins the first floor of the Chancellery building to be alongside the portraits of historical leaders (the last of whom was Gerhard Schröder, whose portrait was painted in 2007), the media revealed a surprise regarding the behind-the-scenes of the presidential palace.

It turned out that the official portrait of the former German Chancellor Olaf Scholz is completely absent and has not yet been created, as his office intriguingly admitted that it is in a state of confusion, and has not been able to choose an artist it trusts to paint his features, leaving his spot "empty" next to Merkel, waiting for the knot to be untied!