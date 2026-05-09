The Saudi national team player and French club Lens player, Saud Abdulhamid, has put an end to all speculations that confirmed his return to the Saudi Pro League "Roshn," after he confirmed his stay at his French club for another season, following their qualification for the upcoming UEFA Champions League. This came in a tweet on his official account on the social media platform "x," where he said: "Thank God for securing participation in the upcoming edition of the UEFA Champions League with Lens. Congratulations to the club, my teammates, the coaching and administrative staff, and the loyal Lens fans for this achievement." Thus, Saud Abdulhamid closes all doors for the clubs that were interested in signing him for the new sports season.



The agency representing the player also confirmed Saud Abdulhamid's continuation after congratulating him via a tweet that stated: "We congratulate Lens and its fans, and our client Captain Saud Abdulhamid for securing his team's participation in the upcoming edition of the UEFA Champions League."