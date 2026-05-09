أوقف لاعب المنتخب السعودي وفريق لانس الفرنسي سعود عبدالحميد، كل التكهنات التي أكدت عودته إلى الدوري السعودي للمحترفين«روشن»، بعد أن أكد بقاءه في ناديه الفرنسي لموسم آخر آثر تأهله إلى مسابقه دوري أبطال أوروبا للموسم القام، جاء ذلك خلال تغريده عبر حسابه الرسمي في موقع التواصل الاجتماعي «x» قال فيها: «الحمدلله على ضمان المشاركة في النسخة القادمة من دوري أبطال أوروبا مع نادي لانس مبروك للنادي، لزملائي، للجهازين الفني والإداري، ولجماهير لانس الوفية على هذا الإنجاز»، وبذلك يقطع «سعود عبدالحميد» كل الطرق على الأندية التي كانت ترغب في استقطابه الموسم الرياضي الجديد.


كما أكدت الشركة الوكيله للاعب استمرار سعود عبدالحميد بعد مباركتها للاعب عبر تغريدة جاء فيها: «نبارك لنادي لانس ولجماهيره ولموكلنا الكابتن سعود عبدالحميد ضمان مشاركة فريقه في النسخة القادمة من دوري أبطال أوروبا».