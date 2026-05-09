12 players from the first football team of Al-Hilal Club tasted their first gold while wearing the "Leader" jersey. These players represent the blue team for the first time, led by the Italian coach Simone Inzaghi, along with a constellation of stars: the French "government" Karim Benzema coming from the ranks of Al-Ittihad, Theo Hernandez, the French goalkeeper Matteo Guendouzi, Simon Bouabri, Sultan Mendesh, Mohammed Qadir, the Uruguayan Darwin Nunez, the Spaniard Pablo Mari, the Turkish Yusuf Akcicek, Abdul Karim Darsi, and Murad Hossawi.



The crowning of the leader with the King Abdulaziz Cup against Al-Khulood "Pride of the Message," with a score of 2-1, witnessed special moments for the team's stars on a night that will remain etched in their memories.