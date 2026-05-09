تذوّق 12 لاعباً من الفريق الأول لكرة القدم بنادي الهلال طعم الذهب الأول لهم خلال ارتدائهم قميص «الزعيم»، ويمثل هؤلاء الأزرق لأول مرة، يتقدمهم المدير الفني الإيطالي سيموني إنزاغي، وكوكبة النجوم: «الحكومة» الفرنسية كريم بنزيما القادم من صفوف الاتحاد، وثيو هيرنانديز، الحارس الفرنسي ماتيو باتويليت، وسايمون بوابري، وسلطان مندش، ومحمد قادر، والأوروغواياني داروين نونيز، والإسباني بابلو ماري، والتركي يوسف أكتشيشيك، وعبدالكريم دارسي، ومراد هوساوي.


وكان تتويج الزعيم بلقب كأس خادم الحرمين الشريفين من أمام الخلود «فخر الرس»، بنتيجة 2-1، شهد لحظات خاصة لنجوم الفريق في ليلة ستبقى عالقة في ذاكرتهم.