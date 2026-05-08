Espionage is no longer just a scene in movies; it has turned into a reality that threatens your privacy inside hotel rooms, rental apartments, and even changing rooms. With the small size of cameras reaching the point of hiding them inside a "screw" or a "wall clock," the most important question has become: how can you protect yourself using only your smartphone?

Your Phone's Camera: A "Radar" in the Dark

Digital security experts have revealed a simple and effective trick: completely turn off the lights in the room, open your phone's camera, and move it around. If you notice purple or red light spots that your naked eye cannot see, you are very likely looking at "infrared" rays emitted from a hidden camera lens trying to capture you in the dark.

The Wi-Fi Network Exposes Spies

Most modern cameras need to connect to the internet to stream what they capture. You can use "Network Scanners" apps to detect all devices connected to the location's Wi-Fi. If you see a strange device name or unfamiliar codes, this could be the "eye" watching you from somewhere in the room.

The Phone's Flash: A Lens Hunter

There is a traditional yet "golden" method: turn on your phone's flashlight and slowly point it at suspicious objects such as electrical outlets, fire alarms, and wall clocks. Camera lenses, no matter how small, are made of glass that will reflect light and emit a surprising "glare" that accurately reveals their location.

What to Do If You Find a "Camera"?

Experts warn against making the mistake of "panic." If you discover a suspicious device, follow these steps:

Do not touch it: Preserve fingerprints and evidence.

Document the crime: Take clear photos and videos of the camera's location.

Act immediately: Notify security authorities, and if you are in an "Airbnb," contact the platform's support team right away to document the incident.

Since your privacy is not a luxury, your phone is not just a communication tool; it is a "security shield" that protects you from intruders. A little attention to small details can save you from the nightmare of privacy invasion.