لم يعد التجسس مجرد مشهد في أفلام السينما، بل تحول إلى واقع يهدد خصوصيتك داخل غرف الفنادق، أو الشقق المؤجرة، وحتى غرف تبديل الملابس. ومع صغر حجم الكاميرات الذي وصل لحد إخفائها داخل «برغي» أو «ساعة حائط»، أصبح السؤال الأهم: كيف تحمي نفسك باستخدام هاتفك الذكي فقط؟

كاميرا هاتفك.. «رادار» في الظلام

كشف خبراء الأمن الرقمي حيلة بسيطة وفعالة، قم بإطفاء أنوار الغرفة تماماً، وافتح كاميرا هاتفك وتحرك بها في الأرجاء. إذا لاحظت نقاط ضوء أرجوانية أو حمراء لا تراها عينك المجردة، فمن المحتمل جداً أنك تنظر إلى «أشعة تحت الحمراء» صادرة من عدسة كاميرا مخفية تحاول تصويرك في العتمة.

شبكة «الواي فاي» تفضح الجواسيس

أغلب الكاميرات الحديثة تحتاج للاتصال بالإنترنت لبث ما تصوره. ويمكنك استخدام تطبيقات «مسح الشبكات» (Network Scanners) لرصد كل الأجهزة المتصلة بـ«واي فاي» المكان. وإذا ظهر لك اسم جهاز غريب أو رموز غير مألوفة، فقد تكون هذه هي «العين» التي تراقبك من مكان ما في الغرفة.

«فلاش» الهاتف.. صائد العدسات

هناك طريقة تقليدية لكنها «ذهبية»، قم بتشغيل مصباح الهاتف (Flashlight) ووجهه ببطء نحو الأجسام المشبوهة مثل: المقابس الكهربائية، وأجهزة إنذار الحريق، وساعات الحائط. فعدسات الكاميرات، مهما كانت صغيرة، مصنوعة من الزجاج الذي سيعكس الضوء ويصدر «بريقاً» مفاجئاً يكشف مكانها بدقة.

ماذا تفعل إذا وجدت «كاميرا»؟

يحذر الخبراء من ارتكاب خطأ «الارتباك»، وفي حال اكتشافك لجهاز مشبوه اتبع الآتي:

  • لا تلمسها: حافظ على البصمات والأدلة.
  • وثق الجريمة: التقط صوراً وفيديوهات لمكان الكاميرا بدقة.
  • تحرك فوراً: أبلغ الجهات الأمنية، وإذا كنت في «Airbnb» تواصل مع الدعم الفني للمنصة فوراً لتوثيق الحادثة.

وبما أن خصوصيتك ليست رفاهية، فهاتفك ليس مجرد أداة للتواصل، بل هو «درع أمني» يحميك من المتطفلين. والقليل من الانتباه للتفاصيل الصغيرة قد يحميك من كابوس انتهاك الخصوصية.