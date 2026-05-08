تعود النجمة العالمية شاكيرا إلى أجواء كأس العالم مجددًا، بعد الإعلان عن مشاركتها في الأغنية الرسمية لبطولة كأس العالم 2026 بعنوان «Dai Dai»، بالتعاون مع الفنان النيجيري بورنا بوي، والمقرر طرحها 14 مايو القادم.

وارتبط اسم شاكير بأشهر أغاني المونديال عبر أغنية «واكا واكا» الخاصة بكأس العالم 2010، التي حققت نجاحًا عالميًا استثنائيًا وما زالت تُعد من أبرز الأغاني الرياضية في التاريخ.

ومن المتوقع أن تحمل أغنية «Dai Dai» طابعًا حماسيًا، في محاولة لتقديم هوية موسيقية جديدة تتناسب مع أجواء البطولة المنتظرة، التي تستضيفها الولايات المتحدة وكندا والمكسيك عام 2026.