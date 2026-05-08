Global star Shakira returns to the World Cup atmosphere once again, following the announcement of her participation in the official song for the 2026 World Cup titled "Dai Dai," in collaboration with Nigerian artist Burna Boy, set to be released on May 14th.

Shakira's name is associated with the most famous World Cup songs through "Waka Waka," the anthem for the 2010 World Cup, which achieved exceptional global success and is still considered one of the most prominent sports songs in history.

The song "Dai Dai" is expected to have an energetic vibe, in an attempt to present a new musical identity that fits the atmosphere of the anticipated tournament, which will be hosted by the United States, Canada, and Mexico in 2026.