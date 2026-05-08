واصلت إيران اعتداءاتها السافرة على الإمارات، وأعلنت وزارة الدفاع في الإمارات أن الدفاعات الجوية تعاملت، اليوم (الجمعة)، مع صاروخين باليستيين و3 طائرات مسيّرة قادمة من إيران، أسفرت عن 3 إصابات متوسطة.


وأكدت وزارة الدفاع أنها على أهبة الاستعداد والجاهزية للتعامل مع أي تهديدات، والتصدي بحزم لكل ما يستهدف زعزعة أمن الدولة، بما يضمن صون سيادتها وأمنها واستقرارها، ويحمي مصالحها ومقدراتها الوطنية.


وذكرت الوزارة في بيان، أنه منذ بدء الاعتداءات الإيرانية السافرة على دولة الإمارات، تعاملت الدفاعات الجوية مع 551 صاروخاً باليستياً، و29 صاروخاً جوالاً، 2263 طائرةً مسيّرة.


وبلغ إجمالي عدد حالات الإصابات 230 إصابة، من جنسيات متعددة تشمل: الإماراتية، المصرية، السودانية، الإثيوبية، الفلبينية، الباكستانية، الإيرانية، الهندية، البنغلادشية، السريلانكية، الأذربيجانية، اليمنية، الأوغندية، الإريترية، اللبنانية، الأفغانية، البحرينية، جزر القمر، التركية، العراقية، النيبالية، النيجيرية، العمانية، الأردنية، الفلسطينية، الغانية، الإندونيسية، السويدية، التونسية، المغربية، والروسية.


وبلغ إجمالي عدد الشهداء 3 أحدهم مدني من الجنسية المغربية متعاقد مع القوات المسلحة، فيما بلغ إجمالي عدد القتلى 10 مدنيين من الجنسيات: الباكستانية، والنيبالية، والبنغلادشية، والفلسطينية، والهندية، والمصرية.