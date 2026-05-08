Iran continued its blatant attacks on the UAE, and the Ministry of Defense in the UAE announced that air defenses dealt with two ballistic missiles and three drones coming from Iran today (Friday), resulting in three moderate injuries.



The Ministry of Defense confirmed that it is on high alert and ready to deal with any threats, firmly confronting anything that targets the security of the state, ensuring its sovereignty, security, and stability, and protecting its interests and national resources.



The ministry mentioned in a statement that since the onset of the Iranian blatant attacks on the UAE, air defenses have dealt with 551 ballistic missiles, 29 cruise missiles, and 2263 drones.



The total number of injuries reached 230, from various nationalities including: Emirati, Egyptian, Sudanese, Ethiopian, Filipino, Pakistani, Iranian, Indian, Bangladeshi, Sri Lankan, Azerbaijani, Yemeni, Ugandan, Eritrean, Lebanese, Afghan, Bahraini, Comorian, Turkish, Iraqi, Nepali, Nigerian, Omani, Jordanian, Palestinian, Ghanaian, Indonesian, Swedish, Tunisian, Moroccan, and Russian.



The total number of martyrs reached 3, one of whom was a civilian of Moroccan nationality contracted with the armed forces, while the total number of fatalities was 10 civilians of the nationalities: Pakistani, Nepali, Bangladeshi, Palestinian, Indian, and Egyptian.