في خطوة تهدف إلى تعزيز الشفافية ودعم رواد الأعمال في قطاع الأغذية، أعلنت الهيئة العامة للغذاء والدواء صدور قرار مجلس الإدارة رقم (5/ 44)، والذي يقضي بتعديل جدول تصنيف المخالفات والعقوبات وفقاً لنظام الغذاء ولائحته التنفيذية، مع إقرار مبدأ جديد يغير قواعد الرقابة في المملكة.
مبدأ «الإنذار أولاً»
أبرز ما جاء في التعديلات الجديدة هو اعتماد «مبدأ الإنذار قبل المخالفة»، حيث وجّه المقام السامي بمنح المنشآت والمطاعم فرصة كافية لتصحيح أوضاعها قبل إيقاع الغرامات المالية. ويعكس هذا التوجه رغبة الدولة في التحول من «العقاب» إلى «الامتثال»، ومساعدة أصحاب العمل على الالتزام بالمعايير دون استنزافهم مالياً عند وقوع أخطاء بسيطة يمكن تصحيحها.
ولم تقتصر التعديلات على الإنذار فقط، بل شملت مراجعة دقيقة لكافة المخالفات والعقوبات وطرق تقديرها وتحصيلها. وجاءت هذه الخطوة بعد دراسة متأنية للمرئيات التي وردت عبر منصة «استطلاع»، لضمان أن تكون العقوبات متناسبة مع حجم المخالفة، مع تبسيط إجراءات الاعتراض عليها.
وبناءً على الأمر السامي الكريم، قامت «الغذاء والدواء» بتطوير جدول تصنيف المخالفات ليواكب التطورات السريعة في سوق الغذاء السعودي. ويهدف القرار إلى:
- توفير بيئة استثمارية جاذبة في قطاع الأغذية والمشروبات.
- تمكين المنشآت الصغيرة والمتوسطة من النمو عبر «التصحيح لا التعجيز».
- ضمان وصول غذاء آمن للمستهلك من خلال رقابة ذكية تعتمد على التوجيه.
ويمكن القول إن المملكة تودع عصر «الغرامات المفاجئة» في قطاع الغذاء، وتستقبل مرحلة جديدة عنوانها «الإنذار والتصحيح». ويمثل هذا القرار طوق نجاة للكثير من المنشآت، ويؤكد أن الهدف من الرقابة هو حماية الصحة العامة وليس الجباية المالية.
In a step aimed at enhancing transparency and supporting entrepreneurs in the food sector, the Saudi Food and Drug Authority announced the issuance of Board Decision No. (5/44), which involves amending the violations and penalties classification table according to the Food Law and its executive regulations, along with the approval of a new principle that changes the rules of oversight in the Kingdom.
The "Warning First" Principle
The most notable aspect of the new amendments is the adoption of the "warning before violation" principle, where the royal decree directed that establishments and restaurants be given sufficient opportunity to correct their situations before imposing financial penalties. This approach reflects the state's desire to shift from "punishment" to "compliance," and to assist business owners in adhering to standards without financially draining them when minor mistakes can be corrected.
The amendments were not limited to warnings only; they also included a thorough review of all violations and penalties, as well as methods for estimating and collecting them. This step came after careful study of the feedback received through the "Survey" platform, to ensure that penalties are proportional to the severity of the violation, while simplifying the procedures for appealing them.
Based on the royal decree, the Food and Drug Authority has developed a classification table for violations to keep pace with the rapid developments in the Saudi food market. The decision aims to:
- Provide an attractive investment environment in the food and beverage sector.
- Enable small and medium enterprises to grow through "correction, not incapacitation."
- Ensure safe food reaches consumers through smart oversight based on guidance.
It can be said that the Kingdom is bidding farewell to the era of "surprise fines" in the food sector and welcoming a new phase titled "warning and correction." This decision represents a lifeline for many establishments and confirms that the goal of oversight is to protect public health, not to impose financial burdens.