في خطوة تهدف إلى تعزيز الشفافية ودعم رواد الأعمال في قطاع الأغذية، أعلنت الهيئة العامة للغذاء والدواء صدور قرار مجلس الإدارة رقم (5/ 44)، والذي يقضي بتعديل جدول تصنيف المخالفات والعقوبات وفقاً لنظام الغذاء ولائحته التنفيذية، مع إقرار مبدأ جديد يغير قواعد الرقابة في المملكة.

مبدأ «الإنذار أولاً»

أبرز ما جاء في التعديلات الجديدة هو اعتماد «مبدأ الإنذار قبل المخالفة»، حيث وجّه المقام السامي بمنح المنشآت والمطاعم فرصة كافية لتصحيح أوضاعها قبل إيقاع الغرامات المالية. ويعكس هذا التوجه رغبة الدولة في التحول من «العقاب» إلى «الامتثال»، ومساعدة أصحاب العمل على الالتزام بالمعايير دون استنزافهم مالياً عند وقوع أخطاء بسيطة يمكن تصحيحها.

ولم تقتصر التعديلات على الإنذار فقط، بل شملت مراجعة دقيقة لكافة المخالفات والعقوبات وطرق تقديرها وتحصيلها. وجاءت هذه الخطوة بعد دراسة متأنية للمرئيات التي وردت عبر منصة «استطلاع»، لضمان أن تكون العقوبات متناسبة مع حجم المخالفة، مع تبسيط إجراءات الاعتراض عليها.

وبناءً على الأمر السامي الكريم، قامت «الغذاء والدواء» بتطوير جدول تصنيف المخالفات ليواكب التطورات السريعة في سوق الغذاء السعودي. ويهدف القرار إلى:

  • توفير بيئة استثمارية جاذبة في قطاع الأغذية والمشروبات.
  • تمكين المنشآت الصغيرة والمتوسطة من النمو عبر «التصحيح لا التعجيز».
  • ضمان وصول غذاء آمن للمستهلك من خلال رقابة ذكية تعتمد على التوجيه.

ويمكن القول إن المملكة تودع عصر «الغرامات المفاجئة» في قطاع الغذاء، وتستقبل مرحلة جديدة عنوانها «الإنذار والتصحيح». ويمثل هذا القرار طوق نجاة للكثير من المنشآت، ويؤكد أن الهدف من الرقابة هو حماية الصحة العامة وليس الجباية المالية.