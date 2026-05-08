In a step aimed at enhancing transparency and supporting entrepreneurs in the food sector, the Saudi Food and Drug Authority announced the issuance of Board Decision No. (5/44), which involves amending the violations and penalties classification table according to the Food Law and its executive regulations, along with the approval of a new principle that changes the rules of oversight in the Kingdom.

The "Warning First" Principle

The most notable aspect of the new amendments is the adoption of the "warning before violation" principle, where the royal decree directed that establishments and restaurants be given sufficient opportunity to correct their situations before imposing financial penalties. This approach reflects the state's desire to shift from "punishment" to "compliance," and to assist business owners in adhering to standards without financially draining them when minor mistakes can be corrected.

The amendments were not limited to warnings only; they also included a thorough review of all violations and penalties, as well as methods for estimating and collecting them. This step came after careful study of the feedback received through the "Survey" platform, to ensure that penalties are proportional to the severity of the violation, while simplifying the procedures for appealing them.

Based on the royal decree, the Food and Drug Authority has developed a classification table for violations to keep pace with the rapid developments in the Saudi food market. The decision aims to:

Provide an attractive investment environment in the food and beverage sector.

Enable small and medium enterprises to grow through "correction, not incapacitation."

Ensure safe food reaches consumers through smart oversight based on guidance.

It can be said that the Kingdom is bidding farewell to the era of "surprise fines" in the food sector and welcoming a new phase titled "warning and correction." This decision represents a lifeline for many establishments and confirms that the goal of oversight is to protect public health, not to impose financial burdens.