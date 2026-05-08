In a move that supports the stability of Saudi families, the Council of Ministers has issued a decision to work on opening kindergartens within government and private workplaces that have a large number of employees. This strategic move aims to facilitate the lives of employees and enhance women's participation in the labor market.

The new decision number (783) does not only involve opening kindergartens, but it also addresses one of the biggest challenges facing employees, which is the variation in working hours. Coordination will take place between the Ministries of "Education" and "Human Resources" to align the start and end times of work in these kindergartens with the working hours of employees in ministries and companies, ensuring complete comfort for parents.

Supporting Services and Comprehensive Development

The surprise in the decision includes the expansion of supporting services to cover specialized fields needed by children, such as:

Occupational therapy.

Behavior modification.

Speech and hearing therapy.

The decision also directed the resolution of all challenges faced by previously existing kindergartens by increasing operational budgets, maintaining facilities, providing high-speed internet, and contracting with specialized competencies. Most importantly, enrollment and registration will be limited to the employees of the organization only, to ensure that seats are available for the children of employees at their workplace.

The decision emphasized the importance of preparing spaces and building facilities according to the highest standards, while ensuring that costs are covered by the approved budgets of the entities through rearranging spending priorities, which guarantees swift implementation without imposing additional burdens on the state's general budget.

It can be confirmed that the Kingdom is moving forward towards a "family-friendly" work environment par excellence, as employees are no longer forced to worry about their children during working hours, which increases productivity and achieves the early childhood targets within Vision 2030.