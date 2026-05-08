في خطوة تدعم استقرار الأسر السعودية، أصدر مجلس الوزراء قراراً يقضي بالعمل على افتتاح روضات أطفال داخل مقرات العمل الحكومية والخاصة ذات الأعداد الكبيرة من الموظفين، في تحرك إستراتيجي يهدف لتسهيل حياة الموظفين والموظفات وتعزيز مشاركة المرأة في سوق العمل.

ولم يكتف القرار الجديد رقم (783) بفتح الروضات فحسب، بل وجّه بمعالجة أحد أكبر التحديات التي تواجه الموظفين، وهو التباين في ساعات العمل. حيث سيتم التنسيق بين وزارتي «التعليم» و«الموارد البشرية» لضبط أوقات بدء وانتهاء العمل في هذه الروضات بما يتناسب تماماً مع ساعات دوام الموظفين في الوزارات والشركات، لضمان راحة تامة للآباء والأمهات.

خدمات مساندة وتطوير شامل

المفاجأة في القرار شملت التوسع في الخدمات المساندة لتشمل تخصصات دقيقة يحتاجها الأطفال مثل:

  • العلاج الوظيفي.
  • تعديل السلوك.
  • علاج النطق والسمع.

ووجّه القرار بمعالجة كافة التحديات التي واجهت الروضات القائمة سابقاً، من خلال زيادة الميزانيات التشغيلية، وصيانة المرافق، وتوفير إنترنت عالي السرعة، والتعاقد مع كفاءات متخصصة. والأهم من ذلك، حصر القبول والتسجيل في منسوبي الجهة فقط، لضمان توفر المقاعد لأبناء الموظفين والموظفات في نفس مقر عملهم.

وشدد القرار على أهمية تهيئة المساحات وبناء المرافق وفق أعلى الاشتراطات، مع التأكيد على أن يتم تدبير التكاليف من الميزانيات المعتمدة للجهات عبر إعادة ترتيب أولويات الصرف، بما يضمن سرعة التنفيذ دون تحميل الميزانية العامة للدولة أعباء إضافية.

ويمكن التأكيد على أن المملكة تمضي قدماً نحو بيئة عمل «صديقة للأسرة» بامتياز، حيث لم يعد الموظف مضطراً للقلق على أطفاله خلال ساعات العمل، مما يرفع من الإنتاجية ويحقق مستهدفات الطفولة المبكرة ضمن رؤية 2030.