في خطوة تدعم استقرار الأسر السعودية، أصدر مجلس الوزراء قراراً يقضي بالعمل على افتتاح روضات أطفال داخل مقرات العمل الحكومية والخاصة ذات الأعداد الكبيرة من الموظفين، في تحرك إستراتيجي يهدف لتسهيل حياة الموظفين والموظفات وتعزيز مشاركة المرأة في سوق العمل.
ولم يكتف القرار الجديد رقم (783) بفتح الروضات فحسب، بل وجّه بمعالجة أحد أكبر التحديات التي تواجه الموظفين، وهو التباين في ساعات العمل. حيث سيتم التنسيق بين وزارتي «التعليم» و«الموارد البشرية» لضبط أوقات بدء وانتهاء العمل في هذه الروضات بما يتناسب تماماً مع ساعات دوام الموظفين في الوزارات والشركات، لضمان راحة تامة للآباء والأمهات.
خدمات مساندة وتطوير شامل
المفاجأة في القرار شملت التوسع في الخدمات المساندة لتشمل تخصصات دقيقة يحتاجها الأطفال مثل:
- العلاج الوظيفي.
- تعديل السلوك.
- علاج النطق والسمع.
ووجّه القرار بمعالجة كافة التحديات التي واجهت الروضات القائمة سابقاً، من خلال زيادة الميزانيات التشغيلية، وصيانة المرافق، وتوفير إنترنت عالي السرعة، والتعاقد مع كفاءات متخصصة. والأهم من ذلك، حصر القبول والتسجيل في منسوبي الجهة فقط، لضمان توفر المقاعد لأبناء الموظفين والموظفات في نفس مقر عملهم.
وشدد القرار على أهمية تهيئة المساحات وبناء المرافق وفق أعلى الاشتراطات، مع التأكيد على أن يتم تدبير التكاليف من الميزانيات المعتمدة للجهات عبر إعادة ترتيب أولويات الصرف، بما يضمن سرعة التنفيذ دون تحميل الميزانية العامة للدولة أعباء إضافية.
ويمكن التأكيد على أن المملكة تمضي قدماً نحو بيئة عمل «صديقة للأسرة» بامتياز، حيث لم يعد الموظف مضطراً للقلق على أطفاله خلال ساعات العمل، مما يرفع من الإنتاجية ويحقق مستهدفات الطفولة المبكرة ضمن رؤية 2030.
In a move that supports the stability of Saudi families, the Council of Ministers has issued a decision to work on opening kindergartens within government and private workplaces that have a large number of employees. This strategic move aims to facilitate the lives of employees and enhance women's participation in the labor market.
The new decision number (783) does not only involve opening kindergartens, but it also addresses one of the biggest challenges facing employees, which is the variation in working hours. Coordination will take place between the Ministries of "Education" and "Human Resources" to align the start and end times of work in these kindergartens with the working hours of employees in ministries and companies, ensuring complete comfort for parents.
Supporting Services and Comprehensive Development
The surprise in the decision includes the expansion of supporting services to cover specialized fields needed by children, such as:
- Occupational therapy.
- Behavior modification.
- Speech and hearing therapy.
The decision also directed the resolution of all challenges faced by previously existing kindergartens by increasing operational budgets, maintaining facilities, providing high-speed internet, and contracting with specialized competencies. Most importantly, enrollment and registration will be limited to the employees of the organization only, to ensure that seats are available for the children of employees at their workplace.
The decision emphasized the importance of preparing spaces and building facilities according to the highest standards, while ensuring that costs are covered by the approved budgets of the entities through rearranging spending priorities, which guarantees swift implementation without imposing additional burdens on the state's general budget.
It can be confirmed that the Kingdom is moving forward towards a "family-friendly" work environment par excellence, as employees are no longer forced to worry about their children during working hours, which increases productivity and achieves the early childhood targets within Vision 2030.