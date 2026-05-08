In a surprising move that reignited the debate about his personal and professional life, Egyptian artist Ahmed Saad announced the end of his wife Alia Basyouni's role as his manager, just a few months after she received official awards in this field, which opened the door for speculation about a new crisis behind the scenes.

Through his official account on "Facebook," Ahmed Saad limited himself to a single sentence that was enough to make him trend within minutes: "The mother of my children is not my manager." These brief and direct words left the audience puzzled, especially since Alia Basyouni was described as the "magic secret" behind Saad's recent successes and the organization of his major concerts since their return to married life in March 2025.

From the peak to the surprising "dismissal"

This decision comes as a shock to followers, as it was only a short time ago that Alia Basyouni was honored with the Best Manager award for 2025, at a ceremony that saw widespread praise for her ability to manage her husband's artistic projects. Many wondered: Is the decision merely a "separation" between work and home, or is there a new cloud of summer looming over their marital relationship?

Coinciding with this decision, Ahmed Saad made notable statements about his journey with success, confirming that he faced harsh psychological battles with his "internal thoughts" that questioned his abilities. Saad pointed out that he reached a stage of psychological contentment, considering that external pressures, no matter how strong, cannot be compared to the "internal wars" that an artist may experience.

While the audience awaits the revelation of the new manager's identity, the question posed on social media platforms remains: Will this sudden administrative change affect Ahmed Saad's artistic career, or is it merely a "rearrangement of the cards" to ensure stability at home away from the noise of contracts and professional commitments?