في خطوة مفاجئة أعادت إشعال الجدل حول حياته الشخصية والمهنية، أعلن الفنان المصري أحمد سعد انتهاء مهمة زوجته علياء بسيوني كمديرة لأعماله، وذلك بعد أشهر قليلة من حصولها على جوائز رسمية في هذا التخصص، مما فتح باب التكهنات حول وجود أزمة جديدة خلف الكواليس.

وعبر حسابه الرسمي على «فيسبوك»، اكتفى أحمد سعد بجملة واحدة كانت كفيلة بتصدره «الترند» في دقائق: «أم عيالي مش مديرة أعمالي». هذه الكلمات المختصرة والمباشرة أصابت الجمهور بالحيرة، خصوصاً أن علياء بسيوني كانت توصف بأنها «السر السحري» خلف نجاحات سعد الأخيرة وتنظيم حفلاته الكبرى منذ عودتهما للحياة الزوجية في مارس 2025.

من القمة إلى «الإقالة» المفاجئة

يأتي هذا القرار بمثابة صدمة للمتابعين، حيث لم يمر سوى وقت قصير على تكريم علياء بسيوني بجائزة أفضل مديرة أعمال لعام 2025، في حفل شهد إشادات واسعة بقدرتها على إدارة مشاريع زوجها الفنية. وتساءل الكثيرون: هل القرار مجرد «فصل» بين العمل والمنزل، أم أن هناك سحابة صيف جديدة تلوح في أفق علاقتهما الزوجية؟

وبالتزامن مع هذا القرار، خرج أحمد سعد بتصريحات لافتة حول رحلته مع النجاح، مؤكداً أنه خاض معارك نفسية قاسية مع «أفكاره الداخلية» التي كانت تشككه في قدراته. وأشار سعد إلى أنه وصل لمرحلة من الرضا النفسي، معتبراً أن الضغوط الخارجية مهما بلغت قوتها، لا تقارن بـ«الحروب الداخلية» التي قد يعيشها الفنان.

وبينما ينتظر الجمهور الكشف عن هوية مدير الأعمال الجديد، يبقى السؤال المطروح على منصات التواصل الاجتماعي: هل سينعكس هذا التغيير الإداري المفاجئ على مسيرة أحمد سعد الفنية، أم أنه مجرد «إعادة ترتيب للأوراق» لضمان استقرار منزله بعيداً عن ضجيج العقود والارتباطات المهنية؟