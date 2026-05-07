In some elegies, words do not only mourn the absent, but they also weep for themselves. Language stumbles, and poetry struggles to bear the tragedy, turning the text into something closer to a long moan. This is how Aisha Al-Nuimi's poem appeared as she bid farewell to her late husband, the Saudi writer and critic, Said Al-Surayhi; a text that emerges from the heart before it passes through the meter, and from memory before it settles into rhyme.

Al-Nuimi was not writing a traditional elegy; rather, she was making a desperate attempt to grasp the shadow of a man who had departed, leaving a void in the home larger than language itself. For this reason, she sincerely and painfully stated that the poem came as "fragments of measured speech at times... and disordered at others," as if sorrow itself rebelled against the laws of poetry and refused to be shaped into a regular form.

“And my desire in life is Said”

From the opening lines, the poem opens its door to a sentence that will linger long in the reader's memory:

“Every Said in life has a desire

And my desire in life is Said...”

Here, the name of the deceased does not appear merely as a person, but transforms into a meaning of life itself. For "Said" is not just a husband who has gone, but he is the desire, the reassurance, and the lifetime that the poetess leaned on in facing the days; thus, the departure seemed like the uprooting of the meaning of life, not just of an individual.

In this particular line, the brilliance of pure emotion is manifested; Al-Nuimi was able to build a painful linguistic and human paradox between the name and the meaning, between the "happy" who has departed and the life that lost its happiness with his departure.

An elegy that confronts death with astonishment...

The poem does not scream as much as it questions; there is a childlike astonishment standing before death, unable to believe:

“How strange, Said...

How did you extinguish without a holiday

And without a final wish...

Or responses?!”

It does not philosophically discuss the idea of death, but confronts it with the emotion of a wife who believed that life still had a remainder, that there was a postponed appointment, an unfinished conversation, and a wish that should have been expressed before the departure.

The word "extinguished" seems to be one of the harshest terms in the text; it does not describe death as the end of a body, but as the extinguishing of a light that filled the place with warmth and meaning.

When the home becomes an incomplete poem

In other passages, the elegy transforms into a narrative of a home that has lost its spirit:

“O my companion and my path's friend... my world... the corners of my home.”

For the late Al-Surayhi here is not just the cultural name or well-known critic we knew from "Okaz," but in Al-Nuimi's poem, he is “the corners of the house,” that daily presence that gives things their meaning. This is why the elegy came as domestic, intimate, far from forced rhetoric, as if the reader were eavesdropping on a private conversation between a wife and her loss.

Perhaps what gives the text its impact is its raw honesty; Al-Nuimi does not try to appear as a poet as much as she seems like a broken woman trying to survive with words.

“I will not add... nor will I repeat.”

Al-Nuimi concludes her poem with a confession resembling surrender:

“I tried... until my heart was struck!

I will not add... nor will I repeat!”

As if she declares that sorrow has reached its utmost limit, and that language, no matter how expansive, fails to bring back the absent or to heal the loss.

This is a poem that should not only be read as a literary text but as a long document of love between two souls brought together by life, then temporarily separated by death. Thus, the elegy appeared closer to a calm "farewell hymn," written by a heart that knows that some loved ones do not completely disappear, but rather transform into a memory that dwells within us forever.

Whoever has died, O "Ayoush," is not traveling

Aisha Al-Nuimi

Every Said in life has a desire

And my desire in life is Said

The desire has gone traveling in his journey

He is no longer present and will not return

Whoever has died, O Ayoush, is not traveling

God begins His creation and brings it back

**

How far from me...

How far from the stubborn dream...

You have persisted, O Said, and taken yourself away

What you were to me while I was with you

**

How strange, Said...

How did you extinguish without a holiday

And without a final wish...

Or responses?!

How far from me... how far from you

What you were to me while I was with you

**

Be patient, Said

Be patient a little, O Said

Did you hasten to the distant journey?

I still have a bouquet full of many wishes and promises

There is space for us on earth... and the heart awaits more

**

How do I mourn my soul?!

For my poems in love are sweeter, O Said

O my companion and my path's friend... my world, the corners of my home

All that poetry does not contain from a long time ago

How do I dare, O Said?

I tried... until my heart was struck!

I will not add... nor will I repeat!

Accept this hymn...