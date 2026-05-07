في بعض المراثي لا تبكي الكلماتُ الغائبَ فقط، بل تبكي نفسهَا أيضاً. تتعثّر اللغة، ويضيق الشعر عن حمل الفاجعة، فيغدو النص أقرب إلى أنينٍ طويلٍ. هكذا بدت قصيدة عائشة النويمي وهي تودّع زوجها الأديب والناقد السعودي الراحل سعيد السريحي؛ نصّاً يخرج من القلب قبل أن يمرّ على العَروض، ومن الذاكرة قبل أن يستقرّ في القافية.

لم تكن النويمي تكتب رثاءً تقليدياً، بل كانت تكتب محاولة يائسة للإمساك بظلّ رجلٍ غادر، تاركاً في البيت فراغاً أكبر من اللغة. ولهذا قالت بصدقٍ موجع إن القصيدة جاءت «أشلاءً من الكلام الموزون حيناً.. والمختل أحياناً»، وكأن الحزن نفسه تمرّد على قوانين الشعر، ورفض أن يُصاغ في قالبٍ منتظم.

«وأنا مرادي في الحياة سعيد»

منذ المطلع، تفتح القصيدة بابها على جملة ستبقى طويلاً في ذاكرة القارئ:

«لكل سعيدٍ في الحياة مراد

وأنا مرادي في الحياة سعيدُ»..

هنا لا يظهر اسم الراحل بوصفه شخصاً فقط، بل يتحوَل إلى معنى للحياة نفسها. فـ«سعيد» ليس زوجاً غاب، بل هو المراد، والطمأنينة، والعمر الذي كانت تتكئ عليه الشاعرة في مواجهة الأيام؛ لذلك بدا الرحيل وكأنه اقتلاع لمعنى الحياة لا لفردٍ منها.

وفي هذا البيت تحديداً تتجلّى براعة العاطفة الصافية؛ إذ استطاعت النويمي أن تبني مفارقة لغوية وإنسانية مؤلمة بين الاسم والمعنى، بين «السعيد» الذي غاب، والحياة التي فقدت سعادتها برحيله.

رثاء يواجه الموت بالدهشة..

القصيدة لا تصرخ بقدر ما تتساءل، ثمة دهشة طفولية تقف أمام الموت عاجزة عن التصديق:

«عجباً سعيد...

كيف انطفأت بدون عيد

وبدون أمنية أخيرة...

أو ردود؟!»..

إنها لا تناقش فكرة الموت فلسفياً، بل تواجهها بعاطفة الزوجة التي كانت تؤمن أن للحياة بقية، وأن ثمة موعداً مؤجلاً، وحديثاً لم يكتمل، وأمنية كان ينبغي أن تُقال قبل الرحيل.

وتبدو كلمة «انطفأت» من أكثر المفردات قسوة في النص؛ فهي لا تصف الموت بوصفه نهاية جسد، بل انطفاء نورٍ كان يملأ المكان دفئاً ومعنى.

حين يصبح البيت قصيدة ناقصة

في مقاطع أخرى، يتحوّل الرثاء إلى سيرة منزلٍ فقد روحه:

«يا مؤنسي ورفيق دربي.. عالمي.. أركان بيتي».

فالزميل السريحي هنا ليس كما عرفناه في «عكاظ» اسماً ثقافياً أو ناقداً معروفاً فحسب، بل كان في قصيدة النويمي «أركان البيت»، أي ذلك الحضور اليومي الذي يمنح الأشياء معناها. ولهذا جاء الرثاء منزلياً، حميمياً، بعيداً عن البلاغة المتكلفة، كأن القارئ يتلصّص على حوارٍ خاص بين زوجةٍ وفقدها.

ولعل أكثر ما يمنح النص تأثيره هو صدقه المتجرد؛ إذ لا تحاول النويمي أن تبدو شاعرةً بقدر ما تبدو امرأة مكسورة تحاول النجاة بالكلمات.

«فلن أزيد... ولن أعيد».

تختم النويمي قصيدتها باعترافٍ يشبه الاستسلام:

«حاولت ... حتى دُقّ قلبي!

فلن أزيد... ولن أعيد!»..

وكأنها تعلن أن الحزن بلغ حدّه الأقصى، وأن اللغة مهما اتسعت تعجز عن إعادة الغائب أو تضميد الفقد.

إنها قصيدة لا تُقرأ بوصفها نصاً أدبياً فحسب، بل بوصفها وثيقة حب طويلة بين روحين جمعهما العمر، ثم فرّقهما الموت مؤقتاً. ولهذا بدت المرثية أقرب إلى «نشيد وداع» هادئ، كتبه قلبٌ يعرف أن بعض الأحبة لا يغيبون تماماً، بل يتحوّلون إلى ذاكرة تسكننا إلى الأبد.

من مات يا «عيوش» ليس مسافراً

عائشة النويمي

لكل سعيدٍ في الحياة مراد

وأنا مرادي في الحياة سعيدُ

ذهب المراد مسافراً في حله

ما عاد موجوداً وليس يعود

من مات يا عيوش ليس مسافراً

الله يبدأ خلقه ويعيد

**

هيهات لي..

هيهات للحلم العنيد..

لقد تمادى يا سعيد وأبعدك

ما كنت لي وأنا معك

**

عجباً سعيد...

كيف انطفأت بدون عيد

وبدون أمنية أخيرة...

أو ردود؟!

هيهات لي... هيهات لك

ما كنت لي وأنا معك

**

اصبر سعيد

اصبر رويدا يا سعيد

أعجلت بالسفر البعيد؟

ما زال عندي باقةٌ فيها الكثير من الأماني والوعود

في الأرض متسعٌ لنا... والقلب ينتظر المزيد

**

كيف أرثي مهجتي؟!

فقصائدي في الحب أحلى يا سعيد

يا مؤنسي ورفيق دربي.. عالمي أركان بيتي

كل ما لا يحتويه الشعر من زمن بعيد

كيف أجرؤ يا سعيد؟

حاولت... حتى دُقّ قلبي!

فلن أزيد... ولن أعيد!

تقبلوا هذا النشيد...