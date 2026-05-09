اختتمت جمعية أدب الطفل وثقافته فصلاً جديداً من فصول الإبداع عبر سلسلة ورش تدريبية تخصصية احتضنها مقر الجمعية بمدارس فرسان المعرفة في محافظة جدة، أمس الأول، ضمن مهرجان مسرح الطفل الشعري الذي تنفذه الجمعية تحت مظلة برنامج الدعم مقابل الأداء التابع لوزارة الثقافة وبمشاركة حيوية من مبادرة المختبر السعودي للنقد لتشكل تظاهرة ثقافية جمعت نخبة من المهتمين بآفاق المسرح وفنون النقد.

تنوعت المسارات المعرفية في هذه التظاهرة، إذ خاض المشاركون غمار الورشة التطبيقية في نقد أدب الطفل مع الروائي عبده خال، الذي استعرض بأسلوبه المتفرد أدوات القراءة النقدية للنصوص الموجهة للصغار، ملقياً الضوء على آليات تحليل اللغة وعمق السرد وجماليات الصورة بهدف صقل وعي نقدي يتجاوز القشرة الخارجية للنصوص ليلامس جوهرها الإبداعي وأثرها النفسي.

وفي زاوية أخرى من زوايا الإبداع المسرحي قدم الدكتور فيصل الشناوي ورشة الإخراج المسرحي للكبار التي ركزت على صياغة الرؤية الفنية وإدارة المشهد والعلاقة العضوية بين النص والخشبة، بينما انطلقت ورشة الممثل الصغير بقيادة إبراهيم المهدي لتمنح الأطفال فضاءً تفاعلياً يعزز مهاراتهم في التعبير والحضور وتنمية الخيال عبر تدريبات عملية تحاكي طاقاتهم وتفتح أمامهم آفاق الثقة بالذات.

وقد شهدت هذه البرامج تفاعلاً استثنائياً من الحضور الذين انخرطوا في حوارات ثقافية وتطبيقات عملية داخل بيئة احتفت بالفكرة، وأعلت من شأن التجريب لتؤكد الجمعية من خلال هذه الخطوة استمرارها في صياغة حراك معرفي رصين يدعم المواهب الشابة ويرتقي بقطاع أدب الطفل وفنونه في المشهد الثقافي السعودي.