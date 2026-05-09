The Children's Literature and Culture Association concluded a new chapter of creativity through a series of specialized training workshops hosted at the association's headquarters in the Knowledge Knights Schools in Jeddah, the day before yesterday, as part of the Poetry Children's Theater Festival implemented by the association under the umbrella of the performance-based support program of the Ministry of Culture, with vibrant participation from the Saudi Critique Laboratory initiative, forming a cultural event that brought together a select group of those interested in the horizons of theater and the arts of critique.

The knowledge pathways in this event were diverse, as participants engaged in a practical workshop on children's literature critique with novelist Abdu Khal, who showcased his unique style of critical reading tools for texts aimed at children, shedding light on the mechanisms of language analysis, narrative depth, and the aesthetics of imagery, aiming to refine a critical awareness that transcends the superficial layers of texts to touch their creative essence and psychological impact.

In another corner of theatrical creativity, Dr. Faisal Al-Shanawy presented a theatrical directing workshop for adults that focused on formulating the artistic vision, managing the scene, and the organic relationship between the text and the stage, while the small actor workshop, led by Ibrahim Al-Mahdi, provided children with an interactive space that enhances their skills in expression and presence, fostering imagination through practical exercises that simulate their energies and open up horizons of self-confidence.

These programs witnessed exceptional interaction from the attendees, who engaged in cultural dialogues and practical applications within an environment that celebrated the idea and elevated the importance of experimentation, reaffirming the association's commitment to continuing to shape a solid intellectual movement that supports young talents and elevates the field of children's literature and its arts in the Saudi cultural scene.