The first flights of beneficiaries from the "Makkah Route" initiative from the Republic of Senegal arrived today at Prince Mohammed bin Abdulaziz International Airport in Medina via Blaise Diagne Airport in Dakar.

The "Makkah Route" initiative aims to provide high-quality services to the guests of Allah from the beneficiary countries, by welcoming them and completing their procedures easily and smoothly in their home countries, starting from taking biometric data and issuing the Hajj visa electronically, through completing passport procedures at the departure airport after verifying the health requirements, and coding and sorting luggage according to transportation and accommodation arrangements in the Kingdom, and directly transferring them to buses to take them to their places of residence in the Makkah and Medina regions, using dedicated routes, while partner entities handle the delivery of their luggage to them.

It is noteworthy that the Ministry of Interior is implementing the initiative in its eighth year in cooperation with the Ministries of Foreign Affairs, Health, Hajj and Umrah, Media, the General Authority of Civil Aviation, the Zakat, Tax and Customs Authority, the Saudi Data and Artificial Intelligence Authority (SDAIA), the General Authority for Endowments, the Guests of Allah Service Program, and the General Directorate of Passports, in integration with the digital partner (STC Group), and the initiative has served (1,254,994) pilgrims since its launch in the year (1438 AH/2017 AD).