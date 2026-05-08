وافق مجلس الوزراء على القواعد المنظِّمة للتعاقد مع السعوديين للعمل في البعثات والملحقيات والمكاتب الفنية خارج المملكة، كما اعتمد سُلّم الأجور لهذه الوظائف، وذلك في خُطوة تستهدف تنظيم آليات التوظيف ورفع كفاءة استقطاب الكفاءات الوطنية للعمل الخارجي وفق ضوابط موحدة ومعايير واضحة.

ويبدأ نفاذ القواعد، التي نشرتها الجريدة الرسمية «أم القرى» اليوم (الجمعة)، بعد 120 يومًا، على أن تعمل وزارات الخارجية والموارد البشرية والتنمية الاجتماعية والمالية، خلال 90 يومًا، على إعداد واعتماد اللائحة الإدارية الموحدة التي تنظم آليات ومتطلبات التعاقد، إضافةً إلى وضع آلية لمعالجة أوضاع المتعاقدين السعوديين في الخارج وتطبيق قواعد التسكين الوظيفي.

وأكد القرار أن الأثر المالي الناتج عن تطبيق القواعد سيتم احتواؤه ضمن الميزانيات المعتمدة للجهات الحكومية المشمولة بها دون أي أعباء إضافية على الميزانية العامة للدولة، مع مراجعة القواعد والسلم بعد ثلاث سنوات من نفاذهما، ورفع تقرير شامل يتضمن الإيجابيات والتحديات والمعوقات -إنْ وُجدت-.

شروط وضوابط التعاقد

ونصت القواعد على عدد من الشروط الأساسية للتعاقد، من أبرزها أن يكون المتقدم سعودي الجنسية، وألا يقل عمره عن 18 عامًا، وأن يمتلك المؤهلات والخبرات المناسبة للوظيفة، إلى جانب اجتياز الفحوصات الطبية المطلوبة والمسح الأمني قبل التعاقد ومباشرة العمل، وألا يكون مفصولًا تأديبيًا من وظيفة سابقة إلا بعد مضي سنة على قرار الفصل.

ويجوز إضافة شروط أخرى للاستقطاب في اللائحة الإدارية الموحدة لهذه القواعد بما لا يتعارض مع الأنظمة والتعليمات.

كما أوضحت القواعد أن التعاقد يتم على وظائف شاغرة وفق تخطيط إستراتيجي للقوى العاملة معتمد من وزارة الموارد البشرية والتنمية الاجتماعية، مع التنسيق بين الجهات الحكومية ووزارة الخارجية؛ لتحديد وتحديث المسميات الوظيفية المتاحة للتعاقد.

بدلات ومزايا مالية للمتعاقدين

وتضمنت القواعد عددًا من المزايا المالية للمتعاقدين، شملت بدل سكن يعادل 25% من الأجر الأساسي بحد أدنى 20 ألف ريال سنويًا، وبدل مواصلات يعادل 10% من الأجر الأساسي بحد أدنى 9600 ريال سنويًا وبحد أقصى 31200 ريال، إضافةً إلى رسوم تعليم الأبناء والتأمين الطبي وبدل الانتقال وبدل صعوبة المعيشة للدول المصنفة مرتفعة المعيشة، وتُحدد هذه الدول ونسبة البدل من الأجر الأساسي لكل دولة وفقاً للتقارير المعتمدة لدى وزارة الخارجية، ويتم تحديث الدول ونسبة البدل سنويّاً.

كما نصت القواعد على صرف تكاليف انتداب يومية تتراوح بين 600 و1500 ريال بحسب الدرجة الوظيفية، مع اعتماد درجة السفر السياحية للمشمولين بهذه القواعد. ويُمنح المتعاقد المنتقل للعمل من مدينة إلى مدينة أخرى بدل انتقال يعادل أجراً أساسيّاً لشهر واحد فقط.

وتحدد اللائحة الإدارية الموحدة لهذه القواعد الضوابط والسياسات المنظمة لصرف تلك البدلات والمزايا المالية. ويخضع المتعاقد معه وفقاً لهذه القواعد لنظام العمل ونظام التأمينات الاجتماعية.

وتسري هذه القواعد على الجهات الحكومية المشمولة بنظام الخدمة المدنية التي لديها بعثات أو ملحقيات أو مكاتب فنية في الخارج، وترغب في التعاقد مع سعوديين في الخارج.

سلم الأجور للوظائف التخصصية والمساندة

وأظهر سلم الأجور المعتمد تفاوت الرواتب بحسب الفئات والدرجات الوظيفية، حيث تراوح سلم الأجور للوظائف التخصصية بين 7 آلاف ريال كحد أدنى للدرجة الرابعة و26 ألف ريال كحد أعلى للدرجة الثامنة.

أما الوظائف المساندة، فتراوح سُلّم الأجور فيها بين 4 آلاف ريال كحد أدنى للدرجة الأولى و7950 ريالًا كحد أعلى للدرجة الثالثة، فيما تراوح الحد المتوسط للأجور بين 4800 و6800 ريال، بما يضمن وجود هيكل تنظيمي واضح للرواتب والمزايا المالية للمتعاقدين السعوديين العاملين في الخارج.

ويشمل السلم ثماني درجات وظيفية، قُسمت بين الوظائف المساندة للدرجات من الأولى حتى الثالثة، والوظائف التخصصية من الرابعة حتى الثامنة، مع تحديد حد أدنى ومتوسط وأعلى لكل درجة وظيفية ضمن إطار موحد لتنظيم الأجور والاستحقاقات المالية.