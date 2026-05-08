وافق مجلس الوزراء على القواعد المنظِّمة للتعاقد مع السعوديين للعمل في البعثات والملحقيات والمكاتب الفنية خارج المملكة، كما اعتمد سُلّم الأجور لهذه الوظائف، وذلك في خُطوة تستهدف تنظيم آليات التوظيف ورفع كفاءة استقطاب الكفاءات الوطنية للعمل الخارجي وفق ضوابط موحدة ومعايير واضحة.
ويبدأ نفاذ القواعد، التي نشرتها الجريدة الرسمية «أم القرى» اليوم (الجمعة)، بعد 120 يومًا، على أن تعمل وزارات الخارجية والموارد البشرية والتنمية الاجتماعية والمالية، خلال 90 يومًا، على إعداد واعتماد اللائحة الإدارية الموحدة التي تنظم آليات ومتطلبات التعاقد، إضافةً إلى وضع آلية لمعالجة أوضاع المتعاقدين السعوديين في الخارج وتطبيق قواعد التسكين الوظيفي.
وأكد القرار أن الأثر المالي الناتج عن تطبيق القواعد سيتم احتواؤه ضمن الميزانيات المعتمدة للجهات الحكومية المشمولة بها دون أي أعباء إضافية على الميزانية العامة للدولة، مع مراجعة القواعد والسلم بعد ثلاث سنوات من نفاذهما، ورفع تقرير شامل يتضمن الإيجابيات والتحديات والمعوقات -إنْ وُجدت-.
شروط وضوابط التعاقد
ونصت القواعد على عدد من الشروط الأساسية للتعاقد، من أبرزها أن يكون المتقدم سعودي الجنسية، وألا يقل عمره عن 18 عامًا، وأن يمتلك المؤهلات والخبرات المناسبة للوظيفة، إلى جانب اجتياز الفحوصات الطبية المطلوبة والمسح الأمني قبل التعاقد ومباشرة العمل، وألا يكون مفصولًا تأديبيًا من وظيفة سابقة إلا بعد مضي سنة على قرار الفصل.
ويجوز إضافة شروط أخرى للاستقطاب في اللائحة الإدارية الموحدة لهذه القواعد بما لا يتعارض مع الأنظمة والتعليمات.
كما أوضحت القواعد أن التعاقد يتم على وظائف شاغرة وفق تخطيط إستراتيجي للقوى العاملة معتمد من وزارة الموارد البشرية والتنمية الاجتماعية، مع التنسيق بين الجهات الحكومية ووزارة الخارجية؛ لتحديد وتحديث المسميات الوظيفية المتاحة للتعاقد.
بدلات ومزايا مالية للمتعاقدين
وتضمنت القواعد عددًا من المزايا المالية للمتعاقدين، شملت بدل سكن يعادل 25% من الأجر الأساسي بحد أدنى 20 ألف ريال سنويًا، وبدل مواصلات يعادل 10% من الأجر الأساسي بحد أدنى 9600 ريال سنويًا وبحد أقصى 31200 ريال، إضافةً إلى رسوم تعليم الأبناء والتأمين الطبي وبدل الانتقال وبدل صعوبة المعيشة للدول المصنفة مرتفعة المعيشة، وتُحدد هذه الدول ونسبة البدل من الأجر الأساسي لكل دولة وفقاً للتقارير المعتمدة لدى وزارة الخارجية، ويتم تحديث الدول ونسبة البدل سنويّاً.
كما نصت القواعد على صرف تكاليف انتداب يومية تتراوح بين 600 و1500 ريال بحسب الدرجة الوظيفية، مع اعتماد درجة السفر السياحية للمشمولين بهذه القواعد. ويُمنح المتعاقد المنتقل للعمل من مدينة إلى مدينة أخرى بدل انتقال يعادل أجراً أساسيّاً لشهر واحد فقط.
وتحدد اللائحة الإدارية الموحدة لهذه القواعد الضوابط والسياسات المنظمة لصرف تلك البدلات والمزايا المالية. ويخضع المتعاقد معه وفقاً لهذه القواعد لنظام العمل ونظام التأمينات الاجتماعية.
وتسري هذه القواعد على الجهات الحكومية المشمولة بنظام الخدمة المدنية التي لديها بعثات أو ملحقيات أو مكاتب فنية في الخارج، وترغب في التعاقد مع سعوديين في الخارج.
سلم الأجور للوظائف التخصصية والمساندة
وأظهر سلم الأجور المعتمد تفاوت الرواتب بحسب الفئات والدرجات الوظيفية، حيث تراوح سلم الأجور للوظائف التخصصية بين 7 آلاف ريال كحد أدنى للدرجة الرابعة و26 ألف ريال كحد أعلى للدرجة الثامنة.
أما الوظائف المساندة، فتراوح سُلّم الأجور فيها بين 4 آلاف ريال كحد أدنى للدرجة الأولى و7950 ريالًا كحد أعلى للدرجة الثالثة، فيما تراوح الحد المتوسط للأجور بين 4800 و6800 ريال، بما يضمن وجود هيكل تنظيمي واضح للرواتب والمزايا المالية للمتعاقدين السعوديين العاملين في الخارج.
ويشمل السلم ثماني درجات وظيفية، قُسمت بين الوظائف المساندة للدرجات من الأولى حتى الثالثة، والوظائف التخصصية من الرابعة حتى الثامنة، مع تحديد حد أدنى ومتوسط وأعلى لكل درجة وظيفية ضمن إطار موحد لتنظيم الأجور والاستحقاقات المالية.
The Council of Ministers approved the regulations governing the contracting of Saudis to work in missions, attachés, and technical offices outside the Kingdom, and also adopted the salary scale for these positions. This step aims to organize employment mechanisms and enhance the efficiency of attracting national talents for external work according to unified controls and clear standards.
The regulations, published today (Friday) in the official newspaper "Um Al-Qura," will take effect after 120 days. The Ministries of Foreign Affairs, Human Resources and Social Development, and Finance will work within 90 days to prepare and approve a unified administrative regulation that organizes the contracting mechanisms and requirements, in addition to establishing a mechanism to address the conditions of Saudi contractors abroad and apply job placement rules.
The decision confirmed that the financial impact resulting from the application of the regulations will be contained within the approved budgets of the relevant government entities without any additional burden on the state's general budget, with a review of the regulations and salary scale three years after their implementation, and the submission of a comprehensive report that includes the positives, challenges, and obstacles—if any.
Contracting Conditions and Controls
The regulations stipulated several basic conditions for contracting, the most prominent of which are that the applicant must be a Saudi national, at least 18 years old, and possess the appropriate qualifications and experience for the job, in addition to passing the required medical examinations and security clearance before contracting and starting work, and not having been dismissed for disciplinary reasons from a previous job except after one year from the dismissal decision.
Other conditions for recruitment may be added in the unified administrative regulation of these rules, provided they do not conflict with the systems and instructions.
The regulations also clarified that contracting is done for vacant positions according to a strategic workforce planning approved by the Ministry of Human Resources and Social Development, with coordination between government entities and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to identify and update the job titles available for contracting.
Financial Allowances and Benefits for Contractors
The regulations included several financial benefits for contractors, including a housing allowance equivalent to 25% of the basic salary with a minimum of 20,000 riyals annually, and a transportation allowance equivalent to 10% of the basic salary with a minimum of 9,600 riyals annually and a maximum of 31,200 riyals, in addition to children's education fees, medical insurance, relocation allowance, and a cost of living allowance for countries classified as high cost of living. These countries and the percentage of the allowance from the basic salary for each country will be determined according to the reports approved by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, and the countries and allowance percentages will be updated annually.
The regulations also stipulated the payment of daily delegation costs ranging from 600 to 1,500 riyals depending on the job grade, with the adoption of tourist travel class for those covered by these regulations. A contractor moving to work from one city to another will receive a relocation allowance equivalent to one month's basic salary only.
The unified administrative regulation for these rules will specify the controls and policies governing the payment of those allowances and financial benefits. The contractor will be subject to the labor law and the social insurance system according to these regulations.
These regulations apply to government entities covered by the civil service system that have missions, attachés, or technical offices abroad and wish to contract with Saudis abroad.
Salary Scale for Specialized and Support Positions
The approved salary scale showed a variation in salaries according to categories and job grades, where the salary scale for specialized positions ranged from 7,000 riyals as a minimum for grade four to 26,000 riyals as a maximum for grade eight.
As for support positions, the salary scale ranged from 4,000 riyals as a minimum for grade one to 7,950 riyals as a maximum for grade three, while the average salary ranged between 4,800 and 6,800 riyals, ensuring a clear organizational structure for the salaries and financial benefits of Saudi contractors working abroad.
The scale includes eight job grades, divided between support positions from grades one to three, and specialized positions from four to eight, with a minimum, average, and maximum specified for each job grade within a unified framework for organizing salaries and financial entitlements.