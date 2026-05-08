The Council of Ministers approved the regulations governing the contracting of Saudis to work in missions, attachés, and technical offices outside the Kingdom, and also adopted the salary scale for these positions. This step aims to organize employment mechanisms and enhance the efficiency of attracting national talents for external work according to unified controls and clear standards.

The regulations, published today (Friday) in the official newspaper "Um Al-Qura," will take effect after 120 days. The Ministries of Foreign Affairs, Human Resources and Social Development, and Finance will work within 90 days to prepare and approve a unified administrative regulation that organizes the contracting mechanisms and requirements, in addition to establishing a mechanism to address the conditions of Saudi contractors abroad and apply job placement rules.

The decision confirmed that the financial impact resulting from the application of the regulations will be contained within the approved budgets of the relevant government entities without any additional burden on the state's general budget, with a review of the regulations and salary scale three years after their implementation, and the submission of a comprehensive report that includes the positives, challenges, and obstacles—if any.

Contracting Conditions and Controls

The regulations stipulated several basic conditions for contracting, the most prominent of which are that the applicant must be a Saudi national, at least 18 years old, and possess the appropriate qualifications and experience for the job, in addition to passing the required medical examinations and security clearance before contracting and starting work, and not having been dismissed for disciplinary reasons from a previous job except after one year from the dismissal decision.

Other conditions for recruitment may be added in the unified administrative regulation of these rules, provided they do not conflict with the systems and instructions.

The regulations also clarified that contracting is done for vacant positions according to a strategic workforce planning approved by the Ministry of Human Resources and Social Development, with coordination between government entities and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to identify and update the job titles available for contracting.

Financial Allowances and Benefits for Contractors

The regulations included several financial benefits for contractors, including a housing allowance equivalent to 25% of the basic salary with a minimum of 20,000 riyals annually, and a transportation allowance equivalent to 10% of the basic salary with a minimum of 9,600 riyals annually and a maximum of 31,200 riyals, in addition to children's education fees, medical insurance, relocation allowance, and a cost of living allowance for countries classified as high cost of living. These countries and the percentage of the allowance from the basic salary for each country will be determined according to the reports approved by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, and the countries and allowance percentages will be updated annually.

The regulations also stipulated the payment of daily delegation costs ranging from 600 to 1,500 riyals depending on the job grade, with the adoption of tourist travel class for those covered by these regulations. A contractor moving to work from one city to another will receive a relocation allowance equivalent to one month's basic salary only.

The unified administrative regulation for these rules will specify the controls and policies governing the payment of those allowances and financial benefits. The contractor will be subject to the labor law and the social insurance system according to these regulations.

These regulations apply to government entities covered by the civil service system that have missions, attachés, or technical offices abroad and wish to contract with Saudis abroad.

Salary Scale for Specialized and Support Positions

The approved salary scale showed a variation in salaries according to categories and job grades, where the salary scale for specialized positions ranged from 7,000 riyals as a minimum for grade four to 26,000 riyals as a maximum for grade eight.

As for support positions, the salary scale ranged from 4,000 riyals as a minimum for grade one to 7,950 riyals as a maximum for grade three, while the average salary ranged between 4,800 and 6,800 riyals, ensuring a clear organizational structure for the salaries and financial benefits of Saudi contractors working abroad.

The scale includes eight job grades, divided between support positions from grades one to three, and specialized positions from four to eight, with a minimum, average, and maximum specified for each job grade within a unified framework for organizing salaries and financial entitlements.