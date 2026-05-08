The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia launched today the "Makkah Route" initiative in the Republic of Senegal at Blaise Diagne International Airport, in the presence of the Acting Director General of Passports, Major General Dr. Saleh bin Saad Al-Murabba, the Chargé d'Affaires of the Kingdom's Embassy in Senegal, Mohammed bin Ghazi Al-Otaibi, and the Secretary-General of the Ministry of African Integration and Foreign Affairs and Senegalese Abroad, Khar Joff.

The "Makkah Route" initiative aims to provide high-quality services for the guests of Allah from the beneficiary countries to the Kingdom. This includes receiving them and completing their procedures in their home countries easily and smoothly, starting from the electronic issuance of Hajj visas and taking biometric data, through the tasks of the General Directorate of Passports to complete entry procedures into the Kingdom from the departure airport after verifying the availability of health requirements, and the coding and sorting of luggage according to transportation and accommodation arrangements in the Kingdom, and directly transferring them to buses to take them to their accommodation in the Makkah and Madinah regions, via dedicated routes, while partner entities handle the delivery of their luggage to them.

It is worth mentioning that the Ministry of Interior is implementing the initiative in its eighth year in cooperation with the Ministries of Foreign Affairs, Health, Hajj and Umrah, Media, the General Authority of Civil Aviation, the Zakat, Tax and Customs Authority, the Saudi Data and Artificial Intelligence Authority (SDAIA), the General Authority for Awqaf, the Guests of Allah Service Program, and the General Directorate of Passports, in integration with the digital partner (STC Group). Since its launch in the year (1438 AH / 2017 AD), the initiative has served (1,254,994) pilgrims.