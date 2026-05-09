أدانت رابطة العالم الإسلامي الهجوم الذي استهدف مدينة السمارة المغربية.

وفي بيان للأمانة العامة، أعرب الأمين العام رئيس هيئة علماء المسلمين الشيخ الدكتور محمد بن عبدالكريم العيسى، عن التضامن مع المملكة المغربية في مواجهة كل ما يهدد أمنها واستقرارها وسيادتها، مجدداً التأكيد على موقف الرابطة الرافض والمدين للعنف والإرهاب بكل صوره وذرائعه.