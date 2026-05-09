The Muslim World League condemned the attack that targeted the Moroccan city of Smara.

In a statement from the General Secretariat, the Secretary-General and President of the Association of Muslim Scholars, Sheikh Dr. Mohammed bin Abdulkarim Al-Issa, expressed solidarity with the Kingdom of Morocco in facing all that threatens its security, stability, and sovereignty, reiterating the League's position rejecting and condemning violence and terrorism in all its forms and justifications.