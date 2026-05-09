أطلقت وزارة الموارد البشرية والتنمية الاجتماعية ممثلة في مركز التنمية الاجتماعية بمحافظة الطائف مبادرة «أنورت 47» التي تستهدف ضيوف بيت الله الحرام القادمين عبر ميقات قرن المنازل بالسيل الكبير، وتهدف المبادرة الى التعريف بالخدمات المقدمة لضيوف الرحمن وتقديم الوحبات والقهوة وحقيبة الحاج التي تشتمل على متطلبات الحاج.

ووقفت «عكاظ» على الخدمات المقدمة بمشاركة عدد من الجمعيات الخيرية حيث رصدت الخدمات المقدمة لضيوف الرحمن من الوجبات السريعة والقهوة والمشروبات الباردة والكشف الطبي للمرضى بمشاركة تجمع الطائف الصحي.

وأشاد الحجاج بما وجدوه من خدمات منذ وصولهم إلى الطائف وقال الحاج محمد حسن من باكستان إن الخدمات المقدمة تضاهي الفنادق العالمية، ويكفي الاستقبال والتعامل من قبل العاملين في القطاعات المختلفة.

وعبر عبدالرشيد محمد بنغلاديشي عن سعادته بما شاهده في طريقة للديار المقدسة من خدمات عالية الجهودة وتسهيلات غير مستغربة.