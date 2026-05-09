The Ministry of Human Resources and Social Development, represented by the Social Development Center in Taif, launched the initiative "Anwart 47," which targets the guests of the House of God arriving via the Miqat of Qarn Al-Manazil in Al-Sail Al-Kabir. The initiative aims to introduce the services provided to the guests of الرحمن and to offer meals, coffee, and the pilgrim's bag that includes the necessities for the pilgrims.

“Okaz” observed the services provided with the participation of several charitable organizations, where it documented the services offered to the guests of الرحمن, including fast food, coffee, cold drinks, and medical check-ups for patients in collaboration with the Taif Health Cluster.

The pilgrims praised the services they found upon their arrival in Taif. Pilgrim Muhammad Hassan from Pakistan stated that the services provided rival those of international hotels, and the reception and treatment by the workers in various sectors are commendable.

Abdul Rashid Muhammad from Bangladesh expressed his happiness with what he witnessed on the way to the holy lands, noting the high-quality services and the unsurprising facilities.