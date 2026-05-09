قبضت شرطة منطقة مكة المكرمة على مواطن، لارتكابه عمليات نصب واحتيال بإصدار تصاريح مزورة لدخول العاصمة المقدسة، وأوقف واتخذت الإجراءات النظامية بحقه، وأحيل إلى النيابة العامة.
وأهاب الأمن العام بالجميع الالتزام بأنظمة وتعليمات الحج، والمبادرة بالإبلاغ عن مخالفيها عبر الرقم (911) في مناطق مكة المكرمة والمدينة المنورة والرياض والشرقية، والرقم (999) في بقية مناطق المملكة.
The police in the Makkah region arrested a citizen for committing fraud by issuing forged permits to enter the holy city. He was detained, and legal procedures were taken against him, and he was referred to the Public Prosecution.
The Public Security urged everyone to adhere to the rules and regulations of Hajj and to report any violators by calling (911) in the Makkah, Madinah, Riyadh, and Eastern regions, and (999) in the rest of the Kingdom.