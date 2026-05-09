The police in the Makkah region arrested a citizen for committing fraud by issuing forged permits to enter the holy city. He was detained, and legal procedures were taken against him, and he was referred to the Public Prosecution.

The Public Security urged everyone to adhere to the rules and regulations of Hajj and to report any violators by calling (911) in the Makkah, Madinah, Riyadh, and Eastern regions, and (999) in the rest of the Kingdom.