قبضت شرطة منطقة مكة المكرمة على مواطن، لارتكابه عمليات نصب واحتيال بإصدار تصاريح مزورة لدخول العاصمة المقدسة، وأوقف واتخذت الإجراءات النظامية بحقه، وأحيل إلى النيابة العامة.

وأهاب الأمن العام بالجميع الالتزام بأنظمة وتعليمات الحج، والمبادرة بالإبلاغ عن مخالفيها عبر الرقم (911) في مناطق مكة المكرمة والمدينة المنورة والرياض والشرقية، والرقم (999) في بقية مناطق المملكة.