The Criminal Court issued a life sentence against a defendant convicted of sexually assaulting a young man suffering from cancer under threat, in a case that shook public opinion in Aswan Governorate since late 2025. This ruling comes to close the chapters of an incident that began with the victim's attempt to retrieve his stolen phone and ended with a crime of assault that sparked widespread public and human rights debate.

From Attempted Reconciliation to Assault Crime

The details of the incident date back to December 2025, when the victim "Hossam" was subjected to the theft of his mobile phone. According to the course of the case, the young man's search efforts led him to a person known for his social activities and participation in "customary reconciliation sessions" in the governorate, claiming he could help retrieve the phone. However, investigations confirmed that the victim was subjected to sexual assault by coercion inside the defendant's premises, which the victim documented in an official report immediately after leaving the location.

Course of Investigations and Technical Reports

The Public Prosecution initiated extensive investigations that included listening to eyewitness testimonies and analyzing the contents of mobile phones, in addition to examining police investigations that tracked the movements of both parties. The prosecution also strengthened the case file with forensic reports that confirmed the assault, prompting the prosecution to refer the defendant, in custody, to the Criminal Court on charges of sexual assault by coercion.