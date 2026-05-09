أصدرت محكمة الجنايات حكماً بالسجن المؤبد بحق متهم أدين بهتك عرض شاب مصاب بالسرطان تحت التهديد، في قضية هزت الرأي العام بمحافظة أسوان منذ أواخر عام 2025. ويأتي هذا الحكم ليسدل الستار على فصول واقعة بدأت بمحاولة المجني عليه استعادة هاتفه المسروق، وانتهت بجريمة اعتداء أثارت موجة واسعة من الجدل الشعبي والحقوقي.

من محاولة صلح إلى جريمة اعتداء

وتعود تفاصيل الواقعة إلى ديسمبر 2025، حينما تعرض المجني عليه «حسام» لسرقة هاتفه المحمول. وبحسب مسار القضية، قادت محاولات البحث الشاب إلى شخص معروف بنشاطه الاجتماعي والمشاركة في «جلسات الصلح العرفي» في المحافظة، بزعم قدرته على إعادة الهاتف. إلا أن التحقيقات أكدت تعرض المجني عليه لاعتداء جنسي بالإكراه داخل مقر تواجد المتهم، وهو ما وثقه المجني عليه في محضر رسمي فور مغادرته المكان.

مسار التحقيقات والتقارير الفنية

باشرت النيابة العامة تحقيقات موسعة شملت الاستماع لأقوال شهود العيان وتفريغ محتويات الهواتف المحمولة، إلى جانب فحص تحريات المباحث التي رصدت تحركات الطرفين. كما عززت النيابة ملف القضية بتقارير الطب الشرعي التي أثبتت واقعة الاعتداء، ما دفع بالنيابة لإحالة المتهم محبوساً إلى محكمة الجنايات بتهمة هتك العرض بالإكراه.