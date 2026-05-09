أصدرت محكمة الجنايات حكماً بالسجن المؤبد بحق متهم أدين بهتك عرض شاب مصاب بالسرطان تحت التهديد، في قضية هزت الرأي العام بمحافظة أسوان منذ أواخر عام 2025. ويأتي هذا الحكم ليسدل الستار على فصول واقعة بدأت بمحاولة المجني عليه استعادة هاتفه المسروق، وانتهت بجريمة اعتداء أثارت موجة واسعة من الجدل الشعبي والحقوقي.
من محاولة صلح إلى جريمة اعتداء
وتعود تفاصيل الواقعة إلى ديسمبر 2025، حينما تعرض المجني عليه «حسام» لسرقة هاتفه المحمول. وبحسب مسار القضية، قادت محاولات البحث الشاب إلى شخص معروف بنشاطه الاجتماعي والمشاركة في «جلسات الصلح العرفي» في المحافظة، بزعم قدرته على إعادة الهاتف. إلا أن التحقيقات أكدت تعرض المجني عليه لاعتداء جنسي بالإكراه داخل مقر تواجد المتهم، وهو ما وثقه المجني عليه في محضر رسمي فور مغادرته المكان.
مسار التحقيقات والتقارير الفنية
باشرت النيابة العامة تحقيقات موسعة شملت الاستماع لأقوال شهود العيان وتفريغ محتويات الهواتف المحمولة، إلى جانب فحص تحريات المباحث التي رصدت تحركات الطرفين. كما عززت النيابة ملف القضية بتقارير الطب الشرعي التي أثبتت واقعة الاعتداء، ما دفع بالنيابة لإحالة المتهم محبوساً إلى محكمة الجنايات بتهمة هتك العرض بالإكراه.
The Criminal Court issued a life sentence against a defendant convicted of sexually assaulting a young man suffering from cancer under threat, in a case that shook public opinion in Aswan Governorate since late 2025. This ruling comes to close the chapters of an incident that began with the victim's attempt to retrieve his stolen phone and ended with a crime of assault that sparked widespread public and human rights debate.
From Attempted Reconciliation to Assault Crime
The details of the incident date back to December 2025, when the victim "Hossam" was subjected to the theft of his mobile phone. According to the course of the case, the young man's search efforts led him to a person known for his social activities and participation in "customary reconciliation sessions" in the governorate, claiming he could help retrieve the phone. However, investigations confirmed that the victim was subjected to sexual assault by coercion inside the defendant's premises, which the victim documented in an official report immediately after leaving the location.
Course of Investigations and Technical Reports
The Public Prosecution initiated extensive investigations that included listening to eyewitness testimonies and analyzing the contents of mobile phones, in addition to examining police investigations that tracked the movements of both parties. The prosecution also strengthened the case file with forensic reports that confirmed the assault, prompting the prosecution to refer the defendant, in custody, to the Criminal Court on charges of sexual assault by coercion.