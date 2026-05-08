Today (Friday), the Arab artistic scene has lost one of the symbols of Moroccan and Arab music with the passing of the Moroccan musician and singer Abdel Wahab Doukkali, at the age of 85, after a long artistic career that spanned more than six decades, during which he presented dozens of works that established his name as one of the pillars of authentic Arab music.

The Moroccan News Agency reported that Doukkali passed away in the city of Casablanca, amidst a state of sadness in the artistic and cultural circles in Morocco and the Arab world.

Abdel Wahab Doukkali is considered one of the most prominent voices that contributed to the development of modern Moroccan music, as he combined authenticity and renewal in his works, and was distinguished by a unique musical style that blended Arabic maqamat with Moroccan spirit.

Throughout his artistic journey, the late artist presented a collection of timeless songs that have become associated with the memory of entire generations, including "Marsoul Al-Hob," "Kan Ya Makan," and "Ma Ana Illa Bashar," in addition to national and romantic works that achieved wide popularity both inside and outside Morocco.