فقدت الساحة الفنية العربية، اليوم (الجمعة)، أحد رموز الأغنية المغربية والعربية، بوفاة الموسيقار والمطرب المغربي عبد الوهاب الدكالي، عن عمر ناهز 85 عاماً، بعد مسيرة فنية طويلة امتدت أكثر من ستة عقود، قدّم خلالها عشرات الأعمال التي رسخت اسمه كأحد أعمدة الطرب العربي الأصيل.
وذكرت وكالة المغرب العربي للأنباء أن الدكالي توفي في مدينة الدار البيضاء، وسط حالة من الحزن في الأوساط الفنية والثقافية بالمغرب والعالم العربي.
ونعى رئيس هيئة الترفيه تركي آل الشيخ الراحل عبر تغريدة في منصة "X" وقال: رحم الله الفنان الكبير عبدالوهاب الدكالي … أحد الأسماء التي تركت بصمة خالدة في الفن العربي. خالص العزاء والمواساة لأسرته ومحبيه … سائلين الله أن يتغمده بواسع رحمته ويسكنه فسيح جناته.
ويُعد عبد الوهاب الدكالي من أبرز الأصوات التي ساهمت في تطوير الأغنية المغربية الحديثة، إذ جمع في أعماله بين الأصالة والتجديد، وتميز بأسلوب موسيقي خاص مزج بين المقامات العربية والروح المغربية.
وخلال مشواره الفني، قدّم الراحل مجموعة من الأغاني الخالدة التي ارتبطت بذاكرة أجيال كاملة، من أبرزها «مرسول الحب»، و«كان يا مكان»، و«ما أنا إلا بشر»، إضافة إلى أعمال وطنية وعاطفية حققت انتشاراً واسعاً داخل المغرب وخارجه.
Today (Friday), the Arab artistic scene has lost one of the symbols of Moroccan and Arab music with the passing of the Moroccan musician and singer Abdel Wahab Doukkali, at the age of 85, after a long artistic career that spanned more than six decades, during which he presented dozens of works that established his name as one of the pillars of authentic Arab music.
The Moroccan News Agency reported that Doukkali passed away in the city of Casablanca, amidst a state of sadness in the artistic and cultural circles in Morocco and the Arab world.
Abdel Wahab Doukkali is considered one of the most prominent voices that contributed to the development of modern Moroccan music, as he combined authenticity and renewal in his works, and was distinguished by a unique musical style that blended Arabic maqamat with Moroccan spirit.
Throughout his artistic journey, the late artist presented a collection of timeless songs that have become associated with the memory of entire generations, including "Marsoul Al-Hob," "Kan Ya Makan," and "Ma Ana Illa Bashar," in addition to national and romantic works that achieved wide popularity both inside and outside Morocco.