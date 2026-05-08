فقدت الساحة الفنية العربية، اليوم (الجمعة)، أحد رموز الأغنية المغربية والعربية، بوفاة الموسيقار والمطرب المغربي عبد الوهاب الدكالي، عن عمر ناهز 85 عاماً، بعد مسيرة فنية طويلة امتدت أكثر من ستة عقود، قدّم خلالها عشرات الأعمال التي رسخت اسمه كأحد أعمدة الطرب العربي الأصيل.

وذكرت وكالة المغرب العربي للأنباء أن الدكالي توفي في مدينة الدار البيضاء، وسط حالة من الحزن في الأوساط الفنية والثقافية بالمغرب والعالم العربي.

ونعى رئيس هيئة الترفيه تركي آل الشيخ الراحل عبر تغريدة في منصة "X" وقال: رحم الله الفنان الكبير عبدالوهاب الدكالي … أحد الأسماء التي تركت بصمة خالدة في الفن العربي. خالص العزاء والمواساة لأسرته ومحبيه … سائلين الله أن يتغمده بواسع رحمته ويسكنه فسيح جناته.

ويُعد عبد الوهاب الدكالي من أبرز الأصوات التي ساهمت في تطوير الأغنية المغربية الحديثة، إذ جمع في أعماله بين الأصالة والتجديد، وتميز بأسلوب موسيقي خاص مزج بين المقامات العربية والروح المغربية.

وخلال مشواره الفني، قدّم الراحل مجموعة من الأغاني الخالدة التي ارتبطت بذاكرة أجيال كاملة، من أبرزها «مرسول الحب»، و«كان يا مكان»، و«ما أنا إلا بشر»، إضافة إلى أعمال وطنية وعاطفية حققت انتشاراً واسعاً داخل المغرب وخارجه.