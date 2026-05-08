أعلنت شركة «كانساي» للطاقة الكهربائية اليابانية، اليوم (الجمعة)، عن إيقاف تشغيل المفاعل رقم 3 في محطة ميهاما للطاقة النووية بمحافظة فوكوي وسط اليابان بعد اكتشاف تسرب بخار بالقرب من توربين عالي الضغط.

وقالت الشركة إن التسرب وقع حوالى الساعة 4:10 صباحاً بالتوقيت المحلي، حيث سُمع إنذار يشير إلى فرق درجة حرارة مرتفع في غطاء التوربين عالي الضغط، وبعد حوالى 15 دقيقة، قام العمال بإيقاف المفاعل يدوياً، وتم إيقاف التسرب تماماً بحلول الساعة 4:43 صباحاً.

وأكدت «كانساي إلكتريك» أن البخار المتسرب لم يحتو على أي مواد مشعة، وأنه لم يكن له أي تأثير على البيئة الخارجية أو سلامة المحطة، معلنة أنها بدأت تحقيقاً لتحديد سبب التسرب، ولم تحدد بعد موعد إعادة تشغيل المفاعل.

ويُعد المفاعل رقم 3 في محطة ميهاما من أقدم المفاعلات النووية العاملة في اليابان، حيث بدأ تشغيله عام 1976، وفي عام 2021، أصبح أول مفاعل ياباني يتجاوز 40 عاماً من التشغيل بموجب القواعد الجديدة التي فُرضت بعد كارثة فوكوشيما دايتشي عام 2011.

وتسمح اللوائح اليابانية بتمديد عمر المفاعل لمدة تصل إلى 20 عاماً إضافية بعد موافقة الهيئة التنظيمية النووية.

وتُعد محطة ميهاما موقعاً حساساً تاريخياً، إذ شهدت عام 2004 حادثاً خطيراً آخر في نفس المفاعل رقم 3، حيث أدى تسرب بخار ساخن من أنبوب مكسور إلى مقتل 5 عمال وإصابة 6 آخرين، وكان ذلك أحد أخطر الحوادث النووية في اليابان قبل فوكوشيما.

يأتي هذا الحادث في وقت تسعى فيه اليابان إلى تعزيز الاعتماد على الطاقة النووية ضمن إستراتيجيتها لتحقيق الحياد الكربوني، رغم القلق العام المستمر من سلامة المحطات النووية بعد كارثة 2011.