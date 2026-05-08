The Japanese electric power company "Kansai" announced today (Friday) the shutdown of reactor number 3 at the Mihama nuclear power plant in Fukui Prefecture, central Japan, after discovering a steam leak near a high-pressure turbine.

The company stated that the leak occurred around 4:10 AM local time, when an alarm was heard indicating a high temperature difference in the cover of the high-pressure turbine. After about 15 minutes, workers manually shut down the reactor, and the leak was completely stopped by 4:43 AM.

Kansai Electric confirmed that the leaked steam did not contain any radioactive materials and that it had no impact on the external environment or the safety of the plant, announcing that it had begun an investigation to determine the cause of the leak, and no date for restarting the reactor has been set yet.

Reactor number 3 at the Mihama plant is one of the oldest operating nuclear reactors in Japan, having started operations in 1976. In 2021, it became the first Japanese reactor to exceed 40 years of operation under the new regulations imposed after the Fukushima Daiichi disaster in 2011.

Japanese regulations allow for the extension of a reactor's lifespan for up to an additional 20 years after approval from the nuclear regulatory authority.

The Mihama plant is a historically sensitive site, having witnessed another serious incident in 2004 at the same reactor number 3, where a hot steam leak from a broken pipe resulted in the deaths of 5 workers and injuries to 6 others. This was one of the most serious nuclear incidents in Japan prior to Fukushima.

This incident comes at a time when Japan is seeking to enhance its reliance on nuclear energy as part of its strategy to achieve carbon neutrality, despite ongoing public concerns about the safety of nuclear plants following the 2011 disaster.