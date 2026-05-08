The Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, a member of the Council of Ministers and Special Envoy for Climate Affairs, Adel bin Ahmed Al-Jubeir, met in the capital San José with the First Vice President of the Republic of Costa Rica, Mr. Francisco Gamboa Soto, during his official visit to the Republic of Costa Rica. During the meeting, they reviewed the bilateral relations between the two friendly countries and discussed the latest developments in international situations and the efforts being made regarding them.

The meeting was attended by the Ambassador of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques to Peru, who is also non-resident in the Republic of Costa Rica, Dr. Hassan bin Mohammed Al-Ansari.