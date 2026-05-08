التقى وزير الدولة للشؤون الخارجية عضو مجلس الوزراء ومبعوث شؤون المناخ عادل بن أحمد الجبير، في العاصمة سان خوسيه، النائب الأول لرئيسة جمهورية كوستاريكا السيد فرانسيسكو غامبوا سوتو، وذلك خلال زيارته الرسمية لجمهورية كوستاريكا. وجرى خلال اللقاء، استعراض العلاقات الثنائية بين البلدين الصديقين، وبحث مستجدات الأوضاع الدولية والجهود المبذولة بشأنها.

حضر اللقاء، سفير خادم الحرمين الشريفين لدى البيرو غير المقيم لدى جمهورية كوستاريكا الدكتور حسن بن محمد الأنصاري.