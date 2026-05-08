The Jeddah Islamic Port Passports Department continues to welcome the guests of Allah arriving to perform the Hajj pilgrimage for this year 1447 AH, and has completed their procedures smoothly and reassuringly.

The General Directorate of Passports confirmed its readiness to receive the pilgrims of the Sacred House of Allah for this year's Hajj season, facilitating their procedures by utilizing all its capabilities through supporting its platforms at international entry points (air, land, and sea) with the latest technological devices operated by qualified personnel fluent in the languages of the guests of Allah.