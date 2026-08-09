The Iraqi government announced the thwarting of a plot to carry out attacks using drones, after the security forces successfully infiltrated an armed network and seized its members and equipment, while confirming that the file for weapon control will remain "national and exclusive" in the hands of the state.

The official spokesperson for the Iraqi government, Haidar Al-Abboudi, stated on Saturday evening that the Counter-Terrorism Service and the Intelligence Service succeeded in infiltrating and dismantling an armed network that was planning to carry out operations against targets outside Iraq, using equipment, tools, and drones.

Arrests and Investigations

Al-Abboudi revealed that the security operation was carried out on Friday night, coinciding with the deployment of the Iraqi armed forces, and resulted in the arrest of network members, confirming that they are currently under investigation to uncover the details of the plot, the parties involved, and the targets the cell intended to attack.

He added: "We are currently investigating a cell that has drones, and the operation has been aborted."

The government spokesperson did not disclose the nature of the targets the network was planning to attack or the number of detainees, merely confirming the success of the security forces in thwarting the operation before it was executed.

Dialogue with the Factions

Alongside the security move, Al-Abboudi revealed a direct dialogue led by the Iraqi Prime Minister with the armed factions, as part of addressing the weapon control file and organizing the presence of armed formations in the country.

He stated that "the requirements for the presence of armed factions in Iraq" will end after September 30, indicating a new phase during which Baghdad seeks to consolidate state authority over the security file.

"Weapons in the Hands of the State"

The government spokesperson emphasized that the weapon control file represents a purely Iraqi national issue, affirming that it is "exclusively in the hands of the government."

Baghdad's statements come at a time when the issue of weapons outside the framework of the state dominates the Iraqi political and security scene, amid government efforts to establish the authority of official institutions and prevent any armed movements outside the state's decision.