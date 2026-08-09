أعلنت الحكومة العراقية إحباط مخطط لتنفيذ هجمات باستخدام طائرات مسيّرة، بعد نجاح الأجهزة الأمنية في اختراق شبكة مسلحة وضبط عناصرها ومعداتها، فيما أكدت أن ملف حصر السلاح سيبقى «وطنياً وحصرياً» بيد الدولة.

وقال المتحدث الرسمي باسم الحكومة العراقية حيدر العبودي، مساء السبت، إن جهاز مكافحة الإرهاب وجهاز المخابرات نجحا في اختراق وتفكيك شبكة مسلحة كانت تخطط لتنفيذ عمليات ضد أهداف خارج العراق، باستخدام معدات وأدوات وطائرات مسيّرة.

اعتقالات وتحقيقات

وكشف العبودي أن العملية الأمنية نُفذت ليل الجمعة، بالتزامن مع انتشار القوات المسلحة العراقية، وأسفرت عن اعتقال عناصر الشبكة، مؤكداً أنهم يخضعون حالياً للتحقيق لكشف تفاصيل المخطط والجهات المرتبطة به والأهداف التي كانت تعتزم الخلية استهدافها.

وأضاف: «نحقق حالياً مع خلية لديها طائرات مسيرة وتم إجهاض العملية».

ولم يكشف المتحدث باسم الحكومة عن طبيعة الأهداف التي كانت الشبكة تخطط لمهاجمتها، أو عدد المعتقلين، مكتفياً بالتأكيد على نجاح الأجهزة الأمنية في إحباط العملية قبل تنفيذها.

حوار مع الفصائل

وفي موازاة التحرك الأمني، كشف العبودي عن حوار مباشر يقوده رئيس الحكومة العراقية مع الفصائل المسلحة، في إطار معالجة ملف السلاح وتنظيم وجود التشكيلات المسلحة في البلاد.

وقال إن «مقتضيات وجود الفصائل المسلحة في العراق» ستنتهي بعد 30 سبتمبر القادم، في إشارة إلى مرحلة جديدة تسعى خلالها بغداد إلى تكريس سلطة الدولة على الملف الأمني.

«السلاح بيد الدولة»

وشدد المتحدث الحكومي على أن ملف حصر السلاح يمثل شأناً وطنياً عراقياً خالصاً، مؤكداً أنه «حصري بيد الحكومة».

وتأتي تصريحات بغداد في وقت يتصدر فيه ملف السلاح خارج إطار الدولة المشهد السياسي والأمني العراقي، وسط مساعٍ حكومية لتثبيت سلطة المؤسسات الرسمية ومنع أي تحركات مسلحة بعيداً عن قرار الدولة