The Public Health Authority (Weqaya) confirmed that it is closely monitoring, in coordination with international health organizations, the developments regarding reported cases of Hantavirus linked to a cruise ship in the Atlantic Ocean. It indicated that the current assessment suggests that the level of risk is low, and the likelihood of the virus entering the Kingdom is very low, thanks to the effectiveness of early warning channels, epidemiological monitoring tools, and port surveillance, in addition to the effectiveness of food safety monitoring systems, environmental public health, and the preventive measures in place in the Kingdom.

The authority clarified that Hantavirus is considered one of the rare viral diseases, but infection can be serious. It is often transmitted to humans when exposed to secretions from infected rodents, such as urine, feces, or saliva, or when inhaling contaminated particles. It noted that human-to-human transmission is uncommon and has been observed in limited cases associated with a specific strain of the virus and through close and prolonged contact.

Weqaya emphasized that its alert is part of its ongoing efforts to enhance health awareness among travelers, especially during the summer season, which sees an increase in travel and movement. It urged travelers to adhere to general preventive measures that help reduce the risk of infectious diseases, whether related to this virus or other epidemic diseases.

The authority advised travelers to be diligent in following health guidelines issued by official authorities, to ensure compliance with preventive requirements before traveling, to pay attention to food and water safety, to maintain personal hygiene, to avoid contact with rodents or their habitats, and to stay away from food or places that are not health-safe, in addition to ensuring appropriate health coverage while traveling.

Weqaya called on everyone to obtain information from official sources and not to be swayed by rumors or unreliable information, affirming that it will announce any relevant updates related to public health as needed.