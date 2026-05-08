أمريكا تكشف ملفات «الأطباق الطائرة».. علماء: لا دليل على كائنات فضائية

The U.S. Department of Defense (the Pentagon) has officially begun releasing a set of classified documents related to what is known as "unidentified anomalous phenomena" (UAP), which includes unidentified flying objects and any potential indicators of extraterrestrial life.



This step comes in implementation of directives issued by President Donald Trump last February, during which he urged the Department of Defense and federal agencies to publish documents related to space life and mysterious objects, describing these files as "complex and extremely important."

Documents and Images

According to CBS NEWS, the released documents include declassified images, videos, and reports, which the U.S. Department of Defense stated have fueled speculation for decades about whether the U.S. government is hiding information about unknown beings or technologies.

Among the most notable materials revealed by the Pentagon is a photo taken near Japan in 2024 of a mysterious object resembling a football, which is still classified as "unresolved cases," while government reports showed over 750 new sightings of unidentified aerial phenomena between May 2023 and June 2024.

Disappointment of the Expectant

Despite the widespread buzz, scientists and experts have expressed skepticism about the existence of any real evidence of extraterrestrial civilizations. Sean Kirkpatrick, the former director of the Pentagon's All-domain Anomaly Resolution Office, confirmed that investigations have not revealed any technologies or beings from outside Earth, noting that many cases can be attributed to human explanations, secret defense programs, or even internal hoaxes.

For her part, NASA's atmospheric phenomena study team member Federica Bianco clarified that scientific research has not detected any phenomena that violate the laws of physics or require an explanation related to extraterrestrial civilizations visiting Earth.

Scientific Mockery

Astronomer Neil deGrasse Tyson mocked the escalating debate, stating that "the only real evidence would be the actual appearance of an extraterrestrial being," considering that most mysterious sightings are linked to misinterpretations of atmospheric or astronomical phenomena.

In contrast, theoretical physicist Avi Loeb from Harvard University called for a more serious study of certain cases, emphasizing the need for thorough scientific analysis free from exaggeration or conspiracy theories.

Secrets or Illusions?

Experts expect that large portions of the released documents will undergo redaction and deletion due to their connection to U.S. surveillance and defense systems, while the scientific community hopes that the disclosure of these files will contribute to a better understanding of unexplained aerial phenomena, whether related to advanced human technologies or rare natural occurrences.

Amid scientific doubts and public enthusiasm, the question remains open: Do these files reveal new secrets about the universe, or will they put an end to one of the most controversial theories of modern times?