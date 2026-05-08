بدأت وزارة الدفاع الأمريكية (البنتاغون) الإفراج رسمياً عن مجموعة من الوثائق السرية المتعلقة بما يُعرف بـ«الظواهر الشاذة غير المحددة»(UAP)التي تشمل الأجسام الطائرة المجهولة وأي مؤشرات محتملة على وجود حياة خارج كوكب الأرض.

أمريكا تكشف ملفات «الأطباق الطائرة».. علماء: لا دليل على كائنات فضائية


وجاءت الخطوة تنفيذاً لتوجيهات أصدرها الرئيس دونالد ترمب في فبراير الماضي، دعا خلالها وزارة الدفاع والوكالات الفيدرالية إلى نشر الوثائق المرتبطة بالحياة الفضائية والأجسام الغامضة، واصفاً هذه الملفات بأنها «معقدة ومهمة للغاية».

أمريكا تكشف ملفات «الأطباق الطائرة».. علماء: لا دليل على كائنات فضائية

وثائق وصور

وبحسب شبكة CBS NEWS، تضم الوثائق المنشورة صوراً ومقاطع فيديو وتقارير رفعت عنها السرية، قالت وزارة الدفاع الأمريكية إنها كانت سبباً في تصاعد التكهنات لعقود حول ما إذا كانت الحكومة الأمريكية تخفي معلومات عن كائنات أو تقنيات غير معروفة.
ومن أبرز المواد التي كشف عنها البنتاغون صورة التقطت قرب اليابان عام 2024 لجسم غامض يشبه كرة القدم، لا يزال مصنفاً ضمن «الحالات غير المحسومة»، في وقت أظهرت تقارير حكومية تسجيل أكثر من 750 مشاهدة جديدة لظواهر جوية مجهولة بين مايو 2023 ويونيو 2024.

أمريكا تكشف ملفات «الأطباق الطائرة».. علماء: لا دليل على كائنات فضائية

خيبة المنتظرين

ورغم الضجة الواسعة، شكك علماء وخبراء في وجود أي دليل حقيقي على حضارات فضائية. وأكد المدير السابق لمكتب حل الشذوذ متعدد المجالات في البنتاغون شون كيركباتريك، أن التحقيقات لم تكشف عن أي تقنيات أو كائنات من خارج الأرض، مشيراً إلى أن كثيراً من الحالات تعود إلى تفسيرات بشرية أو برامج دفاعية سرية أو حتى خدع داخلية.
من جانبها، أوضحت عضو فريق دراسة الظواهر الجوية في وكالة ناسا فيديريكا بيانكو، أن الأبحاث العلمية لم ترصد أي ظواهر تنتهك قوانين الفيزياء أو تستدعي تفسيراً مرتبطاً بزيارة حضارات فضائية للأرض.

أمريكا تكشف ملفات «الأطباق الطائرة».. علماء: لا دليل على كائنات فضائية

سخرية علمية

أما عالم الفيزياء الفلكية نيل ديغراس تايسون، فسخر من الجدل المتصاعد، قائلاً إن «الدليل الحقيقي الوحيد سيكون ظهور كائن فضائي فعلي»، معتبراً أن معظم المشاهدات الغامضة ترتبط بسوء تفسير ظواهر جوية أو فلكية.
في المقابل، دعا الفيزيائي النظري بجامعة هارفارد آفي لوب إلى دراسة بعض الحالات بجدية أكبر، مع ضرورة إخضاعها لتحليل علمي دقيق بعيداً عن التهويل أو نظريات المؤامرة.

أسرار أم أوهام؟

ويتوقع خبراء أن تخضع أجزاء واسعة من الوثائق المنشورة للتنقيح والحذف بسبب ارتباطها بأنظمة المراقبة والدفاع الأمريكية، فيما يأمل المجتمع العلمي أن يسهم الكشف عن هذه الملفات في فهم أفضل للظواهر الجوية غير المفسرة، سواء كانت مرتبطة بتقنيات بشرية متقدمة أو ظواهر طبيعية نادرة.

أمريكا تكشف ملفات «الأطباق الطائرة».. علماء: لا دليل على كائنات فضائية


وبين الشكوك العلمية والحماس الشعبي، يبقى السؤال مفتوحاً: هل تكشف هذه الملفات أسراراً جديدة عن الكون، أم أنها ستنهي واحدة من أكثر النظريات إثارة للجدل في العصر الحديث؟