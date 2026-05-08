قال الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب إن ثلاث مدمرات أمريكية «عالمية المستوى» نجحت في عبور مضيق هرمز «تحت النيران» دون أن تتعرض لأي أضرار، مؤكداً أن القوات الأمريكية ألحقت «دماراً هائلاً» بالمهاجمين الإيرانيين.

«تدمير كامل» للزوارق والمسيّرات

وأوضح ترمب، في منشور عبر حسابه على منصة «تروث سوشال»، أن الهجمات الإيرانية شملت إطلاق صواريخ ومسيّرات باتجاه المدمرات الأمريكية، إلا أن القوات الأمريكية «أسقطتها بسهولة».

وأضاف أن الزوارق الإيرانية الصغيرة التي شاركت في الهجوم «دُمّرت بالكامل وغرقت سريعاً في البحر»، مشيراً إلى أن هذه الزوارق تُستخدم لتعويض ما وصفه بـ«البحرية الإيرانية المقطوعة الرأس».

كما وصف ترمب إسقاط المسيّرات الإيرانية بقوله إنها «احترقت في الجو وسقطت في المحيط كفراشة تهوي إلى قبرها».

تهديد مباشر لإيران

وشدد الرئيس الأمريكي على أن «أي دولة طبيعية كانت ستسمح بمرور هذه المدمرات»، مضيفاً أن إيران «ليست دولة طبيعية»، على حد تعبيره.

واتهم ترمب القيادة الإيرانية بأنها «تقاد بواسطة مجانين»، محذراً من أن طهران «لو امتلكت سلاحاً نووياً لاستخدمته دون تردد».

وأكد أن الولايات المتحدة «لن تسمح أبداً» لإيران بامتلاك هذا السلاح، متوعداً بضربات «أقسى وأكثر عنفاً» إذا لم توقّع طهران الاتفاق «بسرعة».

«جدار فولاذي» في البحر

وأشار ترمب إلى أن المدمرات الأمريكية الثلاث ستعود للانضمام إلى «الحصار البحري» الأمريكي، الذي وصفه بأنه «جدار من الفولاذ».

واختتم منشوره بالإشادة بأطقم المدمرات الأمريكية، مؤكداً أنهم نفذوا المهمة «بنجاح كبير» رغم الهجمات الإيرانية.