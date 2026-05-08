U.S. President Donald Trump stated that three "world-class" American destroyers successfully crossed the Strait of Hormuz "under fire" without sustaining any damage, emphasizing that U.S. forces inflicted "massive destruction" on the Iranian attackers.

"Total Destruction" of Boats and Drones

Trump explained in a post on his "Truth Social" account that the Iranian attacks included launching missiles and drones towards the American destroyers, but U.S. forces "easily shot them down."

He added that the small Iranian boats involved in the attack were "completely destroyed and quickly sank in the sea," noting that these boats are used to compensate for what he described as "the headless Iranian navy."

Trump also described the downing of the Iranian drones by saying they "burned in the air and fell into the ocean like a butterfly descending to its grave."

Direct Threat to Iran

The U.S. President stressed that "any normal country would have allowed these destroyers to pass," adding that Iran "is not a normal country," in his words.

Trump accused the Iranian leadership of being "led by madmen," warning that if Tehran "had nuclear weapons, they would use them without hesitation."

He affirmed that the United States "will never allow" Iran to possess such weapons, threatening "tougher and more violent" strikes if Tehran does not sign the agreement "quickly."

"Steel Wall" at Sea

Trump noted that the three American destroyers will return to join the U.S. "naval blockade," which he described as a "wall of steel."

He concluded his post by praising the crews of the American destroyers, affirming that they carried out the mission "with great success" despite the Iranian attacks.