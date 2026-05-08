قال الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب إن ثلاث مدمرات أمريكية «عالمية المستوى» نجحت في عبور مضيق هرمز «تحت النيران» دون أن تتعرض لأي أضرار، مؤكداً أن القوات الأمريكية ألحقت «دماراً هائلاً» بالمهاجمين الإيرانيين.
«تدمير كامل» للزوارق والمسيّرات
وأوضح ترمب، في منشور عبر حسابه على منصة «تروث سوشال»، أن الهجمات الإيرانية شملت إطلاق صواريخ ومسيّرات باتجاه المدمرات الأمريكية، إلا أن القوات الأمريكية «أسقطتها بسهولة».
وأضاف أن الزوارق الإيرانية الصغيرة التي شاركت في الهجوم «دُمّرت بالكامل وغرقت سريعاً في البحر»، مشيراً إلى أن هذه الزوارق تُستخدم لتعويض ما وصفه بـ«البحرية الإيرانية المقطوعة الرأس».
كما وصف ترمب إسقاط المسيّرات الإيرانية بقوله إنها «احترقت في الجو وسقطت في المحيط كفراشة تهوي إلى قبرها».
تهديد مباشر لإيران
وشدد الرئيس الأمريكي على أن «أي دولة طبيعية كانت ستسمح بمرور هذه المدمرات»، مضيفاً أن إيران «ليست دولة طبيعية»، على حد تعبيره.
واتهم ترمب القيادة الإيرانية بأنها «تقاد بواسطة مجانين»، محذراً من أن طهران «لو امتلكت سلاحاً نووياً لاستخدمته دون تردد».
وأكد أن الولايات المتحدة «لن تسمح أبداً» لإيران بامتلاك هذا السلاح، متوعداً بضربات «أقسى وأكثر عنفاً» إذا لم توقّع طهران الاتفاق «بسرعة».
«جدار فولاذي» في البحر
وأشار ترمب إلى أن المدمرات الأمريكية الثلاث ستعود للانضمام إلى «الحصار البحري» الأمريكي، الذي وصفه بأنه «جدار من الفولاذ».
واختتم منشوره بالإشادة بأطقم المدمرات الأمريكية، مؤكداً أنهم نفذوا المهمة «بنجاح كبير» رغم الهجمات الإيرانية.
U.S. President Donald Trump stated that three "world-class" American destroyers successfully crossed the Strait of Hormuz "under fire" without sustaining any damage, emphasizing that U.S. forces inflicted "massive destruction" on the Iranian attackers.
"Total Destruction" of Boats and Drones
Trump explained in a post on his "Truth Social" account that the Iranian attacks included launching missiles and drones towards the American destroyers, but U.S. forces "easily shot them down."
He added that the small Iranian boats involved in the attack were "completely destroyed and quickly sank in the sea," noting that these boats are used to compensate for what he described as "the headless Iranian navy."
Trump also described the downing of the Iranian drones by saying they "burned in the air and fell into the ocean like a butterfly descending to its grave."
Direct Threat to Iran
The U.S. President stressed that "any normal country would have allowed these destroyers to pass," adding that Iran "is not a normal country," in his words.
Trump accused the Iranian leadership of being "led by madmen," warning that if Tehran "had nuclear weapons, they would use them without hesitation."
He affirmed that the United States "will never allow" Iran to possess such weapons, threatening "tougher and more violent" strikes if Tehran does not sign the agreement "quickly."
"Steel Wall" at Sea
Trump noted that the three American destroyers will return to join the U.S. "naval blockade," which he described as a "wall of steel."
He concluded his post by praising the crews of the American destroyers, affirming that they carried out the mission "with great success" despite the Iranian attacks.