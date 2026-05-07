أعلنت لجنة الانضباط التابعة للاتحاد الفرنسي لكرة القدم إيقاف الدولي السعودي سعود عبدالحميد مباراتين، عقب البطاقة الحمراء المباشرة التي حصل عليها خلال مواجهة فريقه لانس أمام نيس ضمن منافسات الدوري الفرنسي.

وأوضح الحساب الرسمي للاتحاد الفرنسي عبر منصة «إكس»، أن لجنة الانضباط اعتمدت عقوبة الإيقاف لمباراتين، بعد مراجعة حالة الطرد التي تعرض لها الظهير السعودي في الدقيقة 81 من اللقاء.

غياب مؤثر أمام نانت وباريس سان جيرمان

وبات من المؤكد غياب سعود عبدالحميد عن مواجهة لانس أمام نانت المقررة مساء الجمعة القادمة ضمن الجولة الـ32 من الدوري الفرنسي، إضافة إلى غيابه عن المواجهة المرتقبة أمام باريس سان جيرمان في الجولة الـ33.

ويُعد غياب اللاعب السعودي ضربة فنية لفريق لانس، الذي يواصل مطاردة باريس سان جيرمان على صدارة ترتيب الدوري الفرنسي، إذ يحتل المركز الثاني برصيد 64 نقطة، بفارق 6 نقاط خلف المتصدر.

طرد مباشر بعد إيقاف فرصة محققة

وكان سعود عبدالحميد شارك في تعادل لانس أمام نيس بهدف لمثله في الثاني من مايو الجاري، ضمن الجولة الـ32 من موسم 2025-2026.

وشهدت الدقيقة 81 من عمر المواجهة حصول اللاعب السعودي على بطاقة حمراء مباشرة، بعد تدخله لإيقاف لاعب نيس سفيان ديوب على حدود منطقة الجزاء، في لقطة اعتبرها الحكم حرماناً من فرصة هدف محققة.

لوائح الإيقاف

وتنص لوائح الدوري الفرنسي على أن حالات الطرد المباشر قد تعرض اللاعب للإيقاف من مباراة إلى ثلاث مباريات، بحسب تقييم لجنة الانضباط لخطورة التدخل وسلوك اللاعب خلال الواقعة.

ومع الأخذ في الاعتبار حصول سعود عبدالحميد على 3 بطاقات صفراء خلال الموسم الحالي، قررت اللجنة تثبيت عقوبة الإيقاف لمباراتين.

سجل مميز مع لانس

وكان اللاعب السعودي قد انضم إلى لانس صيف 2025 قادماً من روما الإيطالي على سبيل الإعارة، وشارك حتى الآن في 29 مباراة مع الفريق، سجل خلالها 3 أهداف وقدم 8 تمريرات حاسمة.