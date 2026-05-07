أعلنت لجنة الانضباط التابعة للاتحاد الفرنسي لكرة القدم إيقاف الدولي السعودي سعود عبدالحميد مباراتين، عقب البطاقة الحمراء المباشرة التي حصل عليها خلال مواجهة فريقه لانس أمام نيس ضمن منافسات الدوري الفرنسي.
وأوضح الحساب الرسمي للاتحاد الفرنسي عبر منصة «إكس»، أن لجنة الانضباط اعتمدت عقوبة الإيقاف لمباراتين، بعد مراجعة حالة الطرد التي تعرض لها الظهير السعودي في الدقيقة 81 من اللقاء.
غياب مؤثر أمام نانت وباريس سان جيرمان
وبات من المؤكد غياب سعود عبدالحميد عن مواجهة لانس أمام نانت المقررة مساء الجمعة القادمة ضمن الجولة الـ32 من الدوري الفرنسي، إضافة إلى غيابه عن المواجهة المرتقبة أمام باريس سان جيرمان في الجولة الـ33.
ويُعد غياب اللاعب السعودي ضربة فنية لفريق لانس، الذي يواصل مطاردة باريس سان جيرمان على صدارة ترتيب الدوري الفرنسي، إذ يحتل المركز الثاني برصيد 64 نقطة، بفارق 6 نقاط خلف المتصدر.
طرد مباشر بعد إيقاف فرصة محققة
وكان سعود عبدالحميد شارك في تعادل لانس أمام نيس بهدف لمثله في الثاني من مايو الجاري، ضمن الجولة الـ32 من موسم 2025-2026.
وشهدت الدقيقة 81 من عمر المواجهة حصول اللاعب السعودي على بطاقة حمراء مباشرة، بعد تدخله لإيقاف لاعب نيس سفيان ديوب على حدود منطقة الجزاء، في لقطة اعتبرها الحكم حرماناً من فرصة هدف محققة.
لوائح الإيقاف
وتنص لوائح الدوري الفرنسي على أن حالات الطرد المباشر قد تعرض اللاعب للإيقاف من مباراة إلى ثلاث مباريات، بحسب تقييم لجنة الانضباط لخطورة التدخل وسلوك اللاعب خلال الواقعة.
ومع الأخذ في الاعتبار حصول سعود عبدالحميد على 3 بطاقات صفراء خلال الموسم الحالي، قررت اللجنة تثبيت عقوبة الإيقاف لمباراتين.
سجل مميز مع لانس
وكان اللاعب السعودي قد انضم إلى لانس صيف 2025 قادماً من روما الإيطالي على سبيل الإعارة، وشارك حتى الآن في 29 مباراة مع الفريق، سجل خلالها 3 أهداف وقدم 8 تمريرات حاسمة.
The French Football Federation's Disciplinary Committee announced the suspension of Saudi international Saud Abdulhamid for two matches, following the direct red card he received during his team's match against Nice in the French league.
The official account of the French Federation on the platform "X" clarified that the Disciplinary Committee imposed a two-match suspension after reviewing the red card incident that the Saudi defender faced in the 81st minute of the match.
Significant Absence Against Nantes and Paris Saint-Germain
It is now confirmed that Saud Abdulhamid will miss the match between Lens and Nantes scheduled for next Friday evening as part of the 32nd round of the French league, in addition to missing the anticipated match against Paris Saint-Germain in the 33rd round.
The absence of the Saudi player is a significant setback for Lens, who continues to chase Paris Saint-Germain for the top spot in the French league standings, as they currently sit in second place with 64 points, 6 points behind the leaders.
Direct Red Card After Stopping a Clear Goal Opportunity
Saud Abdulhamid participated in Lens's draw against Nice, which ended in a 1-1 tie on May 2, as part of the 32nd round of the 2025-2026 season.
In the 81st minute of the match, the Saudi player received a direct red card after intervening to stop Nice player Sofiane Diop at the edge of the penalty area, in a moment that the referee deemed a denial of a clear goal-scoring opportunity.
Suspension Regulations
The regulations of the French league state that direct red card incidents may result in a suspension of one to three matches for the player, depending on the Disciplinary Committee's assessment of the severity of the foul and the player's behavior during the incident.
Considering that Saud Abdulhamid has received 3 yellow cards during the current season, the committee decided to uphold the two-match suspension.
Impressive Record with Lens
The Saudi player joined Lens in the summer of 2025 on loan from Italian club Roma and has participated in 29 matches with the team so far, scoring 3 goals and providing 8 assists.