The French Football Federation's Disciplinary Committee announced the suspension of Saudi international Saud Abdulhamid for two matches, following the direct red card he received during his team's match against Nice in the French league.

The official account of the French Federation on the platform "X" clarified that the Disciplinary Committee imposed a two-match suspension after reviewing the red card incident that the Saudi defender faced in the 81st minute of the match.

Significant Absence Against Nantes and Paris Saint-Germain

It is now confirmed that Saud Abdulhamid will miss the match between Lens and Nantes scheduled for next Friday evening as part of the 32nd round of the French league, in addition to missing the anticipated match against Paris Saint-Germain in the 33rd round.

The absence of the Saudi player is a significant setback for Lens, who continues to chase Paris Saint-Germain for the top spot in the French league standings, as they currently sit in second place with 64 points, 6 points behind the leaders.

Direct Red Card After Stopping a Clear Goal Opportunity

Saud Abdulhamid participated in Lens's draw against Nice, which ended in a 1-1 tie on May 2, as part of the 32nd round of the 2025-2026 season.

In the 81st minute of the match, the Saudi player received a direct red card after intervening to stop Nice player Sofiane Diop at the edge of the penalty area, in a moment that the referee deemed a denial of a clear goal-scoring opportunity.

Suspension Regulations

The regulations of the French league state that direct red card incidents may result in a suspension of one to three matches for the player, depending on the Disciplinary Committee's assessment of the severity of the foul and the player's behavior during the incident.

Considering that Saud Abdulhamid has received 3 yellow cards during the current season, the committee decided to uphold the two-match suspension.

Impressive Record with Lens

The Saudi player joined Lens in the summer of 2025 on loan from Italian club Roma and has participated in 29 matches with the team so far, scoring 3 goals and providing 8 assists.