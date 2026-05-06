The "Qiwa" platform confirmed that the "Employment Contract Management" service enables establishments to create, document, and terminate contracts electronically with ease. It clarified that documenting the contract of a Saudi employee through the platform is a prerequisite for counting them within the "Nitaqat" program.



The platform indicated that the employee's status changes to "absent from work" after the end of their contract, granting them a grace period of up to 60 days to transfer their services or re-contract with them. If no action is taken during this period, the legal status will be applied. It stated that the deadline for requesting a contract amendment extends to only 10 days, with no possibility of retracting after submitting the request.



Service Transfer



Regarding employee transfer services, "Qiwa" pointed out the possibility of transferring the services of non-Saudi workers between employers, in addition to allowing the transfer of employees between establishments of the same entity electronically, which contributes to facilitating procedures and speeding up human resource management processes.



The platform highlighted that the "Integration into the Labor Market" initiative aims to address the situations of workers whose status has changed to "absent from work" after the expiration of contracts or the legal grace period, with the goal of reintegrating them into new contractual relationships within the labor market.



Exemptions for Certain Categories



The platform reported that the initiative exempts several categories, including the resident worker who has not completed 12 months inside the Kingdom, or those whose status has changed to "absent" due to the expiration of their final exit visa, in addition to workers registered with border numbers or those with a "suspended" status.



Dependent Transfer



On another note, the platform clarified that transferring a dependent does not require the head of the family’s approval, as approval is obtained through the dependent's personal account on "Qiwa," confirming that employee data is automatically transferred when the ownership of the establishment is transferred to the new owner.



These services are part of the Ministry of Human Resources and Social Development's efforts to enhance digital transformation, increase compliance levels, and improve the experience of employers and workers in the private sector.