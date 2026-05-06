“Okaz” learned that the Ministry of Justice has issued a circular directed to all lawyers and notaries, emphasizing the necessity of adhering to the requirements of anti-money laundering and counter-terrorism financing regulations, including the due diligence procedures, foremost of which is verifying the identity of the ultimate beneficiary, as part of enhancing transparency and governance, and raising the level of compliance with national and international standards in combating financial crimes.

The circular - which “Okaz” reviewed - is based on the Anti-Money Laundering Law and the Anti-Terrorism Crimes and Financing Law and their executive regulations, which impose obligations on financial institutions and specified non-financial businesses and professions, including legal and notarial services, to apply due diligence measures, particularly regarding the identification of the ultimate beneficiary.

Inquiry about the Ultimate Beneficiary

The circular referred to what was mentioned by the National Center for the Development of the Non-Profit Sector regarding the provision of an electronic service that allows financial institutions and specified non-financial businesses and professions to inquire about the information of the ultimate beneficiary from charitable associations and institutions through the center's website, enabling these entities to efficiently apply due diligence procedures and report any discrepancies in the ultimate beneficiary's data to the relevant regulatory authority.

Mitigating Risks

The ministry emphasized the importance of the swift utilization of this service by the entities under its supervision to inquire about the information of the ultimate beneficiary of the non-profit entities they deal with, contributing to mitigating the risks associated with illicit financing.

The circular called for benefiting from the service through the designated website and reporting any discrepancies in the ultimate beneficiary's data via the specified email, while ensuring the completion of all relevant regulatory requirements.