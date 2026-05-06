The Royal Commission for AlUla Governorate has revealed a draft of the licensing requirements for practicing grazing activities in protected areas within its geographical scope, in a step aimed at regulating grazing and protecting natural resources.



The requirements aim to ensure the preservation of vegetation, enhance environmental sustainability, and limit practices of overgrazing, in line with the Commission's objectives to protect and develop the environment.

Several Regulations

تهدف الاشتراطات إلى ضمان الحفاظ على الغطاء النباتي وتعزيز استدامة البيئة.

The draft includes a number of regulations, the most prominent of which are: submitting a licensing application according to the approved forms, that the applicant for the license is a Saudi national, providing proof of residence in AlUla Governorate for no less than one year prior to the application, in addition to proving the identification and health safety of livestock, and that the duration of the license does not exceed one year, while adhering to the grazing locations and times specified by the Commission.



The requirements stipulate that the study of licensing requests and their approval is subject to the condition of the protected area and its carrying capacity, in a way that achieves environmental balance and preserves natural resources, without violating the relevant laws and regulations.

Compliance with Instructions



The Commission has obligated licensees to comply with the environmental system and the executive regulations for protected areas, in addition to the instructions issued by the relevant authorities.



It clarified that these requirements will be applied to a number of protected areas, including: Wadi Nakhlah, Harrah Uwayrid, Al-Gharamil, and Harrah Al-Zubayn.