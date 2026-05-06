آلمتني جداً وأتعبتني نفسياً عبارة «الاتحاد ناوينه» التي لم تأتِ من فراغ، ولم تولد في بيئة مستقرة وواضحة. بل هي انعكاس لحالة قلقٍ تراكمت، ونتيجة مباشرة لفراغٍ معلوماتي طال أمده، ففتح الباب واسعاً أمام التأويل، وأعاد تشكيل المزاج العام للجماهير على إيقاع الشك.


- المسألة لا تتعلق بإثبات وجود "استهداف" من عدمه، بقدر ما تتعلق بسؤالٍ أكثر عمقاً: كيف نشأت هذه القناعة لدى شريحة من الجماهير؟ الإجابة تبدأ من غياب الشفافية، أو ضعفها، في محطات مفصلية. حين تغيب المعلومة الدقيقة، تحضر الرواية البديلة. وحين يتأخر التوضيح، يتقدم الظن لملء الفراغ.


- من الطبيعي أن يمر أي نادٍ بقرارات غير موفقة أو نتائج دون الطموح، لكن غير الطبيعي أن تبقى هذه الملفات دون إيضاحٍ كافٍ، ودون تواصلٍ فعّال يضع الجماهير أمام صورة مكتملة. هنا تحديداً تتكوّن الفجوة، ويتسلل القلق، وتُصاغ عبارات مثل «الاتحاد ناوينه» بوصفها تعبيراً عن فقدان الثقة، لا دليلاً على مؤامرة.


- إن خطورة هذه العبارة لا تكمن في مضمونها بقدر ما تكمن في البيئة التي أنتجتها؛ بيئة يغيب فيها الوضوح، فتُستبدل الحقائق بالاجتهادات، ويصبح الرأي العام عرضة للتضخم والانجراف خلف تفسيرات غير مكتملة.


- ومع اقتراب النادي من مراحل تحول مهمة، وعلى رأسها ملف الخصخصة، تزداد الحاجة إلى خطاب مؤسسي واضح، يوازن بين حق الجمهور في المعرفة ومتطلبات العمل الإداري. فالمعلومة حين تُدار باحتراف، تُغلق أبواب الشائعة، وتمنع تضخم التأويل، وتعيد بناء الثقة على أسس راسخة.


- وعليه فأنني أوجه رسالة إلى صُنّاع القرار: إنّ نادي الاتحاد ليس مجرد كيانٍ رياضي، بل هو إرثٌ تاريخي عريق، وقيمة جماهيرية استثنائية، تمثل في حد ذاتها رافعة حقيقية لأي مشروع استثماري. فجماهيره الواسعة، وامتداده الاجتماعي، وتاريخه الممتد، جميعها عناصر تجعل منه أحد أبرز الأصول الجاذبة في ملف الخصخصة.


- ومن هذا المنطلق، فإن تعظيم هذه القيمة لا ينفصل عن تعزيز الشفافية، بوصفها حجر الأساس في بناء الثقة، وضمان استقرار الصورة الذهنية للنادي أمام جمهوره وأمام المستثمر على حدٍّ سواء. وبالتالي كلما تعززت الشفافية، تعاظمت القيمة.. وكلما ترسخت الثقة، ارتفعت جاذبية الاستثمار.


- إن جماهير الاتحاد ليست عبئاً على المشهد، بل عنصر قوة مؤثر، متى ما أُحسن التعامل معه بالمعلومة الواضحة والتواصل المسؤول. وعندها، تتحول هذه الجماهير إلى شريك داعم، يرفع من فرص نجاح أي مرحلة قادمة.


أخيراً وليس آخراً:


العبارات المقلقة لا تُعالج بنفيها، بل بمعالجة أسبابها. وإذا كانت «الاتحاد ناوينه» قد وجدت طريقها إلى الواجهة، فإن الرد الأجدى ليس في مجادلتها، بل في إنهاء البيئة التي أنتجتها: بيئة الغموض، الاتحاد سيبقى قيمة كبرى، تاريخاً وجماهيريةً وتأثيراً.. وتعزيز هذه القيمة مسؤولية مشتركة، عنوانها الأبرز: الوضوح والثقة والعمل المؤسسي.