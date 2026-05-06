The phrase "the union is planning it" has deeply hurt and psychologically exhausted me. It did not come from nowhere, nor was it born in a stable and clear environment. Rather, it is a reflection of a state of accumulated anxiety and a direct result of a prolonged informational vacuum, which opened the door wide for interpretation and reshaped the general mood of the crowds to the rhythm of doubt.



- The issue is not about proving the existence of "targeting" or not, but rather about a deeper question: how did this conviction arise among a segment of the audience? The answer begins with the absence of transparency, or its weakness, at critical junctures. When accurate information is absent, alternative narratives emerge. And when clarification is delayed, suspicion steps in to fill the void.



- It is natural for any club to go through unsuccessful decisions or results below expectations, but it is not normal for these issues to remain without sufficient clarification and without effective communication that presents the audience with a complete picture. This is precisely where the gap forms, anxiety creeps in, and phrases like "the union is planning it" are crafted as expressions of lost trust, not as evidence of a conspiracy.



- The danger of this phrase lies not in its content but in the environment that produced it; an environment where clarity is absent, facts are replaced by conjectures, and public opinion becomes susceptible to inflation and drifting behind incomplete interpretations.



- As the club approaches important transformation stages, foremost among them the privatization file, the need for a clear institutional discourse increases, balancing the public's right to know with the requirements of administrative work. When information is managed professionally, it closes the doors to rumors, prevents the inflation of interpretations, and rebuilds trust on solid foundations.



- Therefore, I direct a message to decision-makers: The Union Club is not just a sports entity; it is a rich historical legacy and an exceptional public value that, in itself, represents a real lever for any investment project. Its vast fan base, social extension, and extensive history are all elements that make it one of the most attractive assets in the privatization file.



- From this standpoint, maximizing this value is inseparable from enhancing transparency, as it is the cornerstone of building trust and ensuring the stability of the club's image in front of its audience and investors alike. Thus, the more transparency is strengthened, the greater the value becomes... and the more trust is established, the higher the attractiveness of investment.



- The Union fans are not a burden on the scene but rather an influential strength, whenever they are dealt with through clear information and responsible communication. At that point, these fans transform into a supportive partner, enhancing the chances of success in any upcoming phase.



Finally, and not least:



Worrisome phrases are not addressed by denying them but by tackling their causes. If "the union is planning it" has found its way to the forefront, the most effective response is not to debate it but to end the environment that produced it: an environment of ambiguity. The union will remain a great value, historically, in terms of popularity, and influence... and enhancing this value is a shared responsibility, with its most prominent title being: clarity, trust, and institutional work.