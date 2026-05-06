لم تعد الدول الأوروبية في قمة المجموعة السياسية الأوروبية في أرمينيا تتحدث عن الاستقلال الإستراتيجي بوصفه شعاراً نظرياً أو ترفاً فكرياً، بل كضرورة وجودية فرضتها تحوّلات السنوات الأخيرة، حيث بدا واضحاً أن العلاقة مع الولايات المتحدة لم تعد مستقرة على القواعد التي حكمتها منذ نهاية الحرب الباردة، وأن الاعتماد الكامل على المظلة الأمريكية لم يعد ضمانة أكيدة في عالم يتجه بسرعة نحو التعددية القطبية. في خلفية هذا التحوّل يقف الرئيس دونالد ترمب ليس فقط بسبب قراراته المباشرة كإعادة النظر في تموضع القوات الأمريكية في أوروبا، بل لأنه كشف بوضوح هشاشة الافتراض الأوروبي القديم القائم على ثبات الالتزام الأمريكي. لم يكن الأمر خلافاً عابراً بين ضفتَي الأطلسي، بل لحظة إدراك عميقة بأن المصالح قد تفترق، وأن السياسة الأمريكية يمكن أن تنقلب بسرعة من شراكة إستراتيجية إلى مقاربة نفعية بحتة لا ترى في أوروبا سوى حليف مشروط. من هنا، لم يعد النقاش في العواصم الأوروبية يدور حول ما إذا كان يجب تعزيز القدرات الذاتية، بل حول مدى السرعة الممكنة لتحقيق ذلك، وحجم الكلفة التي يمكن تحمّلها في سبيله، وحدود الواقعية في تحويل هذا الطموح إلى قوة فعلية قادرة على العمل بشكل مستقل. في هذا السياق، يبرز انخراط قوى مثل كندا في آليات الدفاع الأوروبية بوصفه مؤشراً على تشكّل فضاء أوسع من مجرد «أوروبا جغرافياً»، فضاء يقوم على تقاطع المصالح بين دول ترى نفسها أمام عالم أكثر اضطراباً وأقل قابلية للتنبؤ، ما يدفعها إلى البحث عن ترتيبات أمنية واقتصادية تتجاوز الأطر التقليدية. هنا يظهر ما يمكن تسميته بـ«الغرب البديل»، ليس بديلاً كاملاً عن التحالف الأطلسي، بل محاولة لإعادة تعريفه أو الالتفاف عليه جزئياً عبر بناء شبكات تعاون أكثر مرونة وأقل خضوعاً لقرار مركزي واحد. ومع ذلك، فإن هذا المسار يصطدم بجملة من التحديات الصلبة التي لا يمكن تجاوزها بسهولة، أولها الفجوة الهائلة في الإنفاق الدفاعي بين أوروبا والولايات المتحدة، وثانيها التعقيدات السياسية المرتبطة بتنسيق القرار بين دول ذات أولويات مختلفة، وثالثها الحاجة إلى قاعدة صناعية عسكرية قادرة على إنتاج القوة لا مجرد استهلاكها. هذه التحديات تجعل من فكرة الاستقلال الإستراتيجي هدفاً بعيد المدى أكثر منه واقعاً وشيكاً، وتفتح الباب أمام تساؤل مشروع حول ما إذا كانت أوروبا تسعى فعلاً إلى فك الارتباط، أم إلى إعادة توازن العلاقة ضمن إطار لا يزال قائماً. في المقابل، تكشف المواقف الأوروبية من الأزمات الدولية، خاصة في الشرق الأوسط، عن محاولة دقيقة للموازنة بين عدم الانخراط في مواجهات عسكرية تقودها واشنطن وبين الحفاظ على خطاب سياسي يدين السلوكيات التي تراها مهدّدة للاستقرار، وهو توازن يبدو متناقضاً في ظاهره لكنه يعكس رغبة في إبقاء مساحة للمناورة الدبلوماسية وعدم الانجرار إلى استقطابات حادة. هذا السلوك يعزز فرضية أن أوروبا لا تريد القطيعة مع الولايات المتحدة بقدر ما تريد التحرر من تبعات قراراتها، أي أن تكون شريكاً لا تابعاً، ومركزاً قادراً على صياغة سياساته لا مجرد امتداد لسياسات الآخرين. ومع تزايد الحديث عن عالم متعدد الأقطاب، يصبح السؤال أكثر إلحاحاً: هل تمتلك أوروبا المقوّمات اللازمة لتكون قطباً مستقلاً، أم أنها ستظل قوة اقتصادية كبرى ذات ثقل سياسي محدود بسبب اعتمادها الأمني؟ الإجابة ليست بسيطة، لأن التحوّل نحو القطبية يتطلب ليس فقط موارد وقدرات، بل أيضاً إرادة سياسية متماسكة وهوية إستراتيجية واضحة، وهما عنصران لا يزالان قيد التشكّل داخل القارة. ومع ذلك، فإن مجرد طرح هذه الأسئلة بهذا الوضوح يعكس أن أوروبا دخلت بالفعل مرحلة جديدة من التفكير في موقعها العالمي، مرحلة لم يعد فيها البقاء في ظل القوة الأمريكية خياراً بديهياً، بل موضوعاً للنقاش والمراجعة، وربما لإعادة الصياغة على أسس مختلفة بالكامل.