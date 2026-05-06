تابع قناة عكاظ على الواتساب
ما يحدث داخل نادي الاتحاد لم يعد مجرد تراجع عابر أو كبوة موسمية يمكن تجاوزها بالصبر أو التبرير، بل أصبح واقعًا مؤلمًا لفريق فقد هويته وروحه داخل الملعب. الاتحاد اليوم بلا تكتيك واضح، بلا شخصية، وبلا ردة فعل تعكس حجم هذا الكيان الكبير.
إلى متى يستمر هذا المشهد؟ سؤال يتردد في المدرجات قبل المنصات الرقمية، ويطرحه جمهور لم يعتد رؤية فريقه بهذا الشكل الهزيل. كرة بلا تنظيم، قرارات فنية مرتبكة، تغييرات لا تعكس أي رؤية، وكأن الفريق يُدار بردود الأفعال لا بخطة واضحة.
المشكلة لم تعد في خسارة مباراة أو بطولة، بل في غياب المشروع بالكامل. لا يوجد تكتيك ثابت، ولا هوية فنية، ولا حتى مؤشرات تحسن حقيقية. الاتحاد يسير بلا بوصلة، ويتخبط من مباراة لأخرى، دون أي ملامح لفريق قادر على المنافسة.
الإدارة تتحمل المسؤولية الكاملة. الاستمرار رغم هذا الفشل يفتح باب التساؤلات، ماذا تنتظر الإدارة؟ وهل هناك ما هو أسوأ من هذا الوضع؟ الجماهير قالتها بوضوح، رحيل الإدارة لم يعد خيارًا بل ضرورة، لإنقاذ ما يمكن إنقاذه؛ لأن الاستمرار بنفس النهج يعني مزيدًا من التراجع.
الأمر تجاوز حدود النتائج ليصل إلى صورة الكيان. الاتحاد ليس ناديًا عاديًا، بل تاريخ وبطولات وجماهيرية طاغية. أن يظهر بهذا الشكل، فهذه صفحة سوداء في تاريخه، تحتاج إلى قرار شجاع يعيد الهيبة المفقودة.
الجماهير الاتحادية لم تقصّر، دعمت وصبرت ووقفت، لكنها اليوم ترى أن الصبر لم يعد كافيًا، وأن التغيير أصبح مطلبًا ملحًا. لا تريد المستحيل، بل فريقًا يُقاتل، إدارة تملك رؤية، ومدربًا يعرف كيف يدير المباريات.
الرسالة واضحة، الاتحاد أكبر من أي إدارة، وأكبر من أي اسم. البقاء بعد كل هذا الفشل لا يمكن تبريره. التغيير ضرورة عاجلة، قبل أن تتسع الفجوة ويزداد المشهد سوءًا.
إلى متى يا سندي؟ الإجابة بيد من يملك القرار، لكن الوقت لم يعد في صالح أحد.
What is happening inside Al-Ittihad Club is no longer just a temporary decline or a seasonal stumble that can be overcome with patience or justification; it has become a painful reality for a team that has lost its identity and spirit on the field. Al-Ittihad today is without a clear tactic, without personality, and without a reaction that reflects the magnitude of this great entity.
How long will this scene continue? A question echoed in the stands before the digital platforms, posed by a fanbase that is not accustomed to seeing their team in such a weak state. Football without organization, confused technical decisions, changes that reflect no vision, as if the team is managed by reactions rather than a clear plan.
The problem is no longer about losing a match or a championship, but rather the complete absence of a project. There is no fixed tactic, no artistic identity, and not even any real signs of improvement. Al-Ittihad is moving without a compass, stumbling from one match to another, without any features of a team capable of competing.
The management bears full responsibility. Continuing despite this failure raises questions: What is the management waiting for? Is there anything worse than this situation? The fans have made it clear; the departure of the management is no longer an option but a necessity, to save what can be saved; because continuing in the same manner means further decline.
The matter has exceeded the limits of results to reach the image of the entity. Al-Ittihad is not an ordinary club; it is history, championships, and overwhelming popularity. To appear in this way is a black page in its history, requiring a brave decision to restore the lost dignity.
The Al-Ittihad fans have not held back; they have supported, been patient, and stood firm, but today they see that patience is no longer enough, and that change has become an urgent demand. They do not want the impossible, but rather a team that fights, a management with a vision, and a coach who knows how to manage matches.
The message is clear: Al-Ittihad is bigger than any management and bigger than any name. Staying after all this failure cannot be justified. Change is an urgent necessity, before the gap widens and the situation worsens.
How long, oh Sandi? The answer is in the hands of those who hold the decision, but time is no longer on anyone's side.