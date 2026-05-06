ما يحدث داخل نادي الاتحاد لم يعد مجرد تراجع عابر أو كبوة موسمية يمكن تجاوزها بالصبر أو التبرير، بل أصبح واقعًا مؤلمًا لفريق فقد هويته وروحه داخل الملعب. الاتحاد اليوم بلا تكتيك واضح، بلا شخصية، وبلا ردة فعل تعكس حجم هذا الكيان الكبير.

إلى متى يستمر هذا المشهد؟ سؤال يتردد في المدرجات قبل المنصات الرقمية، ويطرحه جمهور لم يعتد رؤية فريقه بهذا الشكل الهزيل. كرة بلا تنظيم، قرارات فنية مرتبكة، تغييرات لا تعكس أي رؤية، وكأن الفريق يُدار بردود الأفعال لا بخطة واضحة.

المشكلة لم تعد في خسارة مباراة أو بطولة، بل في غياب المشروع بالكامل. لا يوجد تكتيك ثابت، ولا هوية فنية، ولا حتى مؤشرات تحسن حقيقية. الاتحاد يسير بلا بوصلة، ويتخبط من مباراة لأخرى، دون أي ملامح لفريق قادر على المنافسة.

الإدارة تتحمل المسؤولية الكاملة. الاستمرار رغم هذا الفشل يفتح باب التساؤلات، ماذا تنتظر الإدارة؟ وهل هناك ما هو أسوأ من هذا الوضع؟ الجماهير قالتها بوضوح، رحيل الإدارة لم يعد خيارًا بل ضرورة، لإنقاذ ما يمكن إنقاذه؛ لأن الاستمرار بنفس النهج يعني مزيدًا من التراجع.

الأمر تجاوز حدود النتائج ليصل إلى صورة الكيان. الاتحاد ليس ناديًا عاديًا، بل تاريخ وبطولات وجماهيرية طاغية. أن يظهر بهذا الشكل، فهذه صفحة سوداء في تاريخه، تحتاج إلى قرار شجاع يعيد الهيبة المفقودة.

الجماهير الاتحادية لم تقصّر، دعمت وصبرت ووقفت، لكنها اليوم ترى أن الصبر لم يعد كافيًا، وأن التغيير أصبح مطلبًا ملحًا. لا تريد المستحيل، بل فريقًا يُقاتل، إدارة تملك رؤية، ومدربًا يعرف كيف يدير المباريات.

الرسالة واضحة، الاتحاد أكبر من أي إدارة، وأكبر من أي اسم. البقاء بعد كل هذا الفشل لا يمكن تبريره. التغيير ضرورة عاجلة، قبل أن تتسع الفجوة ويزداد المشهد سوءًا.

إلى متى يا سندي؟ الإجابة بيد من يملك القرار، لكن الوقت لم يعد في صالح أحد.