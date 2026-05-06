What is happening inside Al-Ittihad Club is no longer just a temporary decline or a seasonal stumble that can be overcome with patience or justification; it has become a painful reality for a team that has lost its identity and spirit on the field. Al-Ittihad today is without a clear tactic, without personality, and without a reaction that reflects the magnitude of this great entity.

How long will this scene continue? A question echoed in the stands before the digital platforms, posed by a fanbase that is not accustomed to seeing their team in such a weak state. Football without organization, confused technical decisions, changes that reflect no vision, as if the team is managed by reactions rather than a clear plan.

The problem is no longer about losing a match or a championship, but rather the complete absence of a project. There is no fixed tactic, no artistic identity, and not even any real signs of improvement. Al-Ittihad is moving without a compass, stumbling from one match to another, without any features of a team capable of competing.

The management bears full responsibility. Continuing despite this failure raises questions: What is the management waiting for? Is there anything worse than this situation? The fans have made it clear; the departure of the management is no longer an option but a necessity, to save what can be saved; because continuing in the same manner means further decline.

The matter has exceeded the limits of results to reach the image of the entity. Al-Ittihad is not an ordinary club; it is history, championships, and overwhelming popularity. To appear in this way is a black page in its history, requiring a brave decision to restore the lost dignity.

The Al-Ittihad fans have not held back; they have supported, been patient, and stood firm, but today they see that patience is no longer enough, and that change has become an urgent demand. They do not want the impossible, but rather a team that fights, a management with a vision, and a coach who knows how to manage matches.

The message is clear: Al-Ittihad is bigger than any management and bigger than any name. Staying after all this failure cannot be justified. Change is an urgent necessity, before the gap widens and the situation worsens.

How long, oh Sandi? The answer is in the hands of those who hold the decision, but time is no longer on anyone's side.