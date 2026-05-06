السأم، أو الملل، أو الضجر كلها مرادفات تنتهي بمفهوم الضيق وتفقد البعض الاهتمام بما هو عادي ومكرر في نفس الحالة، وكل كلمات التخفيف تنشف من غير ترك بلال لمن تواسيه، نحن ندور في فلك ينتهي العمر وما زلنا ندور به، ولذا علينا التخلص من ضجرنا فما هو حادث حادث، ولن تصل بعمرك القصير إلى تصفية كدر الدنيا، ولكي لا تفقد عقلك اهرب إلى حقول الفن.. جملة قلتها ذات يوم وأوصيت بها الأصدقاء في مواقع التواصل، فالفن يمتلك التعويذة التي تنجيك من قساوة الواقع، كل منا يعيش حياة باردة، وعادية أحياناً، وأحياناً يتم الاتفاق على صياغتها من خلال الأحداث المكررة، ويكون حالك وفق الدور الذي وجدت نفسك فيه، دور له مسؤوليات تحرص على أدائها بكفاءة المحب لدوره، ذاك الحب الذي نما بالعشرة، والذي طوّقك بالمثالية المثلى في التناسق والتناغم مع خطوات أيامك، هي حياة مثالية في نظر الآخرين، ومثالية في نظرك أيضاً، وحين تلجأ إلى الفن كمنظار يمنحك الأبعاد الحياتية للناس، فكل حكاية تختلف أبعاد مقياسها، ويكون البعد الرابع هو الفارق في حكايات الناس، بُعد يجلي ما ران على حياتك، يقشع العادي، ويريك لوناً زاهياً لم تعتد عليه في أيامك السابقة، الفن (جلاية) وقد يكون أداة تغيير للأفكار، أو الحالة النفسية التي دأبت على الظهور بها كحالة توازن في أعين من هم حولك، نحن في حالات خلاف بين الظاهر والباطن، الباطن هو كنزك الخاص الذي لا يعرفه إلا أنت، وأحياناً يغيب عنا، يظهر جلياً حين تتفرد بذاتك من خلال رواية أو لحن، أو فيلم، يحدث ذلك أثناء توحدك بما يتجسّد فناً، يلامس أعماقك، فجأة تجد نفسك تتطابق مع خيال المنشئ للرواية أو المجسّد لحالة أبطال الفيلم، أو متماهياً مع لحن أجتث المكررات الخبيثة التي عشت بها، الفن يمنحك حيوات الناس، فتتنقل من حياة إلى حياة، فتجد من يشبهك ومن يختلف عنك ومن هو خارج تفكيرك، أو من يكون نافذة لحياة حلمت بها طويلاً، ولم تصل إليها.. ووصيتي للهروب إلى حقول الفن صادقة حين تكتشف أن لك حياة لم تعشها بعد، والانتقال إليها يحتاج عمراً إضافياً، نحن نتحاج أعماراً إضافية لكي نعيش وفق الصورة المجسّدة قرائياً أو بصرياً أو شدواً، هذا يذكرني بالحوارية التي تجاذبتها مع موسى محرق (رحمه الله)، كانت حوارية حول العمر القصير الذي يمضي وأنت تؤدي دوراً وجدت نفسك فيه، وواصلت مشوارك من غير التفكير بافتراق العمر عما تتخيله في أعماقك.. اكتب هذه المقالة بعد مشاهدة فيلم (برا المنهج)، الذي أكد أن خصلة الكذب تؤدي بك إلى حياة كاذبة تواطأ الجميع على تصديقها إلا أن جماليات الفيلم يدفعك للخروج من تلك الخصلة وتصويب حياتك على قضبان الصدق، والسؤال: متى يمكنك الخروج من الحياة الكاذبة؛ لكي تلتصق بحياة تحلم بها في داخلك ولم تصل إليها؛ لأن العمر قصير لا يفي بأي تصويب، ولا يفي في أن تعيش عيشة من جديد.