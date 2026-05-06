Boredom, or monotony, or tedium are all synonyms that culminate in a sense of discomfort and cause some to lose interest in what is ordinary and repetitive in the same situation. All words of relief dry up without leaving Bilal for those who console him. We revolve in a sphere where life ends while we still spin within it. Therefore, we must rid ourselves of our boredom; what is happening is happening, and you will not reach in your short life the purification of the world's troubles. To avoid losing your mind, escape to the fields of art. This is a phrase I once said and recommended to friends on social media, for art possesses the charm that saves you from the harshness of reality. Each of us lives a cold and sometimes ordinary life, and sometimes it is agreed upon to shape it through repeated events. Your condition is according to the role you find yourself in, a role with responsibilities that you strive to perform with the efficiency of one who loves their role. That love has grown through familiarity and has surrounded you with the utmost idealism in harmony and synchronization with the steps of your days. It is an ideal life in the eyes of others and also in your eyes. When you turn to art as a lens that grants you the life dimensions of people, every story differs in the dimensions of its scale, and the fourth dimension is the difference in people's stories. This dimension reveals what has clouded your life, clears the ordinary, and shows you a vibrant color you were not accustomed to in your previous days. Art is a (cleansing) tool and can be a means of changing thoughts or the psychological state you have consistently appeared in as a state of balance in the eyes of those around you. We are in a state of conflict between the apparent and the hidden. The hidden is your personal treasure known only to you, and sometimes it eludes us, becoming clear when you singularly express yourself through a narrative, a melody, or a film. This happens when you unite with what manifests as art, touching your depths. Suddenly, you find yourself aligning with the imagination of the creator of the narrative or the embodiment of the film's heroes, or merging with a melody that uproots the malicious repetitions you have lived through. Art grants you the lives of others, allowing you to move from one life to another, finding those who resemble you, those who differ from you, those who are outside your thinking, or those who are a window to a life you have long dreamed of but have not reached. My advice to escape to the fields of art is sincere when you discover that you have a life you have not yet lived, and transitioning to it requires an additional lifetime. We need additional lifetimes to live according to the image manifested textually, visually, or audibly. This reminds me of the dialogue I had with Musa Muharaq (may he rest in peace); it was a dialogue about the short life that passes while you perform a role you find yourself in, and you continue your journey without thinking about the separation of life from what you imagine in your depths. I wrote this article after watching the film (Brah Al-Manhaj), which confirmed that the trait of lying leads you to a false life that everyone has conspired to believe in. However, the aesthetics of the film push you to break free from that trait and align your life on the rails of truth. The question is: when can you escape from the false life to cling to a life you dream of inside you but have not reached? Because life is short and does not suffice for any correction, nor does it suffice to live anew.