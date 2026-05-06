تابع قناة عكاظ على الواتساب
الاعتداء الإيراني على الإمارات لا ينتهك اتفاق وقف إطلاق النار فحسب، بل يقدم مؤشراً جديداً على عدم موثوقية النظام الإيراني، وانتهاجه سياسة عدوانية دائمة ضد جيرانه العرب !
من حق دولة الإمارات أن ترد على هذه الاعتداءات، ومن حق دول الخليج العربية أن تؤكد شكوكها في مصداقية الود، الذي يعبر عنه بعض المسؤولين الإيرانيين في تصريحاتهم. ولا يمكن بأي حال تبرير تناقض الأقوال مع الأفعال بوجود انقسام داخل القيادة الإيرانية وصراع سلطة بين أجنحتها المعتدلة والمتشددة؛ فسلوكيات النظام وسياساته طيلة العقود الماضية تعبر عن حقيقة واحدة، وهي أن إيران تنظر إلى جيرانها بعدائية، وتنتهج سياسة تقوم على تقويض أمنهم واستقرار مجتمعاتهم !
ومن يستمع إلى تصريحات ومشاركات وزير الخارجية الإيراني السابق جواد ظريف، المحسوب على الحمائم، يدرك أنه لا فرق بين الحمائم والصقور في إيران، بل هو تبادل أدوار محسوب ضمن سياسة المراوغة وتحقيق المكاسب وممارسة الابتزاز. فالواقع، أن النظام الإيراني، منذ نشأته، لم يظهر لجيرانه سوى العداء، وممارسات الاعتداء المباشرة أو غير المباشرة عبر الوكلاء من المليشيات والتنظيمات والخلايا وشبكات التجسس والتخريب خير برهان !
برأيي، لا مستقبل آمناً مع النظام الإيراني الحالي، ولا سلام دائماً إلا بتغيير شامل في إيران يبدل الأيديولوجيا السياسية قبل تبديل الأشخاص. فالنظام الإيراني، رغم اغتيال وتبدل معظم قياداته، ينطبق عليه المثل القائل: «بتصرف: إذا مات منا قاتل قام قاتل»، فكل مسؤولي النظام وكوادره متشبعون بفكر واحد، يقوم على كراهية متطرفة تجاه العرب !
The Iranian aggression against the UAE not only violates the ceasefire agreement but also provides a new indication of the unreliability of the Iranian regime and its ongoing aggressive policy against its Arab neighbors!
The UAE has the right to respond to these aggressions, and the Gulf Arab states have the right to express their doubts about the credibility of the goodwill that some Iranian officials convey in their statements. There can be no justification for the contradiction between words and actions due to a division within the Iranian leadership and a power struggle between its moderate and hardline factions; the behaviors and policies of the regime over the past decades reflect one truth: Iran views its neighbors with hostility and pursues a policy aimed at undermining their security and destabilizing their communities!
Anyone who listens to the statements and contributions of former Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif, who is considered a dove, realizes that there is no difference between doves and hawks in Iran; rather, it is a calculated exchange of roles within a policy of evasion, achieving gains, and practicing extortion. The reality is that the Iranian regime, since its inception, has shown nothing but hostility to its neighbors, and its direct or indirect acts of aggression through proxies such as militias, organizations, cells, and espionage and sabotage networks are clear evidence!
In my opinion, there is no secure future with the current Iranian regime, and there can be no lasting peace without a comprehensive change in Iran that alters the political ideology before changing the individuals. The Iranian regime, despite the assassination and replacement of most of its leaders, fits the saying: "If one killer among us dies, another killer will arise," as all the regime's officials and cadres are imbued with a single ideology based on extreme hatred towards Arabs!