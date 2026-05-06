الاعتداء الإيراني على الإمارات لا ينتهك اتفاق وقف إطلاق النار فحسب، بل يقدم مؤشراً جديداً على عدم موثوقية النظام الإيراني، وانتهاجه سياسة عدوانية دائمة ضد جيرانه العرب !

من حق دولة الإمارات أن ترد على هذه الاعتداءات، ومن حق دول الخليج العربية أن تؤكد شكوكها في مصداقية الود، الذي يعبر عنه بعض المسؤولين الإيرانيين في تصريحاتهم. ولا يمكن بأي حال تبرير تناقض الأقوال مع الأفعال بوجود انقسام داخل القيادة الإيرانية وصراع سلطة بين أجنحتها المعتدلة والمتشددة؛ فسلوكيات النظام وسياساته طيلة العقود الماضية تعبر عن حقيقة واحدة، وهي أن إيران تنظر إلى جيرانها بعدائية، وتنتهج سياسة تقوم على تقويض أمنهم واستقرار مجتمعاتهم !

ومن يستمع إلى تصريحات ومشاركات وزير الخارجية الإيراني السابق جواد ظريف، المحسوب على الحمائم، يدرك أنه لا فرق بين الحمائم والصقور في إيران، بل هو تبادل أدوار محسوب ضمن سياسة المراوغة وتحقيق المكاسب وممارسة الابتزاز. فالواقع، أن النظام الإيراني، منذ نشأته، لم يظهر لجيرانه سوى العداء، وممارسات الاعتداء المباشرة أو غير المباشرة عبر الوكلاء من المليشيات والتنظيمات والخلايا وشبكات التجسس والتخريب خير برهان !

برأيي، لا مستقبل آمناً مع النظام الإيراني الحالي، ولا سلام دائماً إلا بتغيير شامل في إيران يبدل الأيديولوجيا السياسية قبل تبديل الأشخاص. فالنظام الإيراني، رغم اغتيال وتبدل معظم قياداته، ينطبق عليه المثل القائل: «بتصرف: إذا مات منا قاتل قام قاتل»، فكل مسؤولي النظام وكوادره متشبعون بفكر واحد، يقوم على كراهية متطرفة تجاه العرب !