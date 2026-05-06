The Iranian aggression against the UAE not only violates the ceasefire agreement but also provides a new indication of the unreliability of the Iranian regime and its ongoing aggressive policy against its Arab neighbors!

The UAE has the right to respond to these aggressions, and the Gulf Arab states have the right to express their doubts about the credibility of the goodwill that some Iranian officials convey in their statements. There can be no justification for the contradiction between words and actions due to a division within the Iranian leadership and a power struggle between its moderate and hardline factions; the behaviors and policies of the regime over the past decades reflect one truth: Iran views its neighbors with hostility and pursues a policy aimed at undermining their security and destabilizing their communities!

Anyone who listens to the statements and contributions of former Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif, who is considered a dove, realizes that there is no difference between doves and hawks in Iran; rather, it is a calculated exchange of roles within a policy of evasion, achieving gains, and practicing extortion. The reality is that the Iranian regime, since its inception, has shown nothing but hostility to its neighbors, and its direct or indirect acts of aggression through proxies such as militias, organizations, cells, and espionage and sabotage networks are clear evidence!

In my opinion, there is no secure future with the current Iranian regime, and there can be no lasting peace without a comprehensive change in Iran that alters the political ideology before changing the individuals. The Iranian regime, despite the assassination and replacement of most of its leaders, fits the saying: "If one killer among us dies, another killer will arise," as all the regime's officials and cadres are imbued with a single ideology based on extreme hatred towards Arabs!