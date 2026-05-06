معيب أن تأخذك (ردة الفعل) إلى أن تقول أو تكتب كلاماً لا يليق بهم بقدر ما يليق بك.


فثمة فرق بين أن تختلف مع أشخاص وتأخذ معهم وتعطي وبين أن تسيء لمدرج كامل.


الجمهور- أي جمهور- خط أحمر، ولا يجب أن نقبل الإساءة له أو عليه.


أنت تضع نفسك في مواقف محرجة بمطاردتك لكل مغرد، وحينما يشتد الحوار وتتبدل العبارات تهدّد بشكوى كل من يرد عليك..!


من الأولى لك أن تصلح حالك ومالك ومال الآخرين..


لم أغضب منك بقدر ما غضبت عليك وأنت تسقط على مدرج كان يوماً من الأيام يصفق لك..!


ما تفتأ من حين إلى آخر تقّدم نفسك على أنك (تاجر فضيلة).


قلت في منشور مثقف (البحيرات) لا يجارى في تخصصه، ولهذا اتركوه يستمتع بهده الثقافة، فهو كما علمت يعكف على كتابة رواية عن هذا العالم الذي أصبح جزءاً منه..!


صديقي محمد الزندي قدّم في تعليقه على منشوري في موقع إكس تعليقاً فيه رسالة أخرى وجدت فيها ما يستحق أن تشاركوني جمالها..


يقول الزندي محمد: عند «هيجل» العقل والتاريخ يسيران بثلاث خطوات:


‏الأطروحة والنقيضة وأخيراً «التركيبة» وهي النتيجة التي تأخذ الإيجابيات من الخطوتين السابقتين.


‏«صديقنا» للأسف تركيبة «مشوهة» لمفهوم «المثقف» وذلك نتاج أن «النقيضة» قامت على «الجهل» و«النفعية» لا تطوير «الأطروحة».. «الجهل» ليس بالضرورة يكون نقيض «العلم»، ربما يكون نقيض «الحكمة» وهي ما تنقصه؛ لذلك تجده يردد «النبل» و«النبلاء» ويوظفها توظيفاً خاطئاً وهذه دلالة على رسوبه في اختبار «الحكمة».


حرصت غير مرة أن أتجنّب مثل ذاك الطرح لكنها يا محمد طالت وشمّخت فمن يسيء لمدرج هو حديث كل من له علاقة بكرة القدم يجب أن يعرف حجمه، مع أن الجمهور أعطاه ما يستحق من عبارات.


ولا يعني أنني أقبل عليه أوعلى غيره الإساءة بقدر ما أؤكد أنه هو من قدّمها ويجب أن يتحمّل ردها.


• ومضة:


يا جماعة خلّو الخايب يولّي


‏كن بيتن سامعه به كاتبينه


‏لا شجاع ولا كريم ولا يصلّي


‏مطلقن كل المراجل من يدينه


‏(خالد المريخي)