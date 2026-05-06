It is shameful for (the reaction) to lead you to say or write words that are unworthy of them as much as they are unworthy of you.



There is a difference between disagreeing with individuals and giving and taking with them, and insulting an entire audience.



The audience—any audience—is a red line, and we should not accept any insult directed at them.



You put yourself in embarrassing situations by chasing every Twitter user, and when the discussion intensifies and the phrases change, you threaten to report anyone who responds to you..!



It would be better for you to fix your own situation and that of others.



I am not angry with you as much as I am disappointed in you for falling on an audience that once applauded you..!



You constantly present yourself as a (merchant of virtue).



You said in a cultured post that (the lakes) cannot be matched in their specialization, and for this reason, let them enjoy this culture, as I learned he is working on writing a novel about this world that has become a part of him..!



My friend Mohammed Al-Zindi provided in his comment on my post on X a remark that contained another message which I found worthy of sharing its beauty with you..



Al-Zindi Mohammed says: According to “Hegel,” reason and history move in three steps:



The thesis, the antithesis, and finally the “synthesis,” which is the result that takes the positives from the previous two steps.



Unfortunately, “our friend” is a “distorted” synthesis of the concept of “the intellectual,” and this is the result of the “antithesis” being based on “ignorance” and “utilitarianism” rather than developing the “thesis.” “Ignorance” is not necessarily the opposite of “knowledge”; it may be the opposite of “wisdom,” which he lacks; therefore, you find him repeating “nobility” and “nobles” and misusing them, which is an indication of his failure in the “wisdom” test.



I have tried more than once to avoid such a proposition, but it has, unfortunately, lingered and grown. Anyone who insults an audience is the talk of everyone related to football and should know their place, even though the audience has given them what they deserve in terms of phrases.



And it does not mean that I accept insults directed at him or anyone else as much as I affirm that he is the one who presented them and must bear their consequences.



• A flash:



Oh people, let the loser go away



In a house, I hear it being written



Neither brave nor generous nor praying



All manliness has been stripped from his hands



(Khalid Al-Muraykhi)