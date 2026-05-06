In a remarkable medical incident, a team of doctors in Egypt succeeded in achieving what can be described as a miracle, as they managed to save a woman from imminent danger by extracting 9 iron screws from her stomach without resorting to traditional surgery.

The story began when the patient arrived at "Kafr El-Sheikh General Hospital" suffering from severe abdominal pain, and examinations and X-rays revealed a shocking surprise: sharp metallic objects lodged inside her stomach, putting her at real risk of internal bleeding or serious perforations.

Faced with this challenge, the medical team acted quickly and chose to embark on a delicate adventure using modern endoscopic techniques as a safe alternative to open surgery. The task was extremely sensitive, as extracting the nine screws required exceptional skill to avoid any injury to the esophagus or digestive system during the removal.

With high precision, the doctors successfully completed the procedure without complications, bringing to a close one of the rare cases, as the patient's health condition stabilized, and she was transferred to the observation room amid great relief at the success of the medical intervention.