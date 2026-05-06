في واقعة طبية لافتة، نجح فريق من الأطباء بمصر في تحقيق ما يشبه المعجزة، بعدما تمكنوا من إنقاذ سيدة من خطر داهم، باستخراج 9 مسامير حديدية من معدتها دون اللجوء إلى الجراحة التقليدية.

القصة بدأت حين وصلت المريضة إلى مستشفى "كفر الشيخ العام" وهي تعاني من آلام حادة في البطن، لتكشف الفحوصات والأشعة عن مفاجأة صادمة: أجسام معدنية حادة تستقر داخل معدتها، ما وضعها أمام خطر حقيقي قد يصل إلى حدوث نزيف داخلي أو ثقوب خطيرة.

أمام هذا التحدي، تحرك الفريق الطبي بسرعة، واختار خوض مغامرة دقيقة باستخدام تقنيات المناظير الحديثة، كبديل آمن عن الجراحة المفتوحة. كانت المهمة بالغة الحساسية، إذ تطلّب استخراج المسامير التسعة مهارة فائقة لتفادي أي إصابة للمريء أو الجهاز الهضمي أثناء سحبها.

وبدقة عالية، نجح الأطباء في إتمام العملية دون مضاعفات، ليُسدل الستار على واحدة من الحالات النادرة، حيث استقرت الحالة الصحية للمريضة، ونُقلت إلى غرفة الملاحظة وسط ارتياح كبير لنجاح التدخل الطبي.