The King Salman Global Complex for the Arabic Language signed a memorandum of understanding with the Muslim World League in Riyadh; aimed at enhancing cooperation in serving the Arabic language and expanding its scientific and technical presence internationally. The complex was represented at the signing by the Deputy Secretary-General Dr. Ibrahim bin Mohammed Abanami, and the Muslim World League was represented by the Assistant Secretary-General for Institutional Communication Abdulwahab bin Mohammed Al-Shahri.

Language Initiatives



Al-Washmi explained that the memorandum supports the objectives of Vision 2030 and opens avenues for developing impactful language initiatives, particularly in teaching Arabic and employing it in academic and technical fields.



The memorandum focuses on cooperation in the computing of the Arabic language, building digital dictionaries and linguistic corpora, teaching Arabic to non-native speakers, proficiency tests, and exchanging linguistic services and consultations. It is part of the complex's efforts to enhance its international presence and develop linguistic content, solidifying the status of Arabic in various fields.