In a historic decision, the Bahraini House of Representatives voted today (Thursday) unanimously to revoke the membership of three of its prominent members: the First Deputy Speaker Abdul Nabi Salman, the Chairman of the Services Committee Mamdouh Al Saleh, and the representative Mahdi Al Shuwaikh.

The decision came after a roll-call vote during the first extraordinary session, based on Article 99 of the Constitution of the Kingdom of Bahrain. The grounds for this action date back to the session on April 28, 2026, where the three representatives made sharp criticisms of the measures taken by the Kingdom of Bahrain against sympathizers and those involved in Iranian attacks on Bahrain, including decisions to revoke the nationality of those involved.

The disciplinary action began with an official request submitted by 37 representatives, which was supported by the Legislative and Legal Affairs Committee, after the three representatives were accused of breaching their membership duties, failing to adhere to the internal regulations, and violating parliamentary conduct rules through positions considered as "praising" external attacks targeting the security of the Kingdom of Bahrain.