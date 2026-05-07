في قرار تاريخي، صوّت مجلس النواب البحريني اليوم (الخميس) بالإجماع، على إسقاط عضوية ثلاثة من أعضائه البارزين، وهم: النائب الأول لرئيس المجلس عبدالنبي سلمان، ورئيس لجنة الخدمات ممدوح الصالح، والنائب مهدي الشويخ.
وجاء القرار بعد تصويت نداءً بالاسم خلال الجلسة الاستثنائية الأولى، استناداً إلى المادة 99 من دستور مملكة البحرين. وتعود الحيثيات إلى جلسة 28 أبريل 2026، حيث وجه النواب الثلاثة انتقادات حادة للإجراءات التي اتخذتها مملكة البحرين بحق المتعاطفين والمتورطين في الهجمات الإيرانية على البحرين، بما في ذلك قرارات إسقاط الجنسية عن المتورطين.
الإجراء التأديبي بدأ بطلب رسمي تقدم به 37 نائباً، وأيدته لجنة الشؤون التشريعية والقانونية، بعد اتهام النواب الثلاثة بالإخلال بواجبات العضوية وعدم الالتزام باللائحة الداخلية، وخرق قواعد السلوك البرلماني عبر مواقف اعتبرت «إشادة» بهجمات خارجية تستهدف أمن مملكة البحرين.
In a historic decision, the Bahraini House of Representatives voted today (Thursday) unanimously to revoke the membership of three of its prominent members: the First Deputy Speaker Abdul Nabi Salman, the Chairman of the Services Committee Mamdouh Al Saleh, and the representative Mahdi Al Shuwaikh.
The decision came after a roll-call vote during the first extraordinary session, based on Article 99 of the Constitution of the Kingdom of Bahrain. The grounds for this action date back to the session on April 28, 2026, where the three representatives made sharp criticisms of the measures taken by the Kingdom of Bahrain against sympathizers and those involved in Iranian attacks on Bahrain, including decisions to revoke the nationality of those involved.
The disciplinary action began with an official request submitted by 37 representatives, which was supported by the Legislative and Legal Affairs Committee, after the three representatives were accused of breaching their membership duties, failing to adhere to the internal regulations, and violating parliamentary conduct rules through positions considered as "praising" external attacks targeting the security of the Kingdom of Bahrain.