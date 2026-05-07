في قرار تاريخي، صوّت مجلس النواب البحريني اليوم (الخميس) بالإجماع، على إسقاط عضوية ثلاثة من أعضائه البارزين، وهم: النائب الأول لرئيس المجلس عبدالنبي سلمان، ورئيس لجنة الخدمات ممدوح الصالح، والنائب مهدي الشويخ.

وجاء القرار بعد تصويت نداءً بالاسم خلال الجلسة الاستثنائية الأولى، استناداً إلى المادة 99 من دستور مملكة البحرين. وتعود الحيثيات إلى جلسة 28 أبريل 2026، حيث وجه النواب الثلاثة انتقادات حادة للإجراءات التي اتخذتها مملكة البحرين بحق المتعاطفين والمتورطين في الهجمات الإيرانية على البحرين، بما في ذلك قرارات إسقاط الجنسية عن المتورطين.

الإجراء التأديبي بدأ بطلب رسمي تقدم به 37 نائباً، وأيدته لجنة الشؤون التشريعية والقانونية، بعد اتهام النواب الثلاثة بالإخلال بواجبات العضوية وعدم الالتزام باللائحة الداخلية، وخرق قواعد السلوك البرلماني عبر مواقف اعتبرت «إشادة» بهجمات خارجية تستهدف أمن مملكة البحرين.