شهد الحفل الأول للفنانة اللبنانية هيفاء وهبي في مصر، عقب عودتها إلى الساحة الغنائية، حالة من الجدل بين الحضور، بسبب ملاحظات تتعلق بالتنظيم والتجهيزات الفنية.

ارتباك تنظيمي ومشكلات تقنية

بحسب روايات عدد من الحاضرين، بدأت الأمسية بحالة من الارتباك، نتيجة ضعف التنظيم داخل القاعة، وهو ما انعكس في صورة فوضى نسبية أثرت على راحة الجمهور وسير الحفل بشكل عام.

ولم تقتصر الانتقادات على الجوانب التنظيمية، بل امتدت إلى النواحي الفنية، حيث أشار الحضور إلى وجود خلل في جودة الصوت، مع عدم توازن واضح بين الموسيقى والغناء، ما أضعف من جودة الاستماع خلال الفقرات المختلفة.

في ظل هذه الملاحظات، تباينت ردود فعل الجمهور بين الانتقاد والاستياء، مقابل ترقب لتحسين مستوى التنظيم والتجهيزات في الحفلات القادمة.

انتهاء خلاف هيفاء وهبي في مصر

وكان أغلق ملف الخلاف بين الفنانة اللبنانية هيفا وهبي ونقابة المهن الموسيقية في مصر، وذلك بعد أشهر طويلة من الخلافات وصلت التوصل إلى تسوية نهائية رسمية بين الطرفين تمهيداً لعودتها إلى نشاطها الفني.

وعلى الصعيد التمثيلي، تعود هيفاء وهبي إلى عالم السينما مجدداً من خلال فيلم «مملكة» المقرر أن يجمعها مع الفنان المصري مصطفى شعبان، والذي سيشهد التعاون الأول بين النجمين على الشاشة الكبيرة، وسط توقعات كبير من الجمهور.