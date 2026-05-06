شهد الحفل الأول للفنانة اللبنانية هيفاء وهبي في مصر، عقب عودتها إلى الساحة الغنائية، حالة من الجدل بين الحضور، بسبب ملاحظات تتعلق بالتنظيم والتجهيزات الفنية.
ارتباك تنظيمي ومشكلات تقنية
بحسب روايات عدد من الحاضرين، بدأت الأمسية بحالة من الارتباك، نتيجة ضعف التنظيم داخل القاعة، وهو ما انعكس في صورة فوضى نسبية أثرت على راحة الجمهور وسير الحفل بشكل عام.
ولم تقتصر الانتقادات على الجوانب التنظيمية، بل امتدت إلى النواحي الفنية، حيث أشار الحضور إلى وجود خلل في جودة الصوت، مع عدم توازن واضح بين الموسيقى والغناء، ما أضعف من جودة الاستماع خلال الفقرات المختلفة.
في ظل هذه الملاحظات، تباينت ردود فعل الجمهور بين الانتقاد والاستياء، مقابل ترقب لتحسين مستوى التنظيم والتجهيزات في الحفلات القادمة.
انتهاء خلاف هيفاء وهبي في مصر
وكان أغلق ملف الخلاف بين الفنانة اللبنانية هيفا وهبي ونقابة المهن الموسيقية في مصر، وذلك بعد أشهر طويلة من الخلافات وصلت التوصل إلى تسوية نهائية رسمية بين الطرفين تمهيداً لعودتها إلى نشاطها الفني.
وعلى الصعيد التمثيلي، تعود هيفاء وهبي إلى عالم السينما مجدداً من خلال فيلم «مملكة» المقرر أن يجمعها مع الفنان المصري مصطفى شعبان، والذي سيشهد التعاون الأول بين النجمين على الشاشة الكبيرة، وسط توقعات كبير من الجمهور.
The first concert of Lebanese artist Haifa Wehbe in Egypt, following her return to the music scene, sparked a controversy among the attendees due to remarks regarding the organization and technical arrangements.
Organizational Confusion and Technical Issues
According to accounts from several attendees, the evening began with a state of confusion due to poor organization inside the venue, which resulted in a relative chaos that affected the comfort of the audience and the overall flow of the concert.
The criticisms were not limited to organizational aspects but extended to technical ones, as attendees pointed out a flaw in sound quality, with a noticeable imbalance between the music and singing, which weakened the listening experience during the various segments.
In light of these observations, audience reactions varied between criticism and dissatisfaction, alongside anticipation for improvements in organization and arrangements at future concerts.
Resolution of Haifa Wehbe's Dispute in Egypt
The dispute between Lebanese artist Haifa Wehbe and the Musicians' Syndicate in Egypt has been resolved, following long months of disagreements that led to a formal final settlement between the two parties in preparation for her return to her artistic activities.
On the acting front, Haifa Wehbe is returning to the world of cinema once again through the film "Kingdom," which is set to bring her together with Egyptian artist Mostafa Shaaban, marking the first collaboration between the two stars on the big screen, amid high expectations from the audience.