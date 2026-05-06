The first concert of Lebanese artist Haifa Wehbe in Egypt, following her return to the music scene, sparked a controversy among the attendees due to remarks regarding the organization and technical arrangements.

Organizational Confusion and Technical Issues

According to accounts from several attendees, the evening began with a state of confusion due to poor organization inside the venue, which resulted in a relative chaos that affected the comfort of the audience and the overall flow of the concert.

The criticisms were not limited to organizational aspects but extended to technical ones, as attendees pointed out a flaw in sound quality, with a noticeable imbalance between the music and singing, which weakened the listening experience during the various segments.

In light of these observations, audience reactions varied between criticism and dissatisfaction, alongside anticipation for improvements in organization and arrangements at future concerts.

Resolution of Haifa Wehbe's Dispute in Egypt

The dispute between Lebanese artist Haifa Wehbe and the Musicians' Syndicate in Egypt has been resolved, following long months of disagreements that led to a formal final settlement between the two parties in preparation for her return to her artistic activities.

On the acting front, Haifa Wehbe is returning to the world of cinema once again through the film "Kingdom," which is set to bring her together with Egyptian artist Mostafa Shaaban, marking the first collaboration between the two stars on the big screen, amid high expectations from the audience.