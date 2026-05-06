دشّن رئيس الشؤون الدينية بالمسجد الحرام والمسجد النبوي الدكتور عبدالرحمن بن عبدالعزيز السديس نظام الاتصال السحابي لإجابة السائلين في المسجد الحرام، في خطوة تعكس توجه الرئاسة نحو تعزيز التحول الرقمي والارتقاء بمستوى الخدمات الدينية المقدمة لقاصدي الحرمين الشريفين.


وأوضح أن النظام يمثل منظومة تقنية متكاملة تسهم في تطوير آليات استقبال المكالمات وتوجيهها بكفاءة عالية، من خلال تحويلها بشكل ذكي إلى الهواتف الشخصية للمشايخ، بما يقلل الحاجة إلى تواجدهم في مواقع محددة، ويسهم في تخفيف الازدحام داخل المسجد الحرام، وتحسين تجربة المستفيدين.

سرعة الاستجابة ودقة التوجيه


وبيّن أن النظام يعتمد على آلية تنظيمية دقيقة لإدارة وتوزيع المكالمات، تضمن سرعة الاستجابة ودقة التوجيه، مع إمكانية تحويلها إلى مكاتب إجابة السائلين داخل الحرم عند الحاجة، بما يعزز جودة الخدمة ويرفع كفاءة الأداء. كما يتميز بمرونة تشغيلية عالية، وتقديم تقارير دورية لمتابعة الأداء، إلى جانب خاصية تسجيل المكالمات لضمان الجودة وإمكانية الرجوع إليها.


وأشار إلى أن الخدمة تستهدف المعتمرين والحجاج وقاصدي المسجد الحرام، وتسهم في تسهيل الوصول إلى المشايخ، وتحقيق التوازن بين سرعة الوصول ودقة الإجابة، بما يعزز الوعي الشرعي ويثري التجربة الإيمانية.