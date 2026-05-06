The Head of Religious Affairs at the Grand Mosque and the Prophet's Mosque, Dr. Abdulrahman bin Abdulaziz Al-Sudais, inaugurated the cloud communication system for answering inquiries at the Grand Mosque, in a step that reflects the presidency's direction towards enhancing digital transformation and elevating the level of religious services provided to the visitors of the Two Holy Mosques.



He explained that the system represents an integrated technological framework that contributes to developing mechanisms for receiving and directing calls efficiently, by intelligently transferring them to the personal phones of the scholars, which reduces the need for their presence in specific locations, helps alleviate congestion inside the Grand Mosque, and improves the experience for beneficiaries.

Response Speed and Accuracy of Direction



He indicated that the system relies on a precise organizational mechanism for managing and distributing calls, ensuring quick response and accurate direction, with the possibility of transferring them to the inquiry offices inside the sanctuary when necessary, which enhances service quality and increases performance efficiency. It also features high operational flexibility, provides periodic reports to monitor performance, and includes a call recording feature to ensure quality and allow for reference.



He pointed out that the service targets Umrah performers, pilgrims, and visitors to the Grand Mosque, contributing to facilitating access to the scholars and achieving a balance between quick access and accurate responses, thereby enhancing legal awareness and enriching the spiritual experience.