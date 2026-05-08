تابع قناة عكاظ على الواتساب
خلال مسيرتي الصحفية التي امتدت لأكثر من عشرين عاماً، تنقلت بين عدة صحف ورقية، واكتسبت خلالها الكثير من الخبرات والتجارب، لكنني أدين بعد الله لعدد من الزملاء الأوفياء الذين كان لهم أثر كبير في بداياتي الصحفية، وأسهموا في صقل تجربتي ومنحي الثقة والدافع للاستمرار.
كانت الانطلاقة الحقيقية بالنسبة لي مع صحيفة «الحياة»، التي اعتبرتها مدرسة صحفية متكاملة بكل ما تحمله الكلمة من معنى. ففي تلك المرحلة كان الزميل جميل الذيابي ـ رئيس تحرير صحيفة عكاظ حالياً ـ يقود العمل التحريري باحترافية عالية، إلى جانب مدير التحرير الزميل سعود الغربي، الذي كان يمثل بالنسبة لي دعماً معنوياً ومهنياً لا يُنسى، إذ كان حريصاً على التواصل المستمر معي قبل النشر وبعده، وهو ما منحني شعوراً بأهمية ما أقدمه، ودفعني لبذل المزيد من الجهد والاجتهاد.
وأذكر على سبيل المثال، عندما كتبت تقريراً عن استهداف الإرهابيين لمركز أم سدرة بمنطقة القصيم، كان للزميلين جميل الذيابي وسعود الغربي دور كبير في تسهيل الإجراءات الأمنية اللازمة للحضور والتصوير من موقع الحدث، وهو ما يعكس عمق المهنية الحقيقية، وإيمان القيادات الصحفية بأهمية دعم الصحفي وتمكينه من أداء رسالته على أكمل وجه.
والشيء بالشيء يُذكر، ففي صحيفة «الرياض» كتبت ذات مرة تقريراً اقتصادياً لم يحظَ بالنشر لأسباب لم أكن مقتنعاً بها، فاتصلت بالأستاذ تركي السديري ـ رحمه الله ـ وأخبرته بأن التقرير موجود في القسم الاقتصادي، فكان رده هادئاً وبسيطاً كعادته، لكن المفاجأة كانت في صباح اليوم التالي عندما وجدت التقرير منشوراً في الصفحة الأولى من القسم الاقتصادي.
كذلك لا أنسى الزميل محمد الغنيم، مدير قسم التحقيقات في صحيفة «الرياض»، الذي منحني مساحة وثقة كبيرة لإعداد التحقيقات الصحفية، وهي فرصة لم تتح لي بالشكل ذاته من قبل، حتى أصبح نشر تحقيقاتي يتم بصورة أسبوعية، الأمر الذي منحني خبرة أوسع، وعزز ثقتي بقدرتي على تقديم أعمال مهنية أكثر عمقاً وتأثيراً.
مثل هذه المواقف لا تُنسى، لأنها تؤكد أن المسؤول الحقيقي في الصحافة والإعلام ليس مجرد إداري أو صاحب قرار، بل هو من يمنح الصحفي الثقة، ويزرع فيه الحماس، ويشعل داخله روح الإبداع والتميز. فالصحفي مهما امتلك من الموهبة والطموح، يبقى بحاجة إلى قيادة تؤمن به، وتفتح أمامه الطريق، وتدفعه لتقديم أفضل ما لديه.
ولهذا ستظل الأسماء المهنية الصادقة محفورة في ذاكرة كل صحفي عرف معنى الدعم الحقيقي، وعاش قيمة الاحترام المهني النبيل.
During my journalistic career, which has spanned over twenty years, I have moved between several print newspapers, gaining a wealth of experiences and insights along the way. However, I owe a great deal, after God, to a number of loyal colleagues who had a significant impact on my early journalistic beginnings, helping to refine my experience and instilling in me the confidence and motivation to continue.
My real breakthrough came with the newspaper "Al-Hayat," which I considered a comprehensive journalistic school in every sense of the word. At that time, my colleague Jamal Al-Dhiabi—currently the editor-in-chief of Okaz—led the editorial work with high professionalism, alongside the managing editor, my colleague Saud Al-Gharbi, who represented for me an unforgettable moral and professional support, as he was keen on maintaining continuous communication with me before and after publication, which gave me a sense of the importance of what I was presenting and motivated me to exert more effort and diligence.
I remember, for example, when I wrote a report about the targeting of the terrorists at the Umm Sudra center in the Qassim region, my colleagues Jamal Al-Dhiabi and Saud Al-Gharbi played a significant role in facilitating the necessary security procedures for attending and photographing the event site, reflecting the depth of true professionalism and the belief of journalistic leaders in the importance of supporting journalists and empowering them to perform their mission to the fullest.
Speaking of which, I recall a time at "Al-Riyadh" newspaper when I wrote an economic report that was not published for reasons I did not agree with. I contacted Mr. Turki Al-Sudairi—may he rest in peace—and informed him that the report was available in the economic section. His response was calm and simple, as usual, but the surprise came the next morning when I found the report published on the front page of the economic section.
I also cannot forget my colleague Mohammed Al-Ghneim, the head of the investigations department at "Al-Riyadh," who granted me a significant space and trust to prepare journalistic investigations, an opportunity I had not had in the same way before, leading to my investigations being published weekly. This provided me with broader experience and enhanced my confidence in my ability to present more in-depth and impactful professional work.
Such moments are unforgettable because they confirm that the true leader in journalism and media is not merely an administrator or decision-maker, but someone who instills confidence in the journalist, ignites their enthusiasm, and sparks within them the spirit of creativity and excellence. A journalist, no matter how much talent and ambition they possess, still needs leadership that believes in them, opens the way for them, and drives them to present their best.
For this reason, the names of sincere professional figures will remain etched in the memory of every journalist who has understood the meaning of true support and lived the value of noble professional respect.