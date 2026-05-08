خلال مسيرتي الصحفية التي امتدت لأكثر من عشرين عاماً، تنقلت بين عدة صحف ورقية، واكتسبت خلالها الكثير من الخبرات والتجارب، لكنني أدين بعد الله لعدد من الزملاء الأوفياء الذين كان لهم أثر كبير في بداياتي الصحفية، وأسهموا في صقل تجربتي ومنحي الثقة والدافع للاستمرار.


كانت الانطلاقة الحقيقية بالنسبة لي مع صحيفة «الحياة»، التي اعتبرتها مدرسة صحفية متكاملة بكل ما تحمله الكلمة من معنى. ففي تلك المرحلة كان الزميل جميل الذيابي ـ رئيس تحرير صحيفة عكاظ حالياً ـ يقود العمل التحريري باحترافية عالية، إلى جانب مدير التحرير الزميل سعود الغربي، الذي كان يمثل بالنسبة لي دعماً معنوياً ومهنياً لا يُنسى، إذ كان حريصاً على التواصل المستمر معي قبل النشر وبعده، وهو ما منحني شعوراً بأهمية ما أقدمه، ودفعني لبذل المزيد من الجهد والاجتهاد.


وأذكر على سبيل المثال، عندما كتبت تقريراً عن استهداف الإرهابيين لمركز أم سدرة بمنطقة القصيم، كان للزميلين جميل الذيابي وسعود الغربي دور كبير في تسهيل الإجراءات الأمنية اللازمة للحضور والتصوير من موقع الحدث، وهو ما يعكس عمق المهنية الحقيقية، وإيمان القيادات الصحفية بأهمية دعم الصحفي وتمكينه من أداء رسالته على أكمل وجه.


والشيء بالشيء يُذكر، ففي صحيفة «الرياض» كتبت ذات مرة تقريراً اقتصادياً لم يحظَ بالنشر لأسباب لم أكن مقتنعاً بها، فاتصلت بالأستاذ تركي السديري ـ رحمه الله ـ وأخبرته بأن التقرير موجود في القسم الاقتصادي، فكان رده هادئاً وبسيطاً كعادته، لكن المفاجأة كانت في صباح اليوم التالي عندما وجدت التقرير منشوراً في الصفحة الأولى من القسم الاقتصادي.


كذلك لا أنسى الزميل محمد الغنيم، مدير قسم التحقيقات في صحيفة «الرياض»، الذي منحني مساحة وثقة كبيرة لإعداد التحقيقات الصحفية، وهي فرصة لم تتح لي بالشكل ذاته من قبل، حتى أصبح نشر تحقيقاتي يتم بصورة أسبوعية، الأمر الذي منحني خبرة أوسع، وعزز ثقتي بقدرتي على تقديم أعمال مهنية أكثر عمقاً وتأثيراً.


مثل هذه المواقف لا تُنسى، لأنها تؤكد أن المسؤول الحقيقي في الصحافة والإعلام ليس مجرد إداري أو صاحب قرار، بل هو من يمنح الصحفي الثقة، ويزرع فيه الحماس، ويشعل داخله روح الإبداع والتميز. فالصحفي مهما امتلك من الموهبة والطموح، يبقى بحاجة إلى قيادة تؤمن به، وتفتح أمامه الطريق، وتدفعه لتقديم أفضل ما لديه.


ولهذا ستظل الأسماء المهنية الصادقة محفورة في ذاكرة كل صحفي عرف معنى الدعم الحقيقي، وعاش قيمة الاحترام المهني النبيل.