During my journalistic career, which has spanned over twenty years, I have moved between several print newspapers, gaining a wealth of experiences and insights along the way. However, I owe a great deal, after God, to a number of loyal colleagues who had a significant impact on my early journalistic beginnings, helping to refine my experience and instilling in me the confidence and motivation to continue.



My real breakthrough came with the newspaper "Al-Hayat," which I considered a comprehensive journalistic school in every sense of the word. At that time, my colleague Jamal Al-Dhiabi—currently the editor-in-chief of Okaz—led the editorial work with high professionalism, alongside the managing editor, my colleague Saud Al-Gharbi, who represented for me an unforgettable moral and professional support, as he was keen on maintaining continuous communication with me before and after publication, which gave me a sense of the importance of what I was presenting and motivated me to exert more effort and diligence.



I remember, for example, when I wrote a report about the targeting of the terrorists at the Umm Sudra center in the Qassim region, my colleagues Jamal Al-Dhiabi and Saud Al-Gharbi played a significant role in facilitating the necessary security procedures for attending and photographing the event site, reflecting the depth of true professionalism and the belief of journalistic leaders in the importance of supporting journalists and empowering them to perform their mission to the fullest.



Speaking of which, I recall a time at "Al-Riyadh" newspaper when I wrote an economic report that was not published for reasons I did not agree with. I contacted Mr. Turki Al-Sudairi—may he rest in peace—and informed him that the report was available in the economic section. His response was calm and simple, as usual, but the surprise came the next morning when I found the report published on the front page of the economic section.



I also cannot forget my colleague Mohammed Al-Ghneim, the head of the investigations department at "Al-Riyadh," who granted me a significant space and trust to prepare journalistic investigations, an opportunity I had not had in the same way before, leading to my investigations being published weekly. This provided me with broader experience and enhanced my confidence in my ability to present more in-depth and impactful professional work.



Such moments are unforgettable because they confirm that the true leader in journalism and media is not merely an administrator or decision-maker, but someone who instills confidence in the journalist, ignites their enthusiasm, and sparks within them the spirit of creativity and excellence. A journalist, no matter how much talent and ambition they possess, still needs leadership that believes in them, opens the way for them, and drives them to present their best.



For this reason, the names of sincere professional figures will remain etched in the memory of every journalist who has understood the meaning of true support and lived the value of noble professional respect.