كشف تقرير صحفي عن وقوع شجار عنيف بين نجمي ريال مدريد أوريلين تشواميني وفيديريكو فالفيردي، أسفر عن نقل الأخير إلى المستشفى.
وبحسب صحيفة «آس» الإسبانية، فإن مشادة حدثت بين الثنائي خلال مران الأمس، إلا أن الأمور تطورت إلى شجار عنيف اليوم (الخميس)، قبل كلاسيكو الأرض أمام برشلونة يوم الأحد في الدوري الإسباني.
تفاصيل الواقعة
وأضافت الصحيفة أن الأزمة تجددت عندما رفض فالفيردي مصافحة تشواميني داخل غرفة الملابس، ما خلق أجواء عدائية خلال الحصة التدريبية وزاد من حدة التوتر في فريق يعيش حالة من الشحن قبل الكلاسيكو، وفي الجزء الأخير من المران، وبعد تبادل الكلمات، تطور الأمر إلى اشتباك بالأيدي بين اللاعبين، في واقعة وُصفت بأنها «خطيرة جدًا».
إصابة فالفيردي ونقله إلى المستشفى
وتدخل اللاعبون سريعاً للفصل بين الطرفين، في مشهد صادم لزميلين داخل الفريق نفسه، يعكس حجم التوتر داخل غرفة الملابس، وخلال الاشتباك، تلقى فالفيردي ضربة تسببت له في جرح في الوجه، استدعى نقله إلى المستشفى لإيقاف النزيف وتلقي العلاج.
تحرك إداري عاجل داخل النادي
وعقب نهاية المران، عقد المدير العام لنادي ريال مدريد خوسيه أنخيل سانشيز اجتماعاً طارئاً مع اللاعبين لاحتواء الموقف، وتم رفع تفاصيل الحادثة إلى إدارة النادي.
وأوضح التقرير أن ريال مدريد يدرس فتح ملف تأديبي بحق اللاعبين، مع إمكانية اتخاذ إجراءات قد تصل - ولو بشكل غير مرجح - إلى استبعادهما من مباراة الكلاسيكو، رغم تأثير ذلك المحتمل على الفريق.
A press report revealed that a violent altercation occurred between Real Madrid stars Aurélien Tchouaméni and Federico Valverde, resulting in the latter being taken to the hospital.
According to the Spanish newspaper "AS," a dispute happened between the duo during yesterday's training, but things escalated into a violent fight today (Thursday), just before the El Clásico against Barcelona on Sunday in La Liga.
Details of the incident
The newspaper added that the crisis reignited when Valverde refused to shake Tchouaméni's hand in the locker room, creating a hostile atmosphere during the training session and increasing the tension in a team that is already charged before the Clásico. In the final part of the training, after exchanging words, the situation escalated into a physical altercation between the players, described as "very serious."
Valverde's injury and hospitalization
The players quickly intervened to separate the two, in a shocking scene for teammates within the same team, reflecting the level of tension in the locker room. During the scuffle, Valverde received a blow that caused a cut on his face, necessitating his transfer to the hospital to stop the bleeding and receive treatment.
Urgent administrative action within the club
After the training session, Real Madrid's general director José Ángel Sánchez held an emergency meeting with the players to contain the situation, and details of the incident were reported to the club's management.
The report clarified that Real Madrid is considering opening a disciplinary file against the players, with the possibility of taking actions that could lead - albeit unlikely - to their exclusion from the Clásico match, despite the potential impact on the team.