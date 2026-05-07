A press report revealed that a violent altercation occurred between Real Madrid stars Aurélien Tchouaméni and Federico Valverde, resulting in the latter being taken to the hospital.

According to the Spanish newspaper "AS," a dispute happened between the duo during yesterday's training, but things escalated into a violent fight today (Thursday), just before the El Clásico against Barcelona on Sunday in La Liga.

Details of the incident

The newspaper added that the crisis reignited when Valverde refused to shake Tchouaméni's hand in the locker room, creating a hostile atmosphere during the training session and increasing the tension in a team that is already charged before the Clásico. In the final part of the training, after exchanging words, the situation escalated into a physical altercation between the players, described as "very serious."

Valverde's injury and hospitalization

The players quickly intervened to separate the two, in a shocking scene for teammates within the same team, reflecting the level of tension in the locker room. During the scuffle, Valverde received a blow that caused a cut on his face, necessitating his transfer to the hospital to stop the bleeding and receive treatment.

Urgent administrative action within the club

After the training session, Real Madrid's general director José Ángel Sánchez held an emergency meeting with the players to contain the situation, and details of the incident were reported to the club's management.

The report clarified that Real Madrid is considering opening a disciplinary file against the players, with the possibility of taking actions that could lead - albeit unlikely - to their exclusion from the Clásico match, despite the potential impact on the team.