كشف تقرير صحفي عن وقوع شجار عنيف بين نجمي ريال مدريد أوريلين تشواميني وفيديريكو فالفيردي، أسفر عن نقل الأخير إلى المستشفى.

وبحسب صحيفة «آس» الإسبانية، فإن مشادة حدثت بين الثنائي خلال مران الأمس، إلا أن الأمور تطورت إلى شجار عنيف اليوم (الخميس)، قبل كلاسيكو الأرض أمام برشلونة يوم الأحد في الدوري الإسباني.

تفاصيل الواقعة

وأضافت الصحيفة أن الأزمة تجددت عندما رفض فالفيردي مصافحة تشواميني داخل غرفة الملابس، ما خلق أجواء عدائية خلال الحصة التدريبية وزاد من حدة التوتر في فريق يعيش حالة من الشحن قبل الكلاسيكو، وفي الجزء الأخير من المران، وبعد تبادل الكلمات، تطور الأمر إلى اشتباك بالأيدي بين اللاعبين، في واقعة وُصفت بأنها «خطيرة جدًا».

إصابة فالفيردي ونقله إلى المستشفى

وتدخل اللاعبون سريعاً للفصل بين الطرفين، في مشهد صادم لزميلين داخل الفريق نفسه، يعكس حجم التوتر داخل غرفة الملابس، وخلال الاشتباك، تلقى فالفيردي ضربة تسببت له في جرح في الوجه، استدعى نقله إلى المستشفى لإيقاف النزيف وتلقي العلاج.

تحرك إداري عاجل داخل النادي

وعقب نهاية المران، عقد المدير العام لنادي ريال مدريد خوسيه أنخيل سانشيز اجتماعاً طارئاً مع اللاعبين لاحتواء الموقف، وتم رفع تفاصيل الحادثة إلى إدارة النادي.

وأوضح التقرير أن ريال مدريد يدرس فتح ملف تأديبي بحق اللاعبين، مع إمكانية اتخاذ إجراءات قد تصل - ولو بشكل غير مرجح - إلى استبعادهما من مباراة الكلاسيكو، رغم تأثير ذلك المحتمل على الفريق.